Apartment in a new building Magnum Residence Berawa

from
$280,000
24/09/2025
$280,000
26/02/2024
$300,000
28/07/2023
$260,000
BTC
3.3305443
ETH
174.5680641
USDT
276 831.6616326
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 4724
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance.

Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool overlooking the ocean!

Apartments with a full finish, furniture, and appliances. The total area is 81 sq.m., one bedroom, a kitchen area, a living area and a large terrace. Panoramic windows with a good view!

The complex will have a professional management company that will take care of all issues related to the maintenance and rental of apartments, thereby providing you with good profitability. You can also use the apartments yourself at any time of the year without restrictions.

The object has a very good price growth potential!

There is an installment plan until the end of construction.

Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 81.0
Price per m², USD 3,704
Apartment price, USD 300,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 162.0
Price per m², USD 3,951
Apartment price, USD 640,000

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia

