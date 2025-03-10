Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU

  1. Realting.com
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
15/05/2025
$155,000
12/12/2024
$140,000
15/10/2024
$155,000
11/06/2024
$145,000
;
13
ID: 19937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Modern apartment with ocean views.

Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years.

Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Delivery with full turnkey finishing. Kitchen with household appliances.

Residential complex three minutes from the ocean, with developed infrastructure.

Remote property management and concierge service within the complex.

Infrastructure:
- Meeting area;
- Coworking;
- Swimming pool;
- Sports area;
- Massage therapist services;
- Electric charging;
- Management company, concierge service.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!
*price is indicated as of 06/11/2024

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

