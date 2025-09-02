  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Ubud District
  4. Tourist complex AURA

Tourist complex AURA

Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$79,900
from
$2,880/m²
BTC
0.9503946
ETH
49.8142440
USDT
78 995.8920159
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
17 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 32619
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Village
    Peliatan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 35.7
Price per m², USD 2,882 – 3,415
Apartment price, USD 102,900 – 121,900
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 25.0 – 156.0
Price per m², USD 1,839 – 4,956
Apartment price, USD 102,900 – 286,900
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 23.2
Price per m², USD 3,451 – 4,099
Apartment price, USD 79,900 – 94,900

Location on the map

Peliatan, Indonesia

Video Review of tourist complex AURA

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$350,000
You are viewing
Tourist complex AURA
Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$79,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Show all Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments   View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex City or ocean view 1 bedroom Pool Fitness center Area: Building - 81 m² Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 250 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per year taking…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
02.09.2025
Healthcare in Bali: Prices, Insurance, and Clinics for Tourists and Expats
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
16.07.2025
Real Estate in Bali 2025: 5 Properties From a Budget Penthouse to an Entire Retreat Complex
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
Show all publications