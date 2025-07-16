Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia

Mini-complex of exquisite turnkey villas. There are villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms to choose from. In this complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, capable of forming new habits. The villas are suitable for both living and renting. Each villa offers several bedrooms with their own dressing room, bathroom and work area, a combined living room, dining room and kitchen area, a laundry room and a rooftop area located on the sunset side. There will be a projector, a small kitchen set in case of barbecue, a dining area and soft seating.

high-quality porcelain tiles on the floor

solid marble stairs

high-quality double-glazed windows

walnut veneer doors and ceilings

lighting from AV Technology

natural granite kitchen countertops

Lighting control can be remote, and also integrated with motion and light sensors

Climate control system allows you to regulate the temperature in each room

Smart media control allows you to control various entertainment devices using a smartphone or tablet

Security system integrates with video surveillance and alarm systems

Thoughtful interior and engineering to protect the villa from precipitation

The design was carried out taking into account the seismic activity of the island

The structures are made of steel or reinforced concrete

Features of the flatsFacilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Tibubeneng is located in the south of Bali. It has all the necessary infrastructure for everyday life. Only 3 minutes from the complex you can get to Berawa Beach.