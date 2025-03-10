Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and relaxing.

We offer premium apartments and 7 villas. The villas have private gardens and swimming pools.

The residence features concierge service, a communal swimming pool, a spa, a gym, a co-working area, a retail-trade pavilion, a bar and a sea view restaurant, numerous art spaces, walking and commercial areas, around-the-clock security.

Type of ownership - Leasehold for 30 years + 30 priority rights to renewal at market price. Completion - 2026.

Payment

Reservation - USD 1,500.

Down payment - 35%

The first block offers garden view apartments from $90,000 to $180,000 when paid in installments; the second block offers garden or ocean view apartments from $90,000 to $110,000 when paid in installments. Villas are sold out. Discounts for one-time payment!

Advantages

The developer provides a warranty for common defects - up to 12 months, hidden construction defects - up to 5 years, waterproofing - up to 7 years.

Installment plan for the entirety of the construction period is available.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 2 minutes away (600 m) from the ocean, near a green area and a picturesque river. Just 2 minutes to Bali polo club and Le Bajo (3 restaurants, swimming pool, children's area).