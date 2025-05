The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex.

5% discount for one-time 100% payment

full legal support

interior decoration and furnishings

business plan for managing the property after completion

ROI - 17%

ownership for 80 years with the possibility of extension

ability to dispose your property at your own discretion

management company is engaged in leasing units and property management

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Bukit, Pandawa is a southern area adjacent to Melasti, a great place for a beach holiday and one of the tourist attractions.

Nearby there is everything you need for a comfortable life - shops, supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and beaches. The nearest beach is 5 minutes drive. Nearby are the best hotels of the island.