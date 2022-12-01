New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features an underground garage and a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a barbecue area, a kids' playground, security.

Completion - September, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fitted kitchen
  • Kitchen appliances (hob, oven, hood)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport — 10 minutes
  • Sea — 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall — 15 minutes
New building location
Altintas, Turkey

