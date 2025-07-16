Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia

Mini-complex of exquisite turnkey villas. There are villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms to choose from. In this complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, capable of forming new habits. The villas are suitable for both living and renting. Each villa offers several bedrooms with their own dressing room, bathroom and work area, a combined living room, dining room and kitchen area, a laundry room and a rooftop area located on the sunset side. There will be a projector, a small kitchen set in case of barbecue, a dining area and soft seating.Features of the flats
Tibubeneng is located in the south of Bali. It has all the necessary infrastructure for everyday life. Only 3 minutes from the complex you can get to Berawa Beach.