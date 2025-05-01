Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali
Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
LOYO & BONDAR
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment.
The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields.
The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project.
Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastruc…
Apartments
Individual swimming pool
Terrace
1 bedroom
Area:
Apartment - 45 m²
Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced …
Darton Global
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse with fascinating architecture.
Rental prices are increasing by 10-15% every year. Constant growth in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Quick return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy rate of the island.
The functional design of TOW…
DDA Real Estate
The last townhouses with pool and garden are available for delivery in Q3 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system
Smart door video lock
Control panel for climate control, lighting, curtains and blinds, TV, fans
Advantages
The developer's…
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema.
Apartments are sold furnished and equipped.
The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.
Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area.
UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
DDA Real Estate
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000.
Complex amenities:
spa, yoga room;
cafe;
playground;
fitness centre;
coworking;
rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant;
private beach with beach club;
undergroun…
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung.
The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income.
Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%.
The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool.
Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
DDA Real Estate
The largest townhouse complex in Bali, equipped with developed internal infrastructure, has a family focus. The project is ideal for investors who want to purchase not only an effective investment tool, but also those who want to have their own comfortable home with adjacent territories and …
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
The cozy residential complex consists of 9 apartments with a shared pool and 3 villas, each with a private pool.
Advantages
The property is equipped with everything necessary for successful daily renting.
Full property insurance.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ubud is one of the oldest…
Townhouse with high payback.
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%.
Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace.
Infrastructure:
- Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes.
- Restaura…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean.
Benefits for investment: rental returns up to 20,000$ per year. Booking: deposit 1000$ or equivalent.
Installment plans available. Possession for a period of 29 years, renewable.
The only apartments in a unique complex in Bali. Turnkey f…
DDA Real Estate
A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory.
The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments …
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali.
Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
DDA Real Estate
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:
Running track around the complex
Сo-working
Sports ground
Playground
SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
Restaurant
Large swimming pool
Yoga area
Mini cinema
…
Luxurious villa from a reliable developer.
The villa is located 600 meters from the sea.
Each villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE has a private pool and a spacious terrace where residents can relax, enjoy the sun and privacy. This creates ideal conditions for relaxation and entertainment right at …
DDA Real Estate
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu.
Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years
Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby".
More than 50 popular c…
DDA Real Estate
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali!
General information:
- Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area
- Number of villas: 63
- Profitability (ROI): 17%
- Rental yield: 25-30%
Description of the villas:
Each Melasti Drea…
2
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa for investment with jungle and river views Rental yield: up to 14.6% per annum at 80% occupancy Villa with Balinese-style architecture. High ceilings, swimming pool, lounge area. Completion date: January 2025 UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE villas are located in the Pejeng area, Ubud. The comp…
DDA Real Estate
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach.
ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years.
The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool.
In parallel with the constructio…
DDA Real Estate
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure:
sports grounds
2 swimming pools
kids' water par…
Premium class apartments and villas complex in the most popular location in Bali. Apartment profitability: ROI 17.83% - payback 6 years KAMMORA LIVING & VILLAS apartments with a modern design and full finishing (furniture, household appliances). On the territory of the complex there is a lar…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments
View apartment
Developed infrastructure of the complex
Pool on the roof
Fitness center
Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2)
Area:
Object area - 40, 1 m²
Income from renting:
Loading - 60%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 …
A unique innovative complex in Bali.
Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension.
Completion date: Q1 2026.
The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa.
Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments
Separate entrance
Ceiling height: 4 meters
1 bedroom
Area:
Building - 29 m²
Price: 72,500 $ (2,500 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee…
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares.
The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
A unique investment project in Bali with high-quality finishing and well-thought-out infrastructure - ideal apartments for your income portfolio!
High demand for rent in Canggu, expected yield up to 8% per annum!
Installment available!
Full turnkey finishing!
Experience sustainable luxur…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments for sale in a cozy new complex with 2 swimming pools.
Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%.
Advantages
Full property insurance
Price is 30% lower than market value
Term of contract for property and land — 25 years
7 years payback
Location and nearby infrastructu…
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment.
Passive income 10-20% per annum.
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away.
The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
DDA Real Estate
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground.
The residence has a parking and a restaurant.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Safe Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
Townhouse with panoramic windows, fully furnished.
The average yield is 18-20%. Payback period is 4-7 years due to the high occupancy of the island.
The management company will ensure profit and management of the facility for return on investment and your comfort.
Premium townhouse with d…
Premium villa for long-term living and investment.
Rental yield is up to 15% per year.
Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%.
…
DDA Real Estate
Villa two minutes from the beach.
The predicted ROI is 17%.
Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%.
Interest-free payments for 12 months.
The ideal choice for high-yield investments!
Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price.
Close to …
DDA Real Estate
The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes:
loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses.
All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters.
Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the ro…
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaPrice: $200,000Instalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a …
LOYO & BONDAR
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartmentpenthouse2 minutesfrom Melasti, the most popular beach in Balifrom Children's Football Academyfrom large infrastructure facilities (restaurants, shopping and business center)Nearby there is everything…
LOYO & BONDAR
Apartments
1st floor in apartments
1 bedroom
Pool
Ocean
Area:
Building - 35 m²
Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² )
Rental income:
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280)
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
The project is located on the first line of the Indian Ocean coast with stunning views and a resort atmosphere. Residents of the complex will have access to 8000 m2 of premium infrastructure, five-star service and maintenance at the level of the best hotels in the world.
The complex consists…
Villa
1st floorterracepool1 bedroomArea:Building - 40 m2Price: $108,000 ($2,942 per m2)Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shared with the b…
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset.
We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Advantages
The developer's management com…
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island.
The project was created for those who are looking for a home on the ocean and a profitable investment.
Designed 4 rows of two-story villas with stunning ocean views. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there i…
DDA Real Estate
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields.
Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%.
The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments in Bukit with ocean views.
Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living.
Rental yield: 30% during the construction period.
Apartments with turnkey finishing. Strong interior with quality finishes.
Completion date: 1st q…
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse with stunning architecture.
The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Constant increase in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Fast return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy of the island.
A functional townhouse design that capt…
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!
Don't miss the chance to become the owner of a unique villa in one of the most attractive places in Bali!
Projected yield of up to 14% per annum!
Installment plan available!
Full turnkey finishing! …
DDA Real Estate
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium fully furnished villa in Bali with high rental income potential!
Fully furnished villas turnkey !
Payment terms: 10% down payment, 2 years installments.
Discover the perfect combination of luxury and practicality in a villa "turnkey", which …
DDA Real Estate
Stunning villa with a unique location.
ROI - 11%. The villa is ideal for both permanent residence and investment.
Installment up to 8 months is available.
Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club.
Villa with a terrace, three bedro…
DDA Real Estate
Villa
Individual swimming pool
View of the ocean
1 bedroom
Area:
Plot area - 250 m²
Building - 100 m²
Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1…
New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berawa area, 350 meters from the ocean.
Ultra-modern villas, two floors with two bedrooms and a studio (108 sq.m.). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. Also included are modern ap…
DDA Real Estate
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
Darton Global
The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali.
In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without…
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics.
Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 23.5 years (re…
Apartments in a modern complex.
Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% - 13%.
Area: Ubud.
Completion of the complex: 3rd quarter of 2025.
Unique apartments Balix Lofts Ubud with a convenient location. The project is fully furnished and made with a modern inter…
DDA Real Estate
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area.
Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows.
The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
DDA Real Estate
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex
Price: $200,000
Installment plan: up to 12 months
Delivery: December 2024
ROI: 17%
1. Description:
We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas…
2
LOYO & BONDAR
Family villa with a large area.
Predicted ROI - 17%.
The concept of the complex includes:
- System “safe home”
- Management company with experience working with children
- Play area for children in each villa
- Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant
- Within walkin…
DDA Real Estate
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the …
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security.
The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
1
LOYO & BONDAR
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of 2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - September, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket - 1 minute
Ocean - 4…
Residential complex in the popular area of Canggu.
Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.
Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.
A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of Can…
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles.
The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean.
Completion - February, 2026.
Advantages
The yield is 14.6%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property…
Villas in the Pandawa Hills Villas complex with a unique natural landscape on the ocean shore.
ROI from renting apartments per year: 14.3%
Payment 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%.
Completion date: February, 2026.
Main features:
- Unique landscape;
- Restaurant
- Cinema …
DDA Real Estate
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.
Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.
Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%.
All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental.
Occupancy: 85%
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ubud is the heart…
We offer villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, barbecue areas.
The residence features a spa center, a restaurant, a gym, a kids' play room, a mini park, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Sound sy…
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu.
The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna.
Completion date: March 2025.
The complex has a diverse infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- 24-hour concierge;
- Intell…
DDA Real Estate
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory.
The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
3
LOYO & BONDAR
Villa with exquisite architecture.
Down payment 30%.
Villa with furniture and various amenities for a comfortable stay: barbecue, music system for the entire villa, swimming pool with ocean water.
There is also a coffee machine, juicer, PlayStation.
On the territory of the comple…
1
DDA Real Estate
Project for personal accommodation or for profitable investments. Land lease for 23 years. The property has excellent prospects for value growth and will be able to generate rental income in the high tourist season. The space is created with beautiful interior design and modern furniture. Th…
DDA Real Estate
Cozy villa with a garden and a swimming pool.
ROI 16.45% - payback 6.5 years. 85% occupancy rate of the area.
Interest-free installments.
Villa AZORA VILLAS is located in a quiet and peaceful place in Bali, in the most popular area of Canggu. Just 10 minutes from the ocean.
The vil…
DDA Real Estate
Новый инвестиционный проект в модном районе Улувату на Бали.
ROI 14 - 16%. Индивидуальная рассрочка.
Виллы предлагаются с полной отделкой "под ключ", что включает в себя современную мебель и интерьерные решения. Подключена система "Умный дом".
Срок сдачи: середина 2026 года
Всего…
DDA Real Estate
Apartment with stunning ocean views.
The project is interesting for investment, rental yield (12-20% per year).
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances.
Amenities: rooftop seating area, ocean view pool, proximity to various es…