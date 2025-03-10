  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Pererenan
  4. Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia

Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,447
14/04/2025
$106,783
13/04/2025
$106,846
12/04/2025
$107,243
11/04/2025
$109,668
10/04/2025
$110,115
09/04/2025
$110,667
08/04/2025
$110,599
06/04/2025
$110,664
05/04/2025
$109,655
04/04/2025
$111,121
03/04/2025
$112,353
02/04/2025
$112,117
01/04/2025
$111,863
30/03/2025
$111,520
29/03/2025
$112,353
28/03/2025
$112,763
27/03/2025
$112,368
26/03/2025
$112,298
25/03/2025
$111,913
24/03/2025
$111,531
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19734
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2366837
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan

About the complex

This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and relaxing.

We offer premium apartments and 7 villas. The villas have private gardens and swimming pools.

The residence features concierge service, a communal swimming pool, a spa, a gym, a co-working area, a retail-trade pavilion, a bar and a sea view restaurant, numerous art spaces, walking and commercial areas, around-the-clock security.

Type of ownership - Leasehold for 30 years + 30 priority rights to renewal at market price. Completion - 2026.

Payment

Reservation - USD 1,500.

Down payment - 35%

The first block offers garden view apartments from $90,000 to $180,000 when paid in installments; the second block offers garden or ocean view apartments from $90,000 to $110,000 when paid in installments. Villas are sold out. Discounts for one-time payment!

Advantages

The developer provides a warranty for common defects - up to 12 months, hidden construction defects - up to 5 years, waterproofing - up to 7 years.

Installment plan for the entirety of the construction period is available.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 2 minutes away (600 m) from the ocean, near a green area and a picturesque river. Just 2 minutes to Bali polo club and Le Bajo (3 restaurants, swimming pool, children's area).

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Melasti Arcade
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$109,000
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$679,662
Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$249,875
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$98,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,447
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Residential complex JUST RESIDENCE
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$62,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–52 m²
2 real estate objects 2
JUST RESIDENCE is a closed apartment complex designed for those looking for their comfortable and cozy corner in Bali For those who want to purchase a quality asset for real value without overpayments. For those who want to acquire reliable and durable real estate that will delight peo…
Developer
VERTIKAL INDONESIA
Leave a request
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Residential complex UBUD CITY Renaissance
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Investment apartments in the heart of Ubud. Occupancy rate in Ubud 23%. Guaranteed return on rental income and price growth depending on the demand for the area. UBUD CITY Renaissance apartments with a mobile application for vacation planning (navigation, calendar and event registration,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$159,921
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications