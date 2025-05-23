  1. Realting.com
Villa Village

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$175,000
;
7
ID: 26108
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!
High rental yields!
Installments available!
Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital nomads. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, an outdoor pool, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:
Changu is one of the most popular and developing areas of Bali. This place combines tranquility and accessibility to beaches, restaurants, cafes and shops. Excellent choice for living and renting!

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Latest News in Indonesia
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
Show all publications