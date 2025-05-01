  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Tabanan

apartments
5
houses
1
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$163,418
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
Agency
TRANIO
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 32 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in Bukit with ocean views. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% during the construction period. Apartments with turnkey finishing. Strong interior with quality finishes. Completion date: 1st q…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 8
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$310,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 95–263 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Новый инвестиционный проект в модном районе Улувату на Бали. ROI 14 - 16%. Индивидуальная рассрочка. Виллы предлагаются с полной отделкой "под ключ", что включает в себя современную мебель и интерьерные решения. Подключена система "Умный дом". Срок сдачи: середина 2026 года Всего…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool. Installment for 9 months. Initial payment 50%. Villa with premium quality furniture. Modern design. The main advantages of the residential complex STETSYUK DEVELOPMENT in its commercial zone, more than 1000 square meters. There is a high occupancy rate for d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ANTA OASIS
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
from
$93,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
An exclusive complex three minutes from the ocean. Estimated yield up to 15% Ownership type: Leasehold 30+20 years Completion date: Q4 2026 District: Bukit. Apartments, townhouses and a villa with panoramic glazing. Furniture and appliances. Resort-level infrastructure: - 2 restaurants and a…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex New residential complex with a spa area, a co-working area and a restaurant near the ocean, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$134,933
We offer apartments in a complex under construction within walking distance to the promising innovative city of Nuanu. You can choose from one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with an area of ​​44 to 92 square meters. The complex is located in a tourist area, so the apartments can be rente…
Agency
TRANIO
