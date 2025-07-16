  1. Realting.com
  Indonesia
  Kuta Selatan
  Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.

Residential complex Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.

Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
BTC
1.3072386
ETH
68.5179651
USDT
108 656.4271908
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4
ID: 27423
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 003175
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • City
    Kuta Selatan
  • Village
    Benoa
  • Town
    Nusa Dua

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer!

The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world.

The complex consists of:

  • A hotel that includes 100 units (9 types of units)
  • 67 villas made of natural stone with private pools

Collaboration with the leading gallery of contemporary art in Singapore - MayinArt (paintings in each room)

All rooms are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay, including modern furniture, equipment and amenities.

Increased profitability from the brand: 14% - 18% per annum. According to STR and Colliers, in comparison with private properties, branded hotels show:

  • +18–25% - to occupancy
  • +30–40% - to the average price per night

A business that does not require any involvement in the process!
There will be a mobile application where investors will be able to view occupancy and profitability online!

  • Leasehold: 30 years from 2025 + 30 years
  • Pink land (tourist)

Down payment 30%
No% installments until the end of construction.

Completion of construction: 2nd quarter of 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Art-Wellness hotel concept
  • Lobby, Lobby Bar
  • Restaurant with a terrace
  • Coworking
  • SPA and Wellness Centre
  • Fitness centre
  • Outdoor pool with beach service
  • Outdoor parking for cars and bikes
  • And much more

This infrastructure provides residents with convenience and a comfortable lifestyle without having to leave the complex.

