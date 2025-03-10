  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Canggu
  4. Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$300,949
18/05/2025
$300,949
17/05/2025
$299,839
16/05/2025
$300,040
14/05/2025
$302,455
13/05/2025
$299,229
11/05/2025
$298,584
10/05/2025
$299,582
09/05/2025
$297,149
08/05/2025
$296,067
07/05/2025
$297,090
14/04/2025
$295,758
13/04/2025
$295,931
12/04/2025
$297,033
11/04/2025
$303,748
10/04/2025
$304,986
09/04/2025
$306,516
08/04/2025
$285,904
06/04/2025
$286,073
05/04/2025
$283,468
04/04/2025
$287,253
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16505
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2360278
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

About the complex

The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong.

It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of:

  • restaurant and a bar
  • room for business meetings
  • open-air cinema
  • infinity pool with an ocean view

The management company takes care of organisational issues and rental management.

Payment 30% + instalments for 7 months at 10%.

A 5% discount is available for a one-time 100% payment.

ROI forecast - 17%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular area for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

Next to the complex there is a classic large pub, a large supermarket, a Japanese restaurant, the world's largest beach club Finns and Morabito art villa, a venue for parties and events.

The famous Batu Bolong beach, close to the complex, is known for its beautiful sandy shore, crystal clear waters and ideal surfing activities.

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$82,250
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a spa center and around-the-clock security, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$145,566
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Residential complex Apartamenty u okeana
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$752,373
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$300,949
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,01M
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment. The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields. The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,840
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Residential complex ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$82,250
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Apartments with high and fast payback. The ABBA MELASTI RESIDENSE project is thought out to the smallest detail, combining comfort and coziness, with the potential for growth in value and stable income. Benefit from renting from 13% to 19% per annum. Convenient location, modern desi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications