Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge service and security (video surveillance and access with a biometric pass), you can order a premium car with a driver, you can leave valuables in a room with safe boxes. Ownership type: leasehold for 30 + 30 years (possibility of freehold).
Extra opportunities
The complex has all the conditions to find new friends and companions for a hobby. Mental health training will increase involvement in daily pleasant activities, and sleep optimization will help harmonize the levels of mediators and hormones for a consistently good feeling.
Facilities and equipment in the house
- alarm button
- fully autonomous water and power supply
- fire safety
- additional seismic resistance
- protection against insects
- 24/7 security
- the entire territory is under video surveillance
- entrance by biometric pass
- centralized storage of valuables
Advantages
- Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% per year with an average rental rate of about $ 165 per night.
- Ideal conditions for relaxation and recharging: an integrated approach to improving the quality of life, where residents and tenants receive personalized wellness services that take into account their individual needs.
- High-class club infrastructure: the complex has its own restaurant with chefs from France and Italy, a yoga studio, spa, sauna and hammam, retail areas and a 24-hour concierge service.
- Several cars are waiting for residents at any time for transfer to the desired point on the island. A charter helicopter is available for urgent transfers.
- The developer implements the ”turnkey lifestyle“ concept: all the necessary equipment, exercise machines, furniture, musical instruments and decorative elements are selected by the developer's rental service.
- Interest-free installments with a down payment of 30% are available.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Bukit, Melasti is an area that is valued for its privacy, cozy restaurants with authentic cuisine, beautiful beaches and surf spots. 7 minutes by bike to Melasti Beach and beach clubs, 5 minutes to State Junior High School.