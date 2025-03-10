  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia

Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$140,530
14/04/2025
$139,662
13/04/2025
$139,744
12/04/2025
$140,264
11/04/2025
$143,436
10/04/2025
$144,020
09/04/2025
$144,742
08/04/2025
$144,653
06/04/2025
$144,739
05/04/2025
$143,420
04/04/2025
$145,336
03/04/2025
$146,947
02/04/2025
$146,639
01/04/2025
$146,306
30/03/2025
$145,858
29/03/2025
$146,948
28/03/2025
$147,484
27/03/2025
$146,967
26/03/2025
$146,876
25/03/2025
$146,372
24/03/2025
$145,871
ID: 21557
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2390718
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Ungasan

About the complex

The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge service and security (video surveillance and access with a biometric pass), you can order a premium car with a driver, you can leave valuables in a room with safe boxes. Ownership type: leasehold for 30 + 30 years (possibility of freehold).

Extra opportunities

The complex has all the conditions to find new friends and companions for a hobby. Mental health training will increase involvement in daily pleasant activities, and sleep optimization will help harmonize the levels of mediators and hormones for a consistently good feeling.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • alarm button
  • fully autonomous water and power supply
  • fire safety
  • additional seismic resistance
  • protection against insects
  • 24/7 security
  • the entire territory is under video surveillance
  • entrance by biometric pass
  • centralized storage of valuables
Advantages
  • Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% per year with an average rental rate of about $ 165 per night.
  • Ideal conditions for relaxation and recharging: an integrated approach to improving the quality of life, where residents and tenants receive personalized wellness services that take into account their individual needs.
  • High-class club infrastructure: the complex has its own restaurant with chefs from France and Italy, a yoga studio, spa, sauna and hammam, retail areas and a 24-hour concierge service.
  • Several cars are waiting for residents at any time for transfer to the desired point on the island. A charter helicopter is available for urgent transfers.
  • The developer implements the ”turnkey lifestyle“ concept: all the necessary equipment, exercise machines, furniture, musical instruments and decorative elements are selected by the developer's rental service.
  • Interest-free installments with a down payment of 30% are available.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Melasti is an area that is valued for its privacy, cozy restaurants with authentic cuisine, beautiful beaches and surf spots. 7 minutes by bike to Melasti Beach and beach clubs, 5 minutes to State Junior High School.

Location on the map

Ungasan, Indonesia

