  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Badung

New buildings for sale in Badung

North Kuta
94
Canggu
78
Kuta Selatan
63
Nusa Dua
7
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46–101 m²
2 real estate objects 2
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$746,463
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view. Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed. Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close t…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$100,450
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$398,801
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$139,930
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$1,85M
A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project. An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$349,826
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,924
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$349,826
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Two-bedroom townhouses and one-bedroom apartments are available. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,920
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,951
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$380,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Delivery of the facility: February 2026Complex size: 10 acresLand lease term: 30 yearsThe advantages of the complex:The complex is available in freeholdRooftop on the roof of the complex with a cinema and restaurantPopular location (5 minutes to the ocean, tourist area)Liquid designOwn manag…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$689,657
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,940
A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$279,860
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A unique complex combining villas and apartments. Projected return on investment - 17%. Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price. A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,918
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa U Villas 1
Villa U Villas 1
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaPrice: $200,000Instalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a …
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$249,875
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu. The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape. Features: wide roads and parking tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New premium complex of townhouses near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium complex of townhouses near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$249,875
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 4 x 2.5 m and parking spaces. Completion - November, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma Beach - 10 minutes …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$359,821
The last two townhouses with swimming pools, parking and garden are offered. The townhouses are fully equipped and furnished, including decor and plants. The complex is completed and ready for occupancy. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system S…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$364,819
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Villa Villa na Bali v Bukite Ungasan
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Townhouse BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$280,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 108 m²
1 real estate object 1
New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berawa area, 350 meters from the ocean. Ultra-modern villas, two floors with two bedrooms and a studio (108 sq.m.). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. Also included are modern ap…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE OCEAN VIEW
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse close to the ocean with beautiful sunset views. The rental price increases by 10—15% every year. Townhouse with a comfortable layout, private pool and terrace. High ceilings of 3.6 meters create a feeling of unique space. Furniture, equipped kitchen, built-in storage, lan…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments  Relaxation area on the roof 1 bedroom Pool with ocean view The ocean is 5 minutes away The best beach clubs within walking distance Area: Apartment - 34 m² Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2) Income from renting out apartments: Revenue per day: $100 Loading - 85% Revenue per d…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa SUOM
Villa SUOM
Seminyak, Indonesia
from
$260,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 71–154 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Villas with a studio layout with one or two bedrooms (80.7 - 154.1) with full finishing and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The villas have a terrace with a swimming poo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Modern
Residential complex Modern
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,940
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$650,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 274 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments Rooftop on the roof of the complex Studio Kitchen area Area: Apartments - 35 m² Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² ) Rental income: Occupancy rate - 70% Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49  Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$169,915
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung. The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Area 41–68 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu. Facilities of the complex: - Panoramic pool…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$330,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 35–115 m²
2 real estate objects 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
1 real estate object 1
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$290,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Price: $200,000 Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$62,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–52 m²
2 real estate objects 2
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments. For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight peo…
Developer
VERTIKAL INDONESIA
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$299,851
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minut…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Azure
Residential complex Azure
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Area 26–125 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$319,841
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$175,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 40–60 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Residential apartments one minute from the beach. Down payment - 50%. Leasehold 29 years in hand + 30 years extension. Construction warranty - 5 years. Apartments with ocean views. Fully finished "turnkey". Complex infrastructure: large swimming pool, bar and lounge on the roof …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$299,851
Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living. The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly. The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70. Per…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate object 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$189,905
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views. The concept…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$216,193
A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years. Deal stages: booking - $6,000 transaction completed within 2 weeks payment (you can even use cryptocu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$389,806
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex. Advantages 5% discount for one-time 100% payment full legal support interior decoration and furnishings business plan for managing the property after completion RO…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate object 1
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$98,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 25–40 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for those who value active lifestyle, freedom and style.42 UNIT52 m2 living area + balcony44 m2 living area + balcony40 m2 living area + balcony38 m2 living area + balcony25 m2 living area with ocean viewsWh…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$219,890
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Villa Sky Stars Ocean View
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$259,000
The year of construction 2023
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Developer
Samahita Group
Leave a request
Villa VESNA
Villa VESNA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$335,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 79 m²
1 real estate object 1
Townhouse for investment in the future. Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of an agreement - 40%, monthly payments. Townhouse in wabi-sabi architectural style. Full turnkey finishing. Workspace area on the second floor. Smart system installed, premium kitchen, private large swimming…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,00M
The project has two remaining villas: a three-bedroom villa for $900,000 and a five-bedroom villa for $1,900,000. The three-bedroom villa will be completed in January 2025, and the five-bedroom villa will be built to order within a year and a half. The villa is ideal for any style of spendin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$144,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island. The project was created for those who are looking for a home on the ocean and a profitable investment. Designed 4 rows of two-story villas with stunning ocean views. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there i…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,791
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 40–89 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%. Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Solar
Residential complex Solar
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 186–275 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plu…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Villa MELASTI DREAM RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate object 1
Villa two minutes from the beach. The predicted ROI is 17%. Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%. Interest-free payments for 12 months. The ideal choice for high-yield investments! Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price. Close to …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,10M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villas, townhouses and apartments 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villas, townhouses and apartments 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$549,726
Situated 300 metres from Berawa Beach, this modern complex of villas, townhouses and apartments is for those who love nightlife and appreciate the pleasure of socialising with Bali's international community. Within a kilometre radius are the best of Canggu: restaurants, clubs, bars, boutique…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$220,000
The year of construction 2024
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,912
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of ”turnkey“ villas within walking distance from Balangan beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of ”turnkey“ villas within walking distance from Balangan beach, Bali, Indonesia
Balangan, Indonesia
from
$1,05M
The project is from a leading management company, which involves high-quality construction by an experienced team, a development strategy, maximizing the profitability of the property, marketing, full support for the owner of the villa. The complex will consist of 5 villas and 12 smart villa…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
1 real estate object 1
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%. Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area. Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$243,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa in the best area of ​​the island of Umalas. The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site. Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years. The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 42–69 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Developer
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$234,884
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$355,823
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Modern apartments with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. Average occupancy rate of the island is 70-90%. Tourist season - 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 60–85 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby". More than 50 popular c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex OASIS III APARTMENTS
Residential complex OASIS III APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 39 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in a popular tourist location. Rental yield is 12-20% per year. The apartments are located in a popular area — Berawa. Three minutes from the ocean and social infrastructure. The project is ideal for investment. Equipped kitchen with new premium appliances. Full turnkey f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$244,878
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate object 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%. Apartments with premium furniture and finishing. A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$554,725
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Townhouse Taunhaus s vysokoy okupaemostyu
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high return on investment. Townhouse with passive income from daily rentals. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resales from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach "Pererenan" 10 minutes away. - Restaurants…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu. The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna. Completion date: March 2025. The complex has a diverse infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - 24-hour concierge; - Intell…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with high payback. Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%. Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace. Infrastructure: - Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes. - Restaura…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$112,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a popular area. ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold. The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment. Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residence v butik otele
Residence v butik otele
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$116,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$889,558
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$92,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 25–110 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with beautiful ocean views. The villa has a spacious layout, with furniture and beautiful modern interior design. ARDHANA residential complex with 5 star hotel service. The project is located in Bukit district. Near Melasti beach. The property will be of interest both for perm…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$629,686
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$438,782
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,447
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Residential complex GRAND APARTMENTS
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$200,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 82 m²
1 real estate object 1
Fully furnished apartments with a top location. Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitchen-studio and bedroom (60 sq.m.) Full designer finishes and fully furnished apartments, ready to move in. 25 year lease with guaranteed renewal option. GRAND APARTMENTS residential complex on the …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$88,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex pod upravleniem Ramada Pokupka unita
Residential complex pod upravleniem Ramada Pokupka unita
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,445
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Located in the picturesque Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect combination of nature, comfort and investment appeal.Infrastructure and facilities:Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar and a spa for complete relaxation.A modern Smart Gym and two pools overlooking …
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa OCEANIQ
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 117–159 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa 80 meters from the beach. Advantages: yield up to 15% per year. Amenities: - Own swimming pool with hydromassage; - “Smart home” system - Home cinema; - Wine cabinet; - Storage room; - Washing machine; - Bosch household appliances and analogues; - Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
On the map
1 2
Realting.com
Go