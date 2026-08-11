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New buildings for sale in Canggu, Indonesia

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Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Show all Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$1,99M
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment. The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields. The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
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Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Show all Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$198,968
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
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Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$217,869
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
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Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,169
A premium complex of 50 apartments with a roof-top terrace. Features: views of the ocean and rice terraces large infinity pool restaurant co-working space gym Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in Canggu, 700 meters from the ocean
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$248,710
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu. The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape. Features: wide roads and parking tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$885,406
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$318,348
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
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Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Show all Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A unique complex combining villas and apartments. Projected return on investment - 17%. Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price. A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0
160,000
Villa
100.0
350,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$188,024
Income-generating real estate with high payback is offered for sale! Bali is one of the most desirable and attractive places not only for short-term trips but also for long-term stays. The climate conditions make you feel like you are in an endless summer, which accompanies year-round touris…
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Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 25 years (rene…
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Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, LAGUNA (Комплекс 7) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 239 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$742,980
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
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Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the area of ​​Canggu | Seseh. Each apartment has private pools, jacuzzis or bathrooms, central air conditioning, smart home technologies …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$176,982
113 apartments 7 minutes by bike from Batu Bolong Beach in the most fashionable location of Bali. A unique building with a wave-shaped roof that embodies the idea of ​​the perfect wave for surfing, reflecting the spirit and passion for life, harmony with nature of man and water. The "Jungle …
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Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong. It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of: restaurant and a bar room for business meetings open-air cinema infinity p…
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Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Anta Residence Сanggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$178,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, Anta Residence Сanggu is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 90 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under w…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,180
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
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Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$815,767
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset. We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages The developer's management com…
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Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,09M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
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Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$288,503
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality. The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
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Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,148
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
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Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Show all Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, XO Canggu is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 35 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for m…
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Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics. Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Pererenan, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, villas, townhouses. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices:…
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Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, NEXA APARTMENTS is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 40 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for mov…
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Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Show all Villa XO Canggu
Villa XO Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartments are for sale in the unique complex XO Project I Canggu, located on the most touristic street of Changu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of events and e…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and waterfalls, 4 minutes from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$124,255
Presale of a new block of apartments in a first-class residential complex. There is a choice of studios, apartments and penthouses. Some apartments have direct access to the communal pool or a private pool. The first-class residential complex offers a choice of studios, apartments and pentho…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$436,734
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,138
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
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TRANIO
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Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL managed by Ribas.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Finishing options Finished
Club Aparthotel managed by Ribas in the heart of Canggu on Berawa Road A luxurious complex of 29 apartments with a 25-meter swimming pool. A great location for easy access to all the main attractions of the island. Number of bedrooms: studio Area: 33 m2 Furnished: fully furni…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,071
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
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TRANIO
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Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Hotel PRIMA RESIDENCE – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$213,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, PRIMA RESIDENCE is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers hotel. Total of 120 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit p…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,438
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting. The apartment has a …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The main idea of the project is to create terraces around the complex with benches, where you can relax and communicate. That's why we have built the residential complex without bikes and cars. Tо achieve that, there are 2 underground parkings with assigned spaces for the residents and guest…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$236,274
The complex includes 15 furnished townhouses with 1, 2 or 4 bedrooms. Features: private swimming pools parking terrace patio Advantages The expected yield is 10-16%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the sought-after tourist area with the best cafes and night …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, Oasis II is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers смарт villas. Total of 9 units. Estimated completion: 2024. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$166,138
The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located: Rooftop pool for adults only Children's water center Splash Swimming pool of 866 m2 25-meter pool Fitness cen…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$396,941
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Show all Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex White palm Villas – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, White palm Villas is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 75 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively und…
Agency
Balinsky
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Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Show all Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
VillaFirst line in the oceanOceanic basin3 bedroomsPanoramic viewArea:Building - 213 m2Price: 290,000Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shar…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 200 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
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Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 42–69 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
42.0 – 69.0
143,000 – 162,000
Developer
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
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Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Show all Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 60–85 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby". More than 50 popular c…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
60.0 – 85.0
189,000 – 279,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Show all Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu.  Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.  Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.  A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Can…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 42.0
110,000 – 140,000
Villa
96.0 – 100.0
250,000 – 265,000
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments Rooftop on the roof of the complex Studio Kitchen area Area: Apartments - 35 m² Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² ) Rental income: Occupancy rate - 70% Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49  Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Show all Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Show all Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu. The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna. Completion date: March 2025. The complex has a diverse infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - 24-hour concierge; - Intell…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,516
The year of construction 2023
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter do…
Developer
Samahita Group
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Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate property 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
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Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Show all Villa Serenity Village
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
Number of floors 2
Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!High yield: 8-12% per annum!Installments available!Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!Private villas with ocean views!Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Show all Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–337 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%). The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of ​​Ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
39.7 – 40.0
124,900 – 140,000
Apartment 2 rooms
111.0
409,000
Villa
90.2 – 337.0
290,000 – 1,08M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Show all Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$820,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$189,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali! Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach. The Canggu area is o…
Agency
Smart Home
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Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Show all Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
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Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenu…
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Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Show all Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 307–378 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years. The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location. Vill…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Show all Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life. The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and…
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
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Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Area 41–68 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu. Facilities of the complex: - Panoramic pool…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.0
119,000 – 179,000
Agency
Foreign Real Estate
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Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Show all Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments   View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex City or ocean view 1 bedroom Pool Fitness center Area: Building - 81 m² Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 250 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per year taking…
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Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments 1 floor 1 bedroom Terrace with its own garden Area: Apartment - 71 m² Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $ Revenue per year taking into accoun…
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Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Show all Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 68.9
150,000 – 200,000
Villa
193.4
309,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Show all Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$112,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a popular area. ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold. The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment. Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Show all Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 69 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment. Passive income 10-20% per annum. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away. The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
69.0
162,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Show all Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$620,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 263 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Modern apartment with ocean views.Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. The rental yield is 17%. Payback in 6 years.Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
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Foreign Real Estate
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Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Show all Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
110,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
Residence in hotel complex
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Residence in hotel complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$267,290
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This development is more than just an apartment complex — it’s the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and harmony with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the Canggu (Seseh) area. Private pools, jacuzzis or bathtubs in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home techn…
Agency
Darton Global
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Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Show all Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$330,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 35–115 m²
2 real estate properties 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.3
150,000
Townhouse
115.0
330,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Show all Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Show all Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%. Apartments with premium furniture and finishing. A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Show all Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
ApartmentsBy the oceanPanoramic viewpool1 bedroomArea:Building - 47 m2Price: $180,000 ($3,830 per m2)Income from rental:Revenue per day: $150Download - 80%Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - $ 120Revenue per year, taking into account the loading of the object - $ …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
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