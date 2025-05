We offer spacious villa with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful garden, parking space, roof-top lounge area and views of the ocean.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Advantages

If you decide to rent out your villa to maximise the return potential of your investment, experienced management team can provide the following services:

Preparing the villa for rent

Creating a listing

Recruiting and training staff

Placing on platforms

Organising reception and accommodation of guests

Daily cleaning

Garden and pool maintenance

24-hour security

2 min walk to the ocean and Pererenan beach

2 min to Royal Sport Horse

2 min to Pescado Seafood Restaurant

2 min to Masmara Restaurant

3 min to La Brisa

4 min to Deus Ex Machina

5 min to Canggu beach

5 min to Old Man's Beach Club

Location and nearby infrastructure