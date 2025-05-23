Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS

Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!

Flexible terms of purchase! Installments available!

The Palm Grandio's is a premium villa complex in Pattaya. The project is inspired by Scandinavian design with an emphasis on functionality and elegance.

Facilities: high ceilings, panoramic glazing, eco-friendly materials, swimming pool with Jacuzzi and recreation area, onsen area for relaxation, coworking with high-speed Internet, fitness center and yoga studio, children's playground with educational elements, charging stations for electric vehicles, English gardens and walkways, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, smart security systems, solar panels for energy efficiency.

Location (Nong Pla Lai):

- 10 minutes to the beach;

6 minutes to Regents International School

15 minutes before the Central Festival Pattaya

Sukhumvit Highway, Bangkok-Pattaya Motorway.

