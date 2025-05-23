  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS

Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$234,896
;
13
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26112
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Modern villas in European style only 10 minutes from the sea!
Flexible terms of purchase! Installments available!

The Palm Grandio's is a premium villa complex in Pattaya. The project is inspired by Scandinavian design with an emphasis on functionality and elegance.

Facilities: high ceilings, panoramic glazing, eco-friendly materials, swimming pool with Jacuzzi and recreation area, onsen area for relaxation, coworking with high-speed Internet, fitness center and yoga studio, children's playground with educational elements, charging stations for electric vehicles, English gardens and walkways, round-the-clock security and video surveillance, smart security systems, solar panels for energy efficiency.

Location (Nong Pla Lai):
- 10 minutes to the beach;
6 minutes to Regents International School
15 minutes before the Central Festival Pattaya
Sukhumvit Highway, Bangkok-Pattaya Motorway.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa OCEANIQ
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$450,000
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Villa NEAT HOUSE GWK
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$135,000
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Villa Serenity Village
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$570,000
You are viewing
Villa THE PALM GRANDIOS
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$234,896
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonesia
from
$159,990
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 3 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Developer
Arya Properties
Leave a request
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$438,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa a few minutes from the ocean. Villa in a popular area with high rental demand. 2-3 bedrooms are the most sought-after segment in rent. Villa with a modern design and is fully ready for occupancy. All amenities, including high-quality furniture, will make your life comfortable and cozy.…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Villa Villa na pervoy beregovoy linii
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$357,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa  System "Smart house" 2 Floors 1 bedroom Area: Villa area - 117 m² Land - 150 m² Price: 357,000 $ ( 3 057 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications