Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
Apartments in Bukit with ocean views.
Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living.
Rental yield: 30% during the construction period.
Apartments with turnkey finishing. Strong interior with quality finishes.
Completion date: 1st q…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Новый инвестиционный проект в модном районе Улувату на Бали.
ROI 14 - 16%. Индивидуальная рассрочка.
Виллы предлагаются с полной отделкой "под ключ", что включает в себя современную мебель и интерьерные решения. Подключена система "Умный дом".
Срок сдачи: середина 2026 года
Всего…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa with private pool.
Installment for 9 months. Initial payment 50%.
Villa with premium quality furniture. Modern design.
The main advantages of the residential complex STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT in its commercial zone, more than 1000 square meters. There is a high occupancy rate for d…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
An exclusive complex three minutes from the ocean. Estimated yield up to 15% Ownership type: Leasehold 30+20 years Completion date: Q4 2026 District: Bukit. Apartments, townhouses and a villa with panoramic glazing. Furniture and appliances. Resort-level infrastructure: - 2 restaurants and a…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We offer apartments in a complex under construction within walking distance to the promising innovative city of Nuanu. You can choose from one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with an area of 44 to 92 square meters. The complex is located in a tourist area, so the apartments can be rente…