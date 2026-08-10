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New buildings for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Show all Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12% 📊 Investment Metrics • Expected yield: from 12% per annum • Format: 1 Bedroom Villa • Premium location: Nusa Dua • Developer installment plan available • Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 year…
Agency
ESTABRO
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Agency
ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Manta Livin – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Manta Livin is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 106 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pr…
Agency
Balinsky
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Villa EDEM I Villas
Villa EDEM I Villas
Villa EDEM I Villas
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 74 m²
2 real estate properties 2
EDEM I Villas is a collection of minimalist Greek-style villas with panoramic ocean views in Nusa Dua, South Bali. Each villa features 1–3 bedrooms, a private pool, terrace, and rooftop with stunning sea vistas. Fully furnished turnkey. 7 minutes by bike to pristine white sandy beaches. Mana…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
351,500
Apartment 2 rooms
74.0
351,500
Developer
BREIG Property
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Developer
BREIG Property
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
Hotel Amani Melasti – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Amani Melasti – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Amani Melasti – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Amani Melasti – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Amani Melasti – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Melasti, Bali, Amani Melasti is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers hotel. Total of 90 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,981
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Investment apartments for obtaining income, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$215,183
A small complex in an eco-tropical style will consist of only 9 apartments with a shared swimming pool. The panoramic windows will offer views of the jungle and ocean. Leasehold - 50 years. Deal stages: booking - $6,000 transaction completed within 2 weeks payment (you can even use cryptocu…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments on the ocean shore in Nusa Dui, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$686,439
A first-class residential complex 150 m from the ocean offers a choice of apartments, villas and convenient infrastructure. The concept of the complex combines tourist real estate for investment purposes with residences designed for comfortable personal living. In addition to several types o…
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TRANIO
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Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
Villa Onsider
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Villa Onsider
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Bali is an ideal investment with a yield of up to 15% per annum!Installments available!Full furnishings!Modern 3-bedroom villa Onsider in the prestigious area of Uluvatu is not just a house, but a profitable investment with high liquidity. Spacious rooms, private pool and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex NAI 1 – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, NAI 1 is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, townhouses, villas. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $100,000 to $145,…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 186–275 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plu…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Melasti, Bali, Melasti Apartments is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 20 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pric…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$492,445
The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale). Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking in…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS Black Edition – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$107,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, ROYAL OASIS Black Edition is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 24 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Co…
Agency
Balinsky
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Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Residential complex LUMA RESORT – residential development in Ungasan, Bali
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Ungasan, Bali, LUMA RESORT is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments. Total of 7 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit PBG has been issued. …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Uluwatu Apartments – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$396,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Uluwatu Apartments is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 44 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pric…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$422,807
European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$574,221
The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre. The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew …
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TRANIO
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Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Show all Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Full furnishings!Flexible installments!Rising cost 10-15% per year!The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
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Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$130,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 32–66 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream   📊 Investment Metrics • Expected yield: from 16% per annum • Price: from $130,000 • Apartment size: 47 m² • Developer installment plan: down payment from 25% • Leasehold t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 66.0
110,000 – 240,000
Villa
43.0
110,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$72,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, VIBE HOTEL is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers hotel. Total of 32 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $72,600 to $125,00…
Agency
Balinsky
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Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, hotel. Total of 182 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex EIGHTH SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex EIGHTH SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex EIGHTH SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex EIGHTH SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex EIGHTH SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$126,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, EIGHTH SENSE is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 73 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Constru…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas with ocean views, 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$119,380
The complex infrastructure: personal concierge service equipped place for yoga classes co-working barbershop beauty salon 2 restaurants gym Completion - 1st part of 2026. Advantages 3% one-time discount in case of 100% payment. The expected ROI is 17%. Location and nearby infrastructure …
Agency
TRANIO
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Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Show all Villa Green Village
Villa Green Village
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Area 34–140 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique advantage: panoramic views of the horizon and the rising sun. This is a rare spot on the map of Bali, where every day begins as a picture.The complex is located within walking distance from a secluded san…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A next-generation wellness complex that combines investment real estate and lifestyle experiences. The project is being built on a 2.5-hectare site using 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), a future technology that ensures rapid construction, seismic resistance, and unique architectural forms. …
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$298,452
We offer villas with roof-top terraces and barbecue areas, swimming pools and parking spaces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, 7 minutes away from Melasti Beach, 14 minutes from an international school, and 2 minut…
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and sea views in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The stylish residential complex consists of 49 villas ranging from 40 to 120 m2, with a choice of 1, 2 or 3 bedroom houses. Optionally, you can build a terrace on the ground floor and on the roof of the house. Due to the cascading arrangement of the villas on the plot, each house has a view …
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Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Show all Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex Surfside Bali – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Surfside Bali – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Surfside Bali – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Surfside Bali – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$159,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Surfside Bali is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments, penthouses. Total of 80 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,204
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Melasti (Комплекс 8) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Bukit, Bali, Melasti (Комплекс 8) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 51 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. U…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$497,420
We offer villas with swimming pools, saunas, and yoga areas. The residence features a spa center, a cafe, a gym, a kids' play room, a parking, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located withi…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Show all Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, Green Village is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 340 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Arcade – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Melasti Arcade is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 19 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction …
Agency
Balinsky
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Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Show all Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Hotel Bloom – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$119,730
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Melasti, Bali, Bloom is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers hotel. Total of 145 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Two-bedroom townhouses and one-bedroom apartments are available. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 32–92 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 92.0
110,000 – 320,000
Villa
32.0 – 47.0
110,000 – 130,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex TAMORA AXIS – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, TAMORA AXIS is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 60 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: fro…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Beverly Hills – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Beverly Hills – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Beverly Hills – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Beverly Hills – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$83,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Bukit, Bali, Beverly Hills is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 46 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pri…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 23 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for mo…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with shops and restaurants, 4 minutes from Pandawa Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$1,32M
The new complex of luxury Moroccan-style villas near the ocean, just 4 minutes walk from wonderful Pandawa Beach. Each villa of at least 500 m2 has 2 interior options: Business and Luxe. The amenities will be situated near the main entrance, 100 meters away. Commercial property of 2,000 m2 w…
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TRANIO
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Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Show all Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Apart-hotel Ardhana Residence – residential development in GWK, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$94,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in GWK, Bali, Ardhana Residence is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers villas, hotel. Total of 84 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit Заявка PBG has …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Dream is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 300 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$378,038
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex. Advantages 5% discount for one-time 100% payment full legal support interior decoration and furnishings business plan for managing the property after completion RO…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$393,956
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$189,019
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views. The concept…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Show all Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$112,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali. Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns. Project Overview: Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
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Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Show all Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Apart-hotel Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$95,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 64–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
📊 Investment Studio Apartments in ZEN Hotels & Residences, Bali   Yield up to 12.9% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable entry into a premium resort complex Melasti Beach, Bali   📈 Investment Metrics • Price: from 95,000 USD • Area: from 32 m² • Format: Studio Apar…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
64.0 – 120.0
185,000 – 262,500
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
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Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
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Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$243,735
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex XO Pandawa – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Pandawa, Bali, XO Pandawa is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 45 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construct…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Residence – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Residence is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 155 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. C…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
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TRANIO
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Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Show all Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Townhouse Apartamenty na Bali 75 m ot 150 000 Dohod ot 10 Ogranicennoe predlozenie Desa Harmonis 2
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 75 m²
1 real estate property 1
Apartments in Bali 75 m² from 150,000 $ • Yield from 10% • Limited Offer Desa Harmonis 2 📈 Key Property Details • Price: from 150,000 USD • Area: 75 m² • Format: Apartments for rental income and personal use • Handover: 2026 • Ownership structure: Leasehold • Project dev…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
75.0
160,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Villa Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
Agency
Smart Home
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Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Show all Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Nusa Dua – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$112,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, Ramada Nusa Dua is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers villas, смарт villas, hotel. Total of 168 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pri…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a …
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Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New oceanfront residential complex with swimming pools, co-working areas and a spa, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$119,380
A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide …
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$161,164
A collection of elegant villas in the heart of Nusa Dua, created for those, who appreciate aesthetics, comfort and panoramic views. Snow-white architecture, spacious interiors with natural light and floor-to-ceiling glazing make this project ideal for recreation. Features: location in the h…
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Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$626,649
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
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Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Show all Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$129,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Bukit, Bali, Volcano (Комплекс 9) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 123 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. …
Agency
Balinsky
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Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
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DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Show all Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$121,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Pandawa, Bali, BODY SENSE is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 51 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Art-Wellness hotel managed by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Show all Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Biohacking Resort is an innovative new generation investment project that is being built in the south of Bali and is positioned as the island's first complex with a life extension clinic and a professional wellness center. The project combines advanced biohacking technologies, medical and we…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Show all Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Villa Smart pool villas in the heart of Nusa Dua near Geger Beach.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
A gated community in Bali's most prestigious location, Nusa Dua. Elegant one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools are nestled in a tranquil setting just 700 meters from the ocean and Geger Beach. The complex is being built on 2.36 hectares and offers 270° panoramic ocean views. E…
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Smart Home
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Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Hills – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Hills is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 58 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Constr…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Residential complex EDEM II Santorini Residences
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$99,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 33–263 m²
16 real estate properties 16
EDEM II Santorini Residences is a cascading investment complex in Nusa Dua offering villas and condo apartments from 24 to 180 sq.m with 1–3 bedrooms. The hillside layout provides panoramic ocean views from every unit while maintaining complete privacy. Private pools, rooftop terraces, 5-sta…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.0 – 40.0
99,500 – 128,500
Villa
114.0 – 263.0
189,000 – 449,000
Developer
BREIG Property
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BREIG Property
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a view of the ocean, a restaurant and a spa center close to beaches, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$417,832
The luxury complex of villas, located in a prestigious area of Bali, is created for long-term living and investment. Perfect hotel-style service, where every wish is fulfilled seamlessly. European building quality standards, which predefine the result. Use the charm of the architectural mini…
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,210
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
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Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
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Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Show all Villa ARIN GRIN
Villa ARIN GRIN
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$545,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Tourist complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Smart Home
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Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Show all Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$159,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
📊 Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite  Higher yield | Faster payback | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Melasti Beach, Uluwatu  📈 Investment Highlights Price: 159,900 USD Expected yield: 11–14% per annum Projected payback period: 7–8 years Unit type: …
Agency
ESTABRO
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Show all Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Villa XO Pandawa Villas
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$300,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a wellness center and a panoramic view of the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer hotel apartments with terraces and a view of the ocean. The residence blends lavish lifestyle, the best spa treatment and tailor-made wellness programmes. The project includes not only premium residences, but also space in keeping with the best traditions of European wellness resort…
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Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Show all Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 33–55 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Show all Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$188,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Nagaya – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$106,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Melasti, Bali, Nagaya is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 23 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $10…
Agency
Balinsky
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Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
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Smart Home
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Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$139,875
The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge servi…
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Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Show all Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Residential complex Villas with shared and private pools in Nusa Dua.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Presale of resort villas from 90,000 USD with shared and private pools and ocean views, from a major developer with 9 years of experience in Bali. The project is located in Nusa Dua - the most expensive and elite location in Bali, 8 minutes to Nusa Dua beach, 15 minutes to Melasti beach, …
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Smart Home
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Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Show all Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$129,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
📊 Investment in Amani Melasti Hotel in Bali Yield 10–14% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Melasti Beach, Uluwatu 📈 Investment metrics Expected yield: 10–14% per annum Projected payback period: 7–9 years Format: investment hotel unit …
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
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Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,355
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
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Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with a private beach access in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$242,740
The architectural concept of the complex is inspired by the sun - a symbol of light, warmth and energy. The developer sought to create buildings that convey a sense of harmony and tranquility through minimalism and clear geometric shapes. Symmetry and lines, like sunbeams, emphasize the idea…
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Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exquisite residential complex with first-class infrastructure, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$114,406
An elegant residential complex of apartments and villas offers its future residents a 24-hour concierge service, an infinity pool with a beautiful view, a spa with massage rooms, a summer cafe and restaurant with delivery to apartments, a yoga area, an ice bath, walking areas, and parking fo…
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Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$676,490
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the coast. The residence features: Private lift to the beach 68 m infinity pool on the edge of the cliff Personal 5-star concierge service Restaurant and bar Fitness club and gym Yoga class, dance studio Jacuzzi, ice bath, sauna and hamm…
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Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$343,119
Start of sales of a new apartment building with special conditions for Tranio clients. Since the start of sales in November, the developer has already increased prices for apartments in the first phase by more than 15%. Apartments with a good views and a volcano concept. Volcanic rocks are u…
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Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
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Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
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Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$2,39M
Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes: Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area Open kitchen with BBQ area Jacuzzi and sauna Cinema and fire pit on the terrace Spacious living room 95 m2 …
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Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
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Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$318,348
Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living. The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly. The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70. Per…
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Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Show all Villa Pandawa Hills
Villa Pandawa Hills
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 97–125 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Pandawa HillsVillas and apartments with a unique natural landscape on the oceanWhat goes into valueFull legal supportInterior decoration and furnitureDevelopment of a business plan for the management of the object after deliveryDesign and development of project designConstruction and technic…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Villa U VILLAS 1
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 116 m²
1 real estate property 1
Ocean view villa for investment or permanent residence on the beautiful island of Bali. The average return on the market is 15%. Rental yield up to 22%. Fully furnished villa with amenities in Bukit area. Payment terms: 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%, interest-free payment…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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