Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Villa
2 Floors
2 bedrooms
Pool
Terrace
Spacious living room
Area:
Building - 183.5 m²
Land - 220 m²
Price: 365,000 $ (1,989 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Revenue per day: 250 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 200 $
Revenu…
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud № 501
2 bedrooms
Pool
Spacious terrace
Area:
Building - 132.7 m²
Land - 120 m²
Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² )
Income from renting a townhouse:
Revenue per day: 180 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $
R…
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure:
sports grounds
2 swimming pools
kids' water par…
There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those…
Villa
1st floorterracepool1 bedroomArea:Building - 40 m2Price: $108,000 ($2,942 per m2)Expenses and taxes for the sale of an object are calculated individually and depend on various factors.General expenses and taxes:Notary fee 1% (shared with the buyer 50/50)Sale tax 11% (shared with the b…
We offer apartments with private entrances.
The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Ceiling height - 4 m.
Location and nearby infra…
A project with a distinctive and unique architecture inspired by traditional Bali clay craft in the spiritual center of the island.
A complex of apartments and townhouses in Bali, where traditional Indonesian features and modern architectural innovations come together.
The project features 2…
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud.
Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area.
UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villas with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.
Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.
Rental yield estimation by the developer - 11-17%.
All units are equipped with everything necessary for a successful daily rental.
Occupancy: 85%
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ubud is the heart…
The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes:
Reception with attentive staff;
Premiu…
The cozy residential complex consists of 9 apartments with a shared pool and 3 villas, each with a private pool.
Advantages
The property is equipped with everything necessary for successful daily renting.
Full property insurance.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ubud is one of the oldest…
The property is offered in a complex of 10 villas overlooking the rice terraces. Each villa has an infinity pool, a green area and a parking.
Land freehold for 80 years (with subsequent extension), leasehold for 30 years (also with extension).
Advantages
Payback - 4 years
Convenient locati…
Apartments for sale in a new complex with a swimming pool.
Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%.
Advantages
Full property insurance
Price is 30% lower than market value
Term of contract for property and land — 25 years
7 years payback
Location and nearby infrastructure
Ubu…
There are 42 duplex villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms and panoramic views of Ubud. All villas will be made of natural wood materials with deep shades of decor, preserving the concept of magical Ubud as much as possible. The complex will have a space for yoga, a spa area, a restaurant, a tea bouti…
Villa
1 floor
Terrace
Pool
1 bedroom
Area:
Building - 40 m²
Price: 108,000 $ (2,942 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer…
Villa
3 bedrooms
Developed infrastructure of the district
View of rice fields
Pool
Area:
Building - 230 m²
Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 260 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object -…
Villa
1 bedroom
2 floors
Mini garden
Guest toilet
Wardrobe
Area:
Land - 135 m²
Building - 87 m²
Price: $150,000 ($1,724 per m² )
Income from renting out a villa:
Revenue per day: $120
Loading - 80%
Revenue taking into account facility occupancy per year - $34,560
Profit taking into ac…
Apartments for sale in a cozy new complex with 2 swimming pools.
Great investment opportunity! Initial deposit — 30%.
Advantages
Full property insurance
Price is 30% lower than market value
Term of contract for property and land — 25 years
7 years payback
Location and nearby infrastructu…
Villa
2 bedrooms
2 floors
Infinity pool
Area:
Villa area - 117 m²
Plot area - 190 m²
Price: $240,000 ($2,051 per m² )
Income from renting out a villa:
Revenue per day: $367
Loading - 59%
Revenue per day including load: $216.53
Revenue tak…
The last two villas with infinity pool and green surroundings are offered, priced at $300,000 and $380,000. Modern villas, designed according to a unique project, will be built in compliance with European technologies and quality control at every stage. Comfortable and spacious - an ideal ho…
The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is loca…
Unique villa in beautiful Ubud.
The profitability of the villa from rental is up to 15%. Down payment — 30%.
Cozy villa with designer modern renovation and furniture. There is a private swimming pool on site. The villas vary in different layouts and sizes.
Ubud is the place where yo…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Two- and three-bedroom villas with a terrace, infinity pool and jungle views are offered. This is one of three developer projects in the heart of Bali - Ubud, the cultural and spiritual center of the island, popular among tourists for its attractions, natural beauty and calm atmosphere. The …
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
3
Recommend
1
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The complex consists of 20 apartments and villas, only 8 apartments. Investment properties of the complex are suitable not only for daily but also for long-term rent. The complex has all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life:
1 common pool
11 private pools
gym
yoga area
open a…
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud.
Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 15%. Initial payment - 30%.
Cozy apartments with designer modern renovation and furniture. Private swimming pool on the territory. Apartments with a cozy layout - 96 sq.m.
Ubud is a place where y…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Two-storey villa with panoramic views and swimming pool.
ROI – 18.1%., payback in 5.5 years. Passive return on rent.
Modern villa with amenities for a comfortable life and recreation, in the Ubud area. The villa also has investment attractiveness. There is constant growth on land in th…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation.
Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess.
Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% pe…
The complex features all the infrastructure for comfortable living.
The investment property is suitable not only for short term rentals but also for long term leases.
direct view of the jungle
1 communal swimming pool
11 private swimming pools
gym
yoga area
indoor and outdoor co-working are…
Villas for sale in LOYO Villas Ubud, Bali
Luxury villas for sale in a unique complex of 5 villas - LOYO Villas Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, in Ubud. This is an ideal place to live and relax, surrounded by nature and cultural attractions.
1. Characteristics of the object
One …
3
Recommend
2
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground.
The residence has a parking and a restaurant.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Safe Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
Apartments with a top location and developed infrastructure.
Initial payment - 50%. Leasehold: 30 years + 30 years
Apartments 28 sq.m. Turnkey, with renovation, furniture and appliances. Cozy loggia 3 sq.m.
Location in beautiful Ubud. This area is the cultural capital. There are man…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments in beautiful Ubud.
Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental).
Full turnkey finishing. Increase in value after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with extension.
Completion d…
Apartment with views of the jungle and waterfall.
Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental).
Full turnkey finishing. Increase in cost after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with e…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-Ubud. The complex is located on an area of 2400 m2 and consists of 11 townhouses and 2 villas. The villas are equipped with a 25 m2 swimming pool, have a local area of 120 m2, and a terrace. The townho…
Family villa with a large area.
Predicted ROI - 17%.
The concept of the complex includes:
- System “safe home”
- Management company with experience working with children
- Play area for children in each villa
- Children's menu and games room in the villa restaurant
- Within walkin…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments
Separate entrance
Ceiling height: 4 meters
1 bedroom
Area:
Building - 29 m²
Price: 72,500 $ (2,500 $ per m²)
Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.
Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee…
Townhouse
2 bedrooms
Pool
Spacious terrace
Area:
Building - 132.7 m²
Land - 120 m²
Price: 240,000 $ (1,809 $ per m² )
Income from renting a townhouse:
Revenue per day: 180 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 144 $
Revenue taking into acc…
Villa with panoramic jungle and sunset views.
ROI – 17%., payback in 6 years. Annual passive income from daily rentals.
Each villa has its own swimming pool. The interior design is made in Balinese style using high quality materials.
THE TWINS villa is located on a hill, which provi…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com