A complex of 10 villas located among rice terraces, 4 minutes from the center of Ubud. We offer furnished villas in the style of a barn house with infinity pools of 15 m2 and views of the rice fields, parking spaces.

Ownership - freehold.

The last villa left for sale!

Basic furnishings and equipment

Pool with high-quality filtration system

Waterproofing system - protection against mold

Developing infrastructure and popularity guarantee utmost yield of the property and rental cost increase.

10 years warranty on foundation, roof, pool bowl.

1 year warranty on finishing and utilities.

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is surrounded by the rice fields in the heart of Ubud: