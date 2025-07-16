  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia

Tibubeneng, Indonesia
$650,000
ID: 27406
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2473377
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Tibubeneng

About the complex

Mini-complex of exquisite turnkey villas. There are villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms to choose from. In this complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, capable of forming new habits. The villas are suitable for both living and renting. Each villa offers several bedrooms with their own dressing room, bathroom and work area, a combined living room, dining room and kitchen area, a laundry room and a rooftop area located on the sunset side. There will be a projector, a small kitchen set in case of barbecue, a dining area and soft seating.

Features of the flats
  • high-quality porcelain tiles on the floor
  • solid marble stairs
  • high-quality double-glazed windows
  • walnut veneer doors and ceilings
  • lighting from AV Technology
  • natural granite kitchen countertops
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Lighting control can be remote, and also integrated with motion and light sensors
  • Climate control system allows you to regulate the temperature in each room
  • Smart media control allows you to control various entertainment devices using a smartphone or tablet
  • Security system integrates with video surveillance and alarm systems
Advantages
  • Thoughtful interior and engineering to protect the villa from precipitation
  • The design was carried out taking into account the seismic activity of the island
  • The structures are made of steel or reinforced concrete
Location and nearby infrastructure

Tibubeneng is located in the south of Bali. It has all the necessary infrastructure for everyday life. Only 3 minutes from the complex you can get to Berawa Beach.

Location on the map

Tibubeneng, Indonesia

