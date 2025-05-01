  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Lesser Sunda Islands

New buildings for sale in Lesser Sunda Islands

Bali
296
Badung
178
North Kuta
94
Canggu
78
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46–101 m²
2 real estate objects 2
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$354,823
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,00M
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment. The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields. The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,924
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$279,860
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$162,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments Individual swimming pool Terrace 1 bedroom Area: Apartment - 45 m² Price: 162,000 $ (3,600 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$266,632
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced …
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$88,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Townhouse with fascinating architecture. Rental prices are increasing by 10-15% every year. Constant growth in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Quick return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy rate of the island. The functional design of TOW…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$354,823
The last townhouses with pool and garden are available for delivery in Q3 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system Smart door video lock Control panel for climate control, lighting, curtains and blinds, TV, fans Advantages The developer's…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,912
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud. Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area. UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,911
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$169,915
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung. The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$1,99M
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$390,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–239 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income. Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%. The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool. Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$209,896
The largest townhouse complex in Bali, equipped with developed internal infrastructure, has a family focus. The project is ideal for investors who want to purchase not only an effective investment tool, but also those who want to have their own comfortable home with adjacent territories and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 401 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 200 m²
1 real estate object 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$349,826
The cozy residential complex consists of 9 apartments with a shared pool and 3 villas, each with a private pool. Advantages The property is equipped with everything necessary for successful daily renting. Full property insurance. Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is one of the oldest…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high payback. Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes. - Restaura…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Residential complex HORIZON APARTMENTS
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 64–131 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental returns up to 20,000$ per year. Booking: deposit 1000$ or equivalent. Installment plans available. Possession for a period of 29 years, renewable. The only apartments in a unique complex in Bali. Turnkey f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Apart-hotel Atrium Lombok
Kuta, Indonesia
from
$86,667
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
A complex of designer apartments located in the heart of Lombok Island in the thriving tourist area of Kuta Mandalika. The new project is a luxury resort with all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life on the territory. The complex is represented by 78 first-class apartments …
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Leave a request
Townhouse
Townhouse
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Number of floors 2
Area 75–105 m²
2 real estate objects 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$438,782
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$230,321
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa from a reliable developer. The villa is located 600 meters from the sea. Each villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE has a private pool and a spacious terrace where residents can relax, enjoy the sun and privacy. This creates ideal conditions for relaxation and entertainment right at …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 60–85 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby". More than 50 popular c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Villa Melasti Dream Residence
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
3 real estate objects 3
A unique opportunity to purchase a villa in the prestigious Melasti Dream Residence complex in Bali! General information: - Location: Bali, Bukit, Melasti area - Number of villas: 63 - Profitability (ROI): 17% - Rental yield: 25-30% Description of the villas: Each Melasti Drea…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa for investment with jungle and river views Rental yield: up to 14.6% per annum at 80% occupancy Villa with Balinese-style architecture. High ceilings, swimming pool, lounge area. Completion date: January 2025 UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE villas are located in the Pejeng area, Ubud. The comp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Villa PRONOIA RESIDENCE
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$345,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 100 meters from Jimbaran beach. ROI - 13.3%. Payback in 7.5 years. The architecture of the villa is thought out to the smallest detail for a comfortable stay. The villa is also fully furnished with a bathroom in each bedroom and a private pool. In parallel with the constructio…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$379,811
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure: sports grounds 2 swimming pools kids' water par…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$149,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Premium class apartments and villas complex in the most popular location in Bali. Apartment profitability: ROI 17.83% - payback 6 years KAMMORA LIVING & VILLAS apartments with a modern design and full finishing (furniture, household appliances). On the territory of the complex there is a lar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex Pool on the roof Fitness center Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2) Area: Object area - 40, 1 m² Income from renting:  Loading - 60% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate object 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex KARRA LOFT
Residential complex KARRA LOFT
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$72,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments Separate entrance Ceiling height: 4 meters 1 bedroom Area: Building - 29 m² Price: 72,500 $ (2,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$244,878
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Residential complex JAY GRAY
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$136,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 40 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa WHITE PALM BALI
Villa WHITE PALM BALI
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$355,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
A unique investment project in Bali with high-quality finishing and well-thought-out infrastructure - ideal apartments for your income portfolio! High demand for rent in Canggu, expected yield up to 8% per annum! Installment available! Full turnkey finishing! Experience sustainable luxur…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$149,926
Apartments for sale in a cozy new complex with 2 swimming pools. Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%. Advantages Full property insurance Price is 30% lower than market value Term of contract for property and land — 25 years 7 years payback Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 69 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment. Passive income 10-20% per annum. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away. The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$163,418
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$389,806
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground. The residence has a parking and a restaurant. Facilities and equipment in the house "Safe Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE CANGGU
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE CANGGU
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 130 m²
1 real estate object 1
Townhouse with panoramic windows, fully furnished. The average yield is 18-20%. Payback period is 4-7 years due to the high occupancy of the island. The management company will ensure profit and management of the facility for return on investment and your comfort. Premium townhouse with d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Villa PULAU VILLAS
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 200–300 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Premium villa for long-term living and investment. Rental yield is up to 15% per year. Villa fully finished on a turnkey basis. Own swimming pool surrounded by beautiful nature. The advantages of the acquisition are the increase in value after completion of construction by up to 25%. …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. The ideal choice for high-yield investments! Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price. Close to …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Residential complex SKY LINER Uluvatu
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$149,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
The unique premium apartment complex SKY LINER Uluwatu includes: loft apartments, family apartments with a private courtyard, studios, apartments 1-3 rooms, penthouses. All species on the ocean from a height of 100 meters. Unique top location in the heart of Uluwatu on the slope of the ro…
Developer
BIG BALI GROUP
Leave a request
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaPrice: $200,000Instalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a …
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate object 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 108 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$109,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 29–106 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartmentpenthouse2 minutesfrom Melasti, the most popular beach in Balifrom Children's Football Academyfrom large infrastructure facilities (restaurants, shopping and business center)Nearby there is everything…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$190,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Apartments 1st floor in apartments 1 bedroom Pool Ocean Area: Building - 35 m² Price: $190,000 ($5,425 per m² ) Rental income: Loading - 80% Revenue per day, taking into account the facility's occupancy per year - $90 ($26,280) Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$489,756
The project is located on the first line of the Indian Ocean coast with stunning views and a resort atmosphere. Residents of the complex will have access to 8000 m2 of premium infrastructure, five-star service and maintenance at the level of the best hotels in the world. The complex consists…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$108,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Villa 1st floorterracepool1 bedroomArea:Building - 40 m2Price: $108,000 ($2,942 per m2)Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shared with the b…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$819,592
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset. We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages The developer's management com…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$144,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The project was created for those who are looking for a home on the ocean and a profitable investment. Designed 4 rows of two-story villas with stunning ocean views. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there i…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate object 1
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 32 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in Bukit with ocean views. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% during the construction period. Apartments with turnkey finishing. Strong interior with quality finishes. Completion date: 1st q…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
1 real estate object 1
Townhouse with stunning architecture. The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Constant increase in real estate prices due to the development of the tourist area. Fast return on investment in 5-7 years due to the high occupancy of the island. A functional townhouse design that capt…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Hey Yolo
Villa Hey Yolo
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$147,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature! Don't miss the chance to become the owner of a unique villa in one of the most attractive places in Bali! Projected yield of up to 14% per annum! Installment plan available! Full turnkey finishing! …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Villa ESCAPE CONCEPT VILLAS
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$492,757
The year of construction 2025
A unique opportunity to invest in a premium fully furnished villa in Bali with high rental income potential! Fully furnished villas   turnkey ! Payment terms: 10% down payment, 2 years installments.  Discover the perfect combination of luxury and practicality in a villa  "turnkey", which …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Dream View 4
Villa Dream View 4
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Stunning villa with a unique location. ROI - 11%. The villa is ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Installment up to 8 months is available. Villa in a guarded quiet village. The complex is located on the territory of the largest golf club. Villa with a terrace, three bedro…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa Individual swimming pool View of the ocean 1 bedroom Area: Plot area - 250 m² Building - 100 m² Price: 490,000 $ (4,900 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$280,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 108 m²
1 real estate object 1
New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berawa area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, two floors with two bedrooms and a studio (108 sq.m.). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. Also included are modern ap…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residence v butik otele
Residence v butik otele
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$1,20M
The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali. In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
1 real estate object 1
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$154,923
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics. Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,912
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 23.5 years (re…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% - 13%. Area: Ubud. Completion of the complex: 3rd quarter of 2025. Unique apartments Balix Lofts Ubud with a convenient location. The project is fully furnished and made with a modern inter…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Cottage village Mandala Eco Village
Lombok Tengah, Indonesia
from
$88,257
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
5 real estate objects 5
Agency
Alesinvest Group
Leave a request
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$220,000
The year of construction 2024
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Price: $200,000 Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
1 real estate object 1
Family villa with a large area. Predicted ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex includes: - System “safe home” - Management company with experience working with children - Play area for children in each villa - Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant - Within walkin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 42–69 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Developer
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Leave a request
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 28–45 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$289,856
Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of ​​Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Residential complex Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$120,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 37–97 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,447
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Azure
Residential complex Azure
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Area 26–125 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$319,841
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$746,463
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu.  Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.  Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.  A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Can…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,940
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Villas in the Pandawa Hills Villas complex with a unique natural landscape on the ocean shore. ROI from renting apartments per year: 14.3% Payment 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%. Completion date: February, 2026. Main features: - Unique landscape; - Restaurant - Cinema …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$224,888
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$384,808
We offer villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, barbecue areas. The residence features a spa center, a restaurant, a gym, a kids' play room, a mini park, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Sound sy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu. The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna. Completion date: March 2025. The complex has a diverse infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - 24-hour concierge; - Intell…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$554,725
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 87–150 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Villa SEAFORA GWK
Villa SEAFORA GWK
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$385,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 142–255 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with exquisite architecture. Down payment 30%. Villa with furniture and various amenities for a comfortable stay: barbecue, music system for the entire villa, swimming pool with ocean water. There is also a coffee machine, juicer, PlayStation. On the territory of the comple…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Project for personal accommodation or for profitable investments. Land lease for 23 years. The property has excellent prospects for value growth and will be able to generate rental income in the high tourist season. The space is created with beautiful interior design and modern furniture. Th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa with a garden and a swimming pool. ROI 16.45% - payback 6.5 years. 85% occupancy rate of the area. Interest-free installments. Villa AZORA VILLAS is located in a quiet and peaceful place in Bali, in the most popular area of ​​Canggu. Just 10 minutes from the ocean. The vil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$310,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 95–263 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Новый инвестиционный проект в модном районе Улувату на Бали. ROI 14 - 16%. Индивидуальная рассрочка. Виллы предлагаются с полной отделкой "под ключ", что включает в себя современную мебель и интерьерные решения. Подключена система "Умный дом". Срок сдачи: середина 2026 года Всего…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa OASIS I
Villa OASIS I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 99 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartment with stunning ocean views. The project is interesting for investment, rental yield (12-20% per year). Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances. Amenities: rooftop seating area, ocean view pool, proximity to various es…