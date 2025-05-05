  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta

New buildings for sale in North Kuta

Canggu
78
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46–101 m²
2 real estate objects 2
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu v 5 minutah ot okeana
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Apart-hotel Apartments at Aviator Apart-hotel in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$123,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 42–69 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
Developer
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$219,890
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern
Residential complex Modern
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$145,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Modern apartments with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. Average occupancy rate of the island is 70-90%. Tourist season - 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Townhouse SWOI BERAWA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$330,000
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 35–115 m²
2 real estate objects 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Residential complex Klubnyy dom apartamentov Oasis 3
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 31–49 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,911
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Residential complex SKY GARDEN
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$100,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments five minutes from the ocean. By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%. Apartments with premium furniture and finishing. A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Villa GARDEN VILLA
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 124 m²
1 real estate object 1
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields. Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%. The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,912
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 23.5 years (re…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Residence v otelnom komplekse
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$266,632
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced …
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Darton Global
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Residential complex SUNNY WELLNESS SPA HOTEL
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 52 m²
1 real estate object 1
A unique innovative complex in Bali. Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension. Completion date: Q1 2026. The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa. Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Residential complex NUGRAA RESIDENCE
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$142,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu. The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna. Completion date: March 2025. The complex has a diverse infrastructure: - Swimming pool; - 24-hour concierge; - Intell…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$249,875
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu. The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape. Features: wide roads and parking tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$359,821
The last two townhouses with swimming pools, parking and garden are offered. The townhouses are fully equipped and furnished, including decor and plants. The complex is completed and ready for occupancy. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system S…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex BUDDHA
Residential complex BUDDHA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$112,069
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a popular area. ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold. The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment. Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Apart-hotel Apartamenty u okeana
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex Pool on the roof Fitness center Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2) Area: Object area - 40, 1 m² Income from renting:  Loading - 60% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$214,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments  system "Smart house'' 1 bedroom Terrace Wardrobe Area: Apartment - 55 m² Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2) Income from renting apartments: Revenue per day: 116 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $ Revenue taking into acc…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Batu Bolong, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$354,823
The last townhouses with pool and garden are available for delivery in Q3 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system Smart door video lock Control panel for climate control, lighting, curtains and blinds, TV, fans Advantages The developer's…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$299,851
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong. It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of: restaurant and a bar room for business meetings open-air cinema infinity p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa OASIS I
Villa OASIS I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 99 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartment with stunning ocean views. The project is interesting for investment, rental yield (12-20% per year). Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances. Amenities: rooftop seating area, ocean view pool, proximity to various es…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Villa SKY RESIDENCE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$390,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 183–239 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income. Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%. The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool. Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,856
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality. The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Residential complex ANTA RESIDENCE CANGGU
Dalung, Indonesia
from
$156,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 40–89 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments on the best island of Bali. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%. Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Villa Moa  Villa  Resort  Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 350 m²
1 real estate object 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Berave
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments  Relaxation area on the roof 1 bedroom Pool with ocean view The ocean is 5 minutes away The best beach clubs within walking distance Area: Apartment - 34 m² Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2) Income from renting out apartments: Revenue per day: $100 Loading - 85% Revenue per d…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Villa THE SEIS VILLAS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 307–378 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of ​​Canggu. Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years. The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location. Vill…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Villa na Bali
Villa Villa na Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa 2 Floors in the villa 3 bedrooms Pool Room room Ruftop Area: Land - 237 m² Building - 280,15 m² Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Villa RED SUNSET
Villa RED SUNSET
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$820,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 263–280 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean. Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10-17%. The villa is fully furnished with designer light finishes. The territory has its own garden and swimming pool. The villa is completely ready for occupancy. On the roof you can enjoy a beau…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,918
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$398,801
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$133,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenu…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Y-WAY
Residential complex Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Area 41–68 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu. Facilities of the complex: - Panoramic pool…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,791
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Residential complex Changgu Secrets
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life. The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Villa ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 40–335 m²
7 real estate objects 7
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%). The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of ​​Ca…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium ready-made villa complex 2 minutes from the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,00M
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment. The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields. The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$234,884
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,912
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$279,860
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Equipped kitchen Location and nearby infrastruc…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE 2 Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$575,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 280–348 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Aquamarine 2 villa complex consists of 7 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali.  The distance to the ocean is only 4 minutes by transport. The most popular clubs, restaurants and spas are located around. Each vi…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Villa VESNA
Villa VESNA
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$335,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 79 m²
1 real estate object 1
Townhouse for investment in the future. Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of an agreement - 40%, monthly payments. Townhouse in wabi-sabi architectural style. Full turnkey finishing. Workspace area on the second floor. Smart system installed, premium kitchen, private large swimming…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$169,915
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung. The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Villa Madura Villa Resort
Canggu, Indonesia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
Area 200 m²
1 real estate object 1
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Developer
Ilot Property Baly
Leave a request
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Guarded complex of premium townhouses with swimming pools, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$209,896
The largest townhouse complex in Bali, equipped with developed internal infrastructure, has a family focus. The project is ideal for investors who want to purchase not only an effective investment tool, but also those who want to have their own comfortable home with adjacent territories and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$159,921
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$889,558
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex OASIS II
Residential complex OASIS II
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$360,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartment with a picturesque view on the ocean. Rental yield is 12-20% per year. Apartments with a fully equipped kitchen and premium appliances. Location in a tourist location in the Berawa area. Three minutes walk from the ocean. Amenities: - Atlas Beach Club 9 minutes walk -…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Villa AQUAMARINE III
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$650,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 274 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean. Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment. Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months. The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex AVIATOR
Residential complex AVIATOR
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$127,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 69 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment. Passive income 10-20% per annum. Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away. The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Villa UMALAS OASIS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$243,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Villa in the best area of ​​the island of Umalas. The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site. Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years. The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex SUOM
Residential complex SUOM
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$220,000
The year of construction 2024
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area. Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows. The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex just 500 m from the ocean, Berawa district, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$349,826
A unique project for living and investment in the Berawa area, 5 minutes walk from the beach. It offers one-room and two-room apartments on a turnkey basis. The third and fourth floors offer ocean views. The project is the winner of one of the most prestigious awards in the real estate indus…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium complex of furnished townhouses close to the ocean, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$334,833
We offer a townhouse with a large swimming pool, a parking, a garden, a view of rice fields. The residence features around-the-clock security. There are only 2 finished townhouses left for sale in the project. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry It's possible to install…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 112 m²
1 real estate object 1
Your ideal rental business in Bali! The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE CANGGU
Townhouse TOWNHOUSE CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$270,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with panoramic windows, fully furnished. Average yield 18-20%. Payback period 4-7 years due to high occupancy of the island. The management company will provide profit and management of the property for return on investment and your comfort. TOWNHOUSE CANGGU premium class wit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a park and a co-working area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$177,812
113 apartments 7 minutes by bike from Batu Bolong Beach in the most fashionable location of Bali. A unique building with a wave-shaped roof that embodies the idea of ​​the perfect wave for surfing, reflecting the spirit and passion for life, harmony with nature of man and water. The "Jungle …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with personal pools in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$438,782
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mini cinema …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Apartment building The Umalas Signature
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,516
The year of construction 2023
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter do…
Developer
Samahita Group
Leave a request
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Tourist complex Apartamenty s basseynom na kryshe
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments   View apartment Developed infrastructure of the complex City or ocean view 1 bedroom Pool Fitness center Area: Building - 81 m² Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 250 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per year taking…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$188,906
Income-generating real estate with high payback is offered for sale! Bali is one of the most desirable and attractive places not only for short-term trips but also for long-term stays. The climate conditions make you feel like you are in an endless summer, which accompanies year-round touris…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa s vidom na okean
Villa s vidom na okean
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$746,463
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Residential complex in the popular area of ​​Canggu.  Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.  Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.  A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Can…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Townhouse Taunhaus na Bali v Umalase s basseynom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$260,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Private pool 2 cabinets 2 bedrooms View of green landscapes Area: Building - 112 m² Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2) Rental income: Revenue per day: $166.8 Loading - 90% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150 Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$167,350
The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located: Rooftop pool for adults only Children's water center Splash Swimming pool of 866 m2 25-meter pool Fitness cen…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Cottage village Taunhaus s basseynom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$225,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse  Pool 2 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the complex  Smart home system Area: Buildings- 76 m² Land - 50 m² Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Loading - 85% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Townhouse
Townhouse
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Number of floors 2
Area 75–105 m²
2 real estate objects 2
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali. Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Residential quarter Taunhaus s sistemoy umnyy dom
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$365,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Townhouse 2 bedrooms Pool 2 Floors Parking Smart home Free FINS membership Area:  Building - 90 m² Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² ) Income from renting a villa: Loading - 85%  Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $) Profit taking …
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$2,00M
The project has two remaining villas: a three-bedroom villa for $900,000 and a five-bedroom villa for $1,900,000. The three-bedroom villa will be completed in January 2025, and the five-bedroom villa will be built to order within a year and a half. The villa is ideal for any style of spendin…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$309,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Villa Kompleks AQUAMARINE Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$595,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Area 263–358 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of ​​Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security. The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Developer
BREIG Property
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Apart-hotel Apartamenty s vyhodom na ruftop
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Apartments 1 bedroom View of the ocean Pool Gym Area: Object area - 60.58 m² Price: 240 000 $ (3,962 $ per m² ) Income from renting: Revenue per day - 160 $ Loading - 70 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $ Revenue per year taking into account the…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$819,592
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset. We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages The developer's management com…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Residential complex Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$200,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Apartments 1 floor 1 bedroom Terrace with its own garden Area: Apartment - 71 m² Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 75 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $ Revenue per year taking into accoun…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$154,923
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics. Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,920
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,10M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villas, townhouses and apartments 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villas, townhouses and apartments 300 meters from the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$549,726
Situated 300 metres from Berawa Beach, this modern complex of villas, townhouses and apartments is for those who love nightlife and appreciate the pleasure of socialising with Bali's international community. Within a kilometre radius are the best of Canggu: restaurants, clubs, bars, boutique…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Residential complex CANGGU SECRETS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$209,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 60–85 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu. Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby". More than 50 popular c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,946
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting. The apartment has a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Residential complex XO PROJECT I
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$140,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 37–100 m²
2 real estate objects 2
A unique complex combining villas and apartments. Projected return on investment - 17%. Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price. A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex OASIS III APARTMENTS
Residential complex OASIS III APARTMENTS
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 39 m²
1 real estate object 1
Apartments in a popular tourist location. Rental yield is 12-20% per year. The apartments are located in a popular area — Berawa. Three minutes from the ocean and social infrastructure. The project is ideal for investment. Equipped kitchen with new premium appliances. Full turnkey f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu No 450
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$165,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty na Bali v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments Rooftop on the roof of the complex Studio Kitchen area Area: Apartments - 35 m² Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² ) Rental income: Occupancy rate - 70% Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49  Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$319,841
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go