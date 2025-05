The hotel will be part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a global chain of more than 9,000 hotels in 95 countries. Its standards guarantee a high level of service, which will contribute to the attractiveness of the complex for international investors and guests.

Key characteristics:

90 designer rooms with panoramic views of the ocean and sunsets

Rooms with direct access to a private pool for maximum comfort and privacy

Modern architecture of the five-storey complex, while preserving the boutique atmosphere

The infrastructure of the complex:

Infiniti pool, merging with the horizon, where you can enjoy stunning views and refresh in the cool water

Spa center, where you can relax and recover after a busy day

Spacious restaurant with author's cuisine, where you can try exquisite dishes from the chef

Working place – a space for creativity and productive work, where you can enjoy peace and comfort while doing your business

Rufttop with a terrace where you can enjoy stunning sunsets and spend time in pleasant company

Types of apartments:

1-room area 22-36 m2

2-room area 54-65 m2

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, appliances and amenities.

Location and infrastructure:

Bukit is one of the most prestigious areas of Bali with picturesque cliffs and azure waters.

Melasti Beach is one of the best beaches of the island with white sand and developed infrastructure.

It's only 1 minute to the ocean!

Proximity to popular beach clubs, restaurants, golf courses and spa centers.

30-40 minutes to the international airport.

Investment attractiveness: