Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia

The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong.

It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of:

restaurant and a bar

room for business meetings

open-air cinema

infinity pool with an ocean view

The management company takes care of organisational issues and rental management.

Payment 30% + instalments for 7 months at 10%.

A 5% discount is available for a one-time 100% payment.

ROI forecast - 17%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Changgu is the most popular area for tourists and expats. It has a well-developed infrastructure with European cafes and restaurants, luxury spas, gyms, surf camps and beach clubs.

Next to the complex there is a classic large pub, a large supermarket, a Japanese restaurant, the world's largest beach club Finns and Morabito art villa, a venue for parties and events.

The famous Batu Bolong beach, close to the complex, is known for its beautiful sandy shore, crystal clear waters and ideal surfing activities.