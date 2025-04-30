Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali
Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view.
Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed.
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close t…
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties.
The design is a cosy and stylish …
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools.
The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
…
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes:
Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas.
First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project.
An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not…
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces.
Completion - October, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport.
Karma …
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project.
Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of 193 sq.m.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Inf…
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security.
Two-bedroom townhouses and one-bedroom apartments are available.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house…
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:
Running track around the complex
Сo-working
Sports ground
Playground
SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
Restaurant
Large swimming pool
Yoga area
Mi…
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security.
A bou…
Delivery of the facility: February 2026Complex size: 10 acresLand lease term: 30 yearsThe advantages of the complex:The complex is available in freeholdRooftop on the roof of the complex with a cinema and restaurantPopular location (5 minutes to the ocean, tourist area)Liquid designOwn manag…
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide …
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of 193 sq.m.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Infinity p…
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastruc…
A unique complex combining villas and apartments.
Projected return on investment - 17%.
Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price.
A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Luxury villas for sale in the complex U Villas PandawaPrice: $200,000Instalments: up to 12 monthsDelivery: December 2024ROI: 17%1. Description:We bring to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the area of Uluwatu, Bali. The villas are located in a …
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu.
The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape.
Features:
wide roads and parking
tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 4 x 2.5 m and parking spaces.
Completion - November, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport.
Karma Beach - 10 minutes
…
The last two townhouses with swimming pools, parking and garden are offered. The townhouses are fully equipped and furnished, including decor and plants. The complex is completed and ready for occupancy.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system
S…
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
New BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES villas in the popular Berawa area, 350 meters from the ocean.
Ultra-modern villas, two floors with two bedrooms and a studio (108 sq.m.). An interior thought out to the smallest detail. Individually, you can choose from four options. Also included are modern ap…
Premium townhouse close to the ocean with beautiful sunset views.
The rental price increases by 10—15% every year.
Townhouse with a comfortable layout, private pool and terrace. High ceilings of 3.6 meters create a feeling of unique space. Furniture, equipped kitchen, built-in storage, lan…
Apartments
Relaxation area on the roof
1 bedroom
Pool with ocean view
The ocean is 5 minutes away
The best beach clubs within walking distance
Area:
Apartment - 34 m²
Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)
Income from renting out apartments:
Revenue per day: $100
Loading - 85%
Revenue per d…
Villas in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area.
Villas with a studio layout with one or two bedrooms (80.7 - 154.1) with full finishing and turnkey furniture according to the design project. With large panoramic windows.
The villas have a terrace with a swimming poo…
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles.
The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean.
Completion - February, 2026.
Advantages
The yield is 14.6%.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property…
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean.
Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment.
Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months.
The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Apartments
Rooftop on the roof of the complex
Studio
Kitchen area
Area:
Apartments - 35 m²
Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² )
Rental income:
Occupancy rate - 70%
Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49
Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung.
The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes.
Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu.
Facilities of the complex:
- Panoramic pool…
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of Canggu.
Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex
Price: $200,000
Installment plan: up to 12 months
Delivery: December 2024
ROI: 17%
1. Description:
We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas…
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali
For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments.
For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight peo…
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minut…
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - September, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket - 1 minute
Ocean - 4…
Residential apartments one minute from the beach.
Down payment - 50%.
Leasehold 29 years in hand + 30 years extension.
Construction warranty - 5 years.
Apartments with ocean views. Fully finished "turnkey".
Complex infrastructure: large swimming pool, bar and lounge on the roof …
Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living.
The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly.
The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70.
Per…
A unique innovative complex in Bali.
Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension.
Completion date: Q1 2026.
The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa.
Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views.
The concept…
A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years.
Deal stages:
booking - $6,000
transaction completed within 2 weeks
payment (you can even use cryptocu…
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex.
Advantages
5% discount for one-time 100% payment
full legal support
interior decoration and furnishings
business plan for managing the property after completion
RO…
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields.
Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%.
The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for those who value active lifestyle, freedom and style.42 UNIT52 m2 living area + balcony44 m2 living area + balcony40 m2 living area + balcony38 m2 living area + balcony25 m2 living area with ocean viewsWh…
Apartments
1 bedroom
View of the ocean
Pool
Gym
Area:
Object area - 60.58 m²
Price: 240
000 $ (3,962 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 160 $
Loading - 70 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $
Revenue per year taking into account the…
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Sky Stars Ocean View is a modern luxury villa complex that is popular with high-income tourists. We build modern design villas with expensive and high-quality marble decoration, reliable finishing materials, expensive and comfortable furniture. Each villa has frameless panoramic glazing. Th…
Townhouse for investment in the future.
Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of an agreement - 40%, monthly payments.
Townhouse in wabi-sabi architectural style. Full turnkey finishing. Workspace area on the second floor. Smart system installed, premium kitchen, private large swimming…
The project has two remaining villas: a three-bedroom villa for $900,000 and a five-bedroom villa for $1,900,000. The three-bedroom villa will be completed in January 2025, and the five-bedroom villa will be built to order within a year and a half.
The villa is ideal for any style of spendin…
Villa
2 Floors in the villa
3 bedrooms
Pool
Room room
Ruftop
Area:
Land - 237 m²
Building - 280,15 m²
Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Exclusive complex of villas and apartments on a paradise island.
The project was created for those who are looking for a home on the ocean and a profitable investment.
Designed 4 rows of two-story villas with stunning ocean views. 3 blocks of comfortable apartments. On the roof there i…
Townhouse
2 bedrooms
Pool
2 Floors
Parking
Smart home
Free FINS membership
Area:
Building - 90 m²
Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $)
Profit taking …
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed!
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a living ro…
Apartments on the best island of Bali.
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong.
When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%.
Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plu…
Villa two minutes from the beach.
The predicted ROI is 17%.
Payment: 30% + installment plan for 7 payments of 10% each%.
Interest-free payments for 12 months.
The ideal choice for high-yield investments!
Interior decoration and furnishings are included in the price.
Close to …
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Apartments
7 Minutes to the beach
Panoramic view
Pool
1 bedroom
Area:
Apartment area - 38 m²
Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $
Revenu…
Situated 300 metres from Berawa Beach, this modern complex of villas, townhouses and apartments is for those who love nightlife and appreciate the pleasure of socialising with Bali's international community. Within a kilometre radius are the best of Canggu: restaurants, clubs, bars, boutique…
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area.
Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows.
The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema.
Apartments are sold furnished and equipped.
The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
The project is from a leading management company, which involves high-quality construction by an experienced team, a development strategy, maximizing the profitability of the property, marketing, full support for the owner of the villa.
The complex will consist of 5 villas and 12 smart villa…
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali.
The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%.
Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area.
Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Villa in the best area of the island of Umalas.
The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site.
Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years.
The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants.
Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
Modern apartments with ocean views.
Attractive apartments for investment. Average occupancy rate of the island is 70-90%. Tourist season - 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years.
Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu.
Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years
Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby".
More than 50 popular c…
Apartments in a popular tourist location.
Rental yield is 12-20% per year.
The apartments are located in a popular area — Berawa. Three minutes from the ocean and social infrastructure. The project is ideal for investment.
Equipped kitchen with new premium appliances. Full turnkey f…
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares.
The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Apartments
system "Smart house''
1 bedroom
Terrace
Wardrobe
Area:
Apartment - 55 m²
Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2)
Income from renting apartments:
Revenue per day: 116 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $
Revenue taking into acc…
Apartments five minutes from the ocean.
By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%.
Apartments with premium furniture and finishing.
A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory.
The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Townhouse with high return on investment.
Townhouse with passive income from daily rentals. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resales from 30%.
Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace.
Infrastructure:
- Beach "Pererenan" 10 minutes away.
- Restaurants…
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu.
The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna.
Completion date: March 2025.
The complex has a diverse infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- 24-hour concierge;
- Intell…
Townhouse with high payback.
Townhouse PERERENAN GATE with passive income from daily rent. Rental income from 20% per annum. Resale from 30%.
Fully furnished townhouse. With a beautiful garden, swimming pool and terrace.
Infrastructure:
- Beach ""Pererenan"" in 10 minutes.
- Restaura…
Apartments in a popular area.
ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold.
The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment.
Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and…
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean.
The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service.
Only 2 villas left for sale!
Facilities and equipment in…
Villa with beautiful ocean views.
The villa has a spacious layout, with furniture and beautiful modern interior design.
ARDHANA residential complex with 5 star hotel service.
The project is located in Bukit district. Near Melasti beach. The property will be of interest both for perm…
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas.
The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located withi…
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:
Running track around the complex
Сo-working
Sports ground
Playground
SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
Restaurant
Large swimming pool
Yoga area
Mini cinema
…
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of 2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Fully furnished apartments with a top location.
Two-level apartments, modern layout: kitchen-studio and bedroom (60 sq.m.) Full designer finishes and fully furnished apartments, ready to move in. 25 year lease with guaranteed renewal option.
GRAND APARTMENTS residential complex on the …
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Located in the picturesque Bukit area of Bali, this apartment complex offers the perfect combination of nature, comfort and investment appeal.Infrastructure and facilities:Two exquisite restaurants, a stylish bar and a spa for complete relaxation.A modern Smart Gym and two pools overlooking …
Villa 80 meters from the beach.
Advantages: yield up to 15% per year.
Amenities:
- Own swimming pool with hydromassage;
- “Smart home” system
- Home cinema;
- Wine cabinet;
- Storage room;
- Washing machine;
- Bosch household appliances and analogues;
- Plumbing Grohe, Villeroy & Boch and…