  2. Turkey
  New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey

New large residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the center of Antalya, Turkey

Kepez, Turkey
Description
About the complex

The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym and a pilates studio, green areas and ponds.

Completion - 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Shopping mall - 4 km
  • Antalya city center - 5 km
  • Old town - 8 km
  • Beach - 7 km
  • Airport - 18 km
Kepez, Turkey

Similar complexes
Apartment building Cekmekoy Istanbul Homes Project
Cekmekoey, Turkey
from
€70,458
Residential quarter Fabulous project in Mahmutlar, Alanya for sale
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€178,000
Residential quarter Luxury project in Avsallar, Alanya.
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€131,000
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v aktivno razvivayuschemsya rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€99,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe
Residential complex Novyy proekt vozle parka i reki v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 105.8 m2.Distance to the sea 1200 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residence Central Locatıon Residance
Residence Central Locatıon Residance
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€279,129
Area 69–172 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
Located in a central location, this project is very rich in terms  of transportation network. Live a quality life in stylish and modern designed apartments  
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Apartment building Istanbul Apartment Compound Fikirtepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€281,920
Why this property؟ The project area is one of the most important residential neighborhoods that combine history and modernity on the Asian side. Luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea, green spaces, gardens, and parks. It is next to many vital and touristic areas in Asian Istanbul, which increases its investment value. It is within a vital location near transport lines, health, educational and commercial centers on the Anatolian side. A ready-to-delivery contract, suitable payment plans, with the chance of getting Turkish citizenship.
