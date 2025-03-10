Villa NEBIUS

Villa away from the noise, in a quiet location. Villa in the popular developing area of Melastie, where the average occupancy rate of 3-bedroom villas with daily rent is 67.8%. 3 bedrooms are the most popular segment in rent. High demand for 2-4 bedroom villas and lack of offers allow you to compete in all segments of housing and earn from 10% of annual net income. The unique location and architecture of the villa, there are no analogues in Bali. The villa is thought out to the smallest detail, modern design. High ceilings and abundance of natural insolation. Within 10 minutes of the site is all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living and leisure: surf spots, golf courses, cafes and restaurants, parks, fitness, shopping center, clubs and fantastic beaches. Write or call, we will answer all your questions! *the cost is indicated on 10.10.2024.