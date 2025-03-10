  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia

Pecatu, Indonesia
ID: 15877
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2352600
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Pecatu

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views.

The concept of the complex is created by its proximity to the most popular surfing spot in Bali. This is where all professional surfers go, where they shoot the most impressive videos and watch the most beautiful sunsets. The residence features direct access to beaches Suluban and Blue Point.

Advantages

Long-term rental income - 14%.

Daily rental income - 20%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in Uluwatu, one of the best surfing areas in Bali. Restaurants on the cliffs with a panoramic view of the ocean and the best beach for skilful surfers Suluban is 250 meters from the villas.

  • Suluban Beach - 5 minutes
  • Beach club - 3 minutes
  • Spa center - 3 minutes
  • Uluwatu Temple - 6 minutes drive
  • Padang Padang Beach - 9 minutes drive

Location on the map

Pecatu, Indonesia

