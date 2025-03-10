Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU

Modern apartment with ocean views.
Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years.
Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Delivery with full turnkey finishing. Kitchen with household appliances.
Residential complex three minutes from the ocean, with developed infrastructure.
Remote property management and concierge service within the complex.
Infrastructure:
- Meeting area;
- Coworking;
- Swimming pool;
- Sports area;
- Massage therapist services;
- Electric charging;
- Management company, concierge service.
*price is indicated as of 06/11/2024