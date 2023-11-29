Houses for sale in Indonesia

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Construction comp…
€90,859
Villa 2 room villa with with repair in Padangsambian, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with with repair
Padangsambian, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to buy a villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The…
€81,773
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€735,955
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
€500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€280,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€225,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
€260,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€367,978
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,005
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,748
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
€480,643
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€419,767
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
€324,366
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
House with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€81,773
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€397,507
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€636,011
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
€1,85M
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€320,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
€650,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
€700,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
