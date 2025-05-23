Villa Village

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern villas with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!

High rental yields!

Installments available!

Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital nomads. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, an outdoor pool, a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:

Changu is one of the most popular and developing areas of Bali. This place combines tranquility and accessibility to beaches, restaurants, cafes and shops. Excellent choice for living and renting!

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!

* The cost may vary depending on the course.