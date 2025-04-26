  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Gianyar

New buildings for sale in Gianyar

Ubud District
40
Ubud
37
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Residential complex DZEN GREEN FIELDS VILLAS
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 108 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$330,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors 2 bedrooms Pool Terrace Spacious living room Area: Building - 183.5 m² Land - 220 m² Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Revenue per day: 250 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Cottage village Taunhaus na Bali v Ubude No 501
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ R…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$379,811
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure: sports grounds 2 swimming pools kids' water par…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$83,859
There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$108,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Villa 1st floorterracepool1 bedroomArea:Building - 40 m2Price: $108,000 ($2,942 per m2)Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shared with the b…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$59,770
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and townhouses with swimming pools and green landscape, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$209,896
A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island. A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together. The project features 2…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud. Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area. UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Ready to move in villas with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$224,888
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%. All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental. Occupancy: 85% Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is the heart…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$146,927
The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes: Reception with attentive staff; Premiu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$349,826
The cozy residential complex consists of 9 apartments with a shared pool and 3 villas, each with a private pool. Advantages The property is equipped with everything necessary for successful daily renting. Full property insurance. Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is one of the oldest…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of first-class villas in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$254,873
The property is offered in a complex of 10 villas overlooking the rice terraces. Each villa has an infinity pool, a green area and a parking. Land freehold for 80 years (with subsequent extension), leasehold for 30 years (also with extension). Advantages Payback - 4 years Convenient locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$164,918
Apartments for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool. Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%. Advantages Full property insurance Price is 30% lower than market value Term of contract for property and land — 25 years 7 years payback Location and nearby infrastructure Ubu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish residential complex of furnished villas with pools in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,922
There are 42 duplex villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms and panoramic views of Ubud. All villas will be made of natural wood materials with deep shades of decor, preserving the concept of magical Ubud as much as possible. The complex will have a space for yoga, a spa area, a restaurant, a tea bouti…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Apart-hotel v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa 1 floor Terrace Pool 1 bedroom Area: Building - 40 m² Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$329,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Villa 3 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the district View of rice fields Pool Area: Building - 230 m² Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 260 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object -…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 1 bedroom 2 floors Mini garden Guest toilet Wardrobe Area: Land - 135 m² Building - 87 m² Price: $150,000 ($1,724 per m² ) Income from renting out a villa: Revenue per day: $120 Loading - 80% Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $34,560 Profit taking into ac…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$149,926
Apartments for sale in a cozy new complex with 2 swimming pools. Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%. Advantages Full property insurance Price is 30% lower than market value Term of contract for property and land — 25 years 7 years payback Location and nearby infrastructu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Villa Vtlla na Bali v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 bedrooms 2 floors Infinity pool   Area: Villa area - 117 m² Plot area - 190 m²   Price: $240,000 ($2,051 per m² )   Income from renting out a villa: Revenue per day: $367 Loading - 59% Revenue per day including load: $216.53 Revenue tak…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$379,811
The last two villas with infinity pool and green surroundings are offered, priced at $300,000 and $380,000. Modern villas, designed according to a unique project, will be built in compliance with European technologies and quality control at every stage. Comfortable and spacious - an ideal ho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Villa VILLA HARMONY
Kedewatan, Indonesia
from
$395,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 1
Area 401 m²
1 real estate object 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Villa GREEN HAVEN
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$249,875
The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is loca…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Villa Villa v Ubude s vidom na risovye terassy
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$299,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Villa VILLA SICILIA
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$441,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 96–507 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Unique villa in beautiful Ubud. The profitability of the villa from rental is up to 15%. Down payment — 30%. Cozy villa with designer modern renovation and furniture. There is a private swimming pool on site. The villas vary in different layouts and sizes. Ubud is the place where yo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$239,881
Two- and three-bedroom villas with a terrace, infinity pool and jungle views are offered. This is one of three developer projects in the heart of Bali - Ubud, the cultural and spiritual center of the island, popular among tourists for its attractions, natural beauty and calm atmosphere. The …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$280,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 87–150 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools and co-working areas, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$119,940
The complex consists of 20 apartments and villas, only 8 apartments. Investment properties of the complex are suitable not only for daily but also for long-term rent. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life: 1 common pool 11 private pools gym yoga area open a…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Residential complex GOLDEN PEARL
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$252,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 15%. Initial payment - 30%. Cozy apartments with designer modern renovation and furniture. Private swimming pool on the territory. Apartments with a cozy layout - 96 sq.m. Ubud is a place where y…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa THE CUBE
Villa THE CUBE
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 240 m²
1 real estate object 1
Two-storey villa with panoramic views and swimming pool. ROI – 18.1%., payback in 5.5 years. Passive return on rent. Modern villa with amenities for a comfortable life and recreation, in the Ubud area. The villa also has investment attractiveness. There is constant growth on land in th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,741
Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation. Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess. Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% pe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$219,890
The complex features all the infrastructure for comfortable living. The investment property is suitable not only for short term rentals but also for long term leases. direct view of the jungle 1 communal swimming pool 11 private swimming pools gym yoga area indoor and outdoor co-working are…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa LOYO Villas
Villa LOYO Villas
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 100 m²
1 real estate object 1
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, Bali  Luxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 villas - LOYO Villas Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, in Ubud. This is an ideal place to live and relax, surrounded by nature and cultural attractions. 1. Characteristics of the object One …
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$389,806
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground. The residence has a parking and a restaurant. Facilities and equipment in the house "Safe Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex AURA APART
Residential complex AURA APART
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$75,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure. Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold: 30 years + 30 years Apartments 28 sq.m. Turnkey, with renovation, furniture and appliances. Cozy loggia 3 sq.m. Location in beautiful Ubud. This area is the cultural capital. There are man…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Residential complex P R E S A L E VODOPAD
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in beautiful Ubud. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in value after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with extension. Completion d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 28–45 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Apartment with views of the jungle and waterfall. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in cost after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with e…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Serenity
Residential complex Serenity
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
from
$195,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 133–184 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townho…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Villa JUNGLE FLOWER VILLAS I
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 200 m²
1 real estate object 1
Family villa with a large area. Predicted ROI - 17%. The concept of the complex includes: - System “safe home” - Management company with experience working with children - Play area for children in each villa - Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant - Within walkin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Residential complex Apartamenty v Ubude
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$72,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments Separate entrance Ceiling height: 4 meters 1 bedroom Area: Building - 29 m² Price: 72,500 $ (2,500 $ per m²) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area: Building - 132.7 m² Land - 120 m² Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² ) Income from renting a townhouse: Revenue per day: 180 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa THE TWINS
Villa THE TWINS
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 247–263 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Villa with panoramic jungle and sunset views. ROI – 17%., payback in 6 years. Annual passive income from daily rentals. Each villa has its own swimming pool. The interior design is made in Balinese style using high quality materials. THE TWINS villa is located on a hill, which provi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go