Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali
Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
6
Recommend
6
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, …
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. The project was completed in 2024 and is ready for occupancy. The townhouses are available in two interior design options: light and minimalist, and professional technologies with maximum structural stability were used dur…
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The developer will have three types of interiors to choose from gray, light, and minimalist. Each villa has 2 floors, an office, a private pool, and a parking space for a car or bike. Premium quality materi…
Modern apartments with ocean views.
Attractive apartments for investment. Average occupancy rate of the island is 70-90%. Tourist season - 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years.
Apartments with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sunri…
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex of 10 townhouses in the popular area of Canggu.
Townhouses with two bedrooms (105 sq.m.), with designer renovation and furniture. Also, each house has a modern “smart home” system installed. The townhouse has a private outdoor pool, where you can ret…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 clubhouse has a total of 22 apartments, located on the 2nd-4th floors. On the 5th floor, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view, relaxation areas and a bar. The building is located just 300 meters from the ocean, in the popul…
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000.
Complex amenities:
spa, yoga room;
cafe;
playground;
fitness centre;
coworking;
rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant;
private beach with beach club;
undergroun…
Apartments five minutes from the ocean.
By the time of construction completion, the price will increase by more than 25%. Rental yield - 15%.
Apartments with premium furniture and finishing.
A premium residential complex with five-star service and infrastructure. 5 minutes to the ocean…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Stunning villa overlooking the jungle and rice fields.
Interest-free installments up to 19% are available. Profitability from rental - 20%.
The villa is fully furnished and has designer finishes. Unique location surrounded by nature. Here you can immerse yourself in Balinese tranquilit…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of Canggu.
Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment.
Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 23.5 years (re…
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shore of the Indian Ocean, in the Changu (Seseh) area.Private pools, Jacuzzi or bathrooms in your apartment, centralized air conditioning, smart home technology, advanced …
Recommend
Agency
Darton Global
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A unique innovative complex in Bali.
Leasehold 30 years in hand + 30 years of extension.
Completion date: Q1 2026.
The project includes premium apartments, as well as spaces of European health resorts and a Balinese spa.
Infrastructure included: lobby, swimming pool, gym, restaur…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Infinity p…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments in the vibrant center of Canggu.
The apartments are designed in a modern tropical style. Fully furnished. Each apartment has an equipped private sauna.
Completion date: March 2025.
The complex has a diverse infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- 24-hour concierge;
- Intell…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu.
The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape.
Features:
wide roads and parking
tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
The last two townhouses with swimming pools, parking and garden are offered. The townhouses are fully equipped and furnished, including decor and plants. The complex is completed and ready for occupancy.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system
S…
Apartments in a popular area.
ROI 18-21%. Payback in 4-6 years. 0% installment plan for the construction period. Leasehold.
The Canggu area is the most popular area in Bali for investment.
Apartments in a unique residential complex with amenities. The apartments will be an ideal inv…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments
View apartment
Developed infrastructure of the complex
Pool on the roof
Fitness center
Price: 250,000 (4,990 $ per m2)
Area:
Object area - 40, 1 m²
Income from renting:
Loading - 60%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 150 …
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of 193 sq.m.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Infinity p…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments
system "Smart house''
1 bedroom
Terrace
Wardrobe
Area:
Apartment - 55 m²
Price: 214,000 $ (3,891 $ per m2)
Income from renting apartments:
Revenue per day: 116 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account loading: 93 $
Revenue taking into acc…
The last townhouses with pool and garden are available for delivery in Q3 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system
Smart door video lock
Control panel for climate control, lighting, curtains and blinds, TV, fans
Advantages
The developer's…
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong.
It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of:
restaurant and a bar
room for business meetings
open-air cinema
infinity p…
Apartment with stunning ocean views.
The project is interesting for investment, rental yield (12-20% per year).
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances.
Amenities: rooftop seating area, ocean view pool, proximity to various es…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Exclusive villa with guaranteed income.
Average annual profitability from real estate — 8-12%.
The villa is designed according to the most modern architectural solutions, created with interior design and each villa has its own swimming pool.
Ultra-modern villas on the island of Bali…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality.
The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
Apartments on the best island of Bali.
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. Down payment - 25%. Location in the most fashionable location, on the main street of Canggu - Batu Bolong.
When reselling, the owner pays income tax - 10%.
Five-star complex with unique infrastr…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
Apartments
Relaxation area on the roof
1 bedroom
Pool with ocean view
The ocean is 5 minutes away
The best beach clubs within walking distance
Area:
Apartment - 34 m²
Price: $140,000 ($4,118 per m2)
Income from renting out apartments:
Revenue per day: $100
Loading - 85%
Revenue per d…
Exclusive villa in the prosperous area of Canggu.
Profitability from rental: 13-20%. Increase in land value up to 15% per year. Leasehold for 30 years.
The villa is built from high quality materials. Full turnkey finishing , furnished. Advantages of a villa in a top location.
Vill…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa
2 Floors in the villa
3 bedrooms
Pool
Room room
Ruftop
Area:
Land - 237 m²
Building - 280,15 m²
Price: 575,000 $ (2,053 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 390 $ ( 120,997 …
A unique villa five minutes from the ocean.
Property payback period - 7.4 years. ROI - 10-17%.
The villa is fully furnished with designer light finishes. The territory has its own garden and swimming pool. The villa is completely ready for occupancy.
On the roof you can enjoy a beau…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Modern apartment with ocean views.
Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years.
Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools.
The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
…
Apartments
7 Minutes to the beach
Panoramic view
Pool
1 bedroom
Area:
Apartment area - 38 m²
Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 80%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $
Revenu…
Fully furnished apartments with «turnkey» finishes.
Payback 5-6 years. 5 years warranty on the property.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Changgu.
Facilities of the complex:
- Panoramic pool…
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed!
Features of the flats
Each flat includes a living ro…
Profitable real estate in Bali for living and investing in the top location of Changu
Changu is the pearl of the tourist part of Bali. This is the most popular and visited location, combining several different styles of recreation and life.
The best cafes and restaurants, beach clubs and…
Ultra-modern villa in a new complex overlooking the ocean. An excellent investment option with high rental yield (ROI 15-18%).
The villa is designed for comfortable permanent living with full turnkey finishing. Modern “smart home” system. The best location in the most popular area of Ca…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The project is suitable for both personal residence and investment.
The complex consists of 3 luxury villas, each with the latest appliances and equipment, spacious rooms. The windows offer breathtaking views of lush rice fields.
The investor receives a turnkey villa: Swiss insurance for 1 y…
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants.
Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema.
Apartments are sold furnished and equipped.
The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
We offer townhouses with picturesque views of the garden and the swimming pool, swimming pools 5.4 x 2.4 m, parking spaces.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - December, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastruc…
The Aquamarine 2 villa complex consists of 7 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of Canggu, Bali.
The distance to the ocean is only 4 minutes by transport. The most popular clubs, restaurants and spas are located around.
Each vi…
Townhouse for investment in the future.
Payment terms: deposit and conclusion of an agreement - 40%, monthly payments.
Townhouse in wabi-sabi architectural style. Full turnkey finishing. Workspace area on the second floor. Smart system installed, premium kitchen, private large swimming…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The largest five-star hotel-type club house in Bali and the largest in the area with all-inclusive infrastructure on site. The project offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies and panoramic views of the ocean and Mount Agung.
The complex has a rich infrastructure with …
Since 1991, we have been helping international investors build villas on Bali to the highest quality standards. You don’t have to worry about anything with Ilot Property Bali - our team will take care of all real estate investment cycles: from acquiring a land plot to building a villa and m…
The largest townhouse complex in Bali, equipped with developed internal infrastructure, has a family focus. The project is ideal for investors who want to purchase not only an effective investment tool, but also those who want to have their own comfortable home with adjacent territories and …
We offer premium villas and apartments.
The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
Advantages
ROI from 15% within 7 years.
Location and n…
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean.
The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service.
Only 2 villas left for sale!
Facilities and equipment in…
Apartment with a picturesque view on the ocean.
Rental yield is 12-20% per year.
Apartments with a fully equipped kitchen and premium appliances.
Location in a tourist location in the Berawa area. Three minutes walk from the ocean.
Amenities:
- Atlas Beach Club 9 minutes walk
-…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments with a top location close to the ocean.
Payback forecast — 30% after completion of construction. The property is ideal for permanent residence and investment.
Down payment — 10%. Payment in equal installments over 12 months.
The apartments include designer finishes and fu…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments in the best location for a comfortable life and investment.
Passive income 10-20% per annum.
Apartments are fully finished on a turnkey basis. The ocean is only 10 minutes away.
The apart-hotel is built on 4 floors and is divided into 20 sections. Apart-hotel status and l…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa in the best area of the island of Umalas.
The spacious villa is designed with interior design and is fully furnished. Private pool on site.
Roi 22.07%. Leasehold guaranteed renewal. 30 years + 25 years.
The residential complex consists of 4 luxury townhouses and one villa. Here yo…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments in a popular tourist destination in Bali in the Canggu area.
Apartments with a modern layout: one-bedroom studio (71 sq.m.), fully finished and turnkey furnished according to the design project. With large panoramic windows.
The apartment will have a terrace, a large outdoor…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A unique project for living and investment in the Berawa area, 5 minutes walk from the beach. It offers one-room and two-room apartments on a turnkey basis. The third and fourth floors offer ocean views.
The project is the winner of one of the most prestigious awards in the real estate indus…
We offer a townhouse with a large swimming pool, a parking, a garden, a view of rice fields. The residence features around-the-clock security.
There are only 2 finished townhouses left for sale in the project.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Kitchen cabinetry
It's possible to install…
Your ideal rental business in Bali!
The Oasis 3 townhouse and apartment complex has a total of 22 apartments and 12 townhouses. On the 5th floor of the apartment building, guests will find an infinity pool with a 360-degree view and seating areas and a bar. The complex is located just 300 me…
Townhouse with panoramic windows, fully furnished.
Average yield 18-20%. Payback period 4-7 years due to high occupancy of the island.
The management company will provide profit and management of the property for return on investment and your comfort.
TOWNHOUSE CANGGU premium class wit…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
113 apartments 7 minutes by bike from Batu Bolong Beach in the most fashionable location of Bali. A unique building with a wave-shaped roof that embodies the idea of the perfect wave for surfing, reflecting the spirit and passion for life, harmony with nature of man and water.
The "Jungle …
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of two- and three-level villas with 1–5 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:
Running track around the complex
Сo-working
Sports ground
Playground
SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
Restaurant
Large swimming pool
Yoga area
Mini cinema
…
A unique high-tech Premium apartment complex for life and investment in the privileged area of Bali - Umalas, Canggu. A quiet idyllic area, drowned in vegetation, with a meditative and private lifestyle. Ideal for life. We offer 60.58 square meter single apartments and 121.16 square meter do…
Apartments
View apartment
Developed infrastructure of the complex
City or ocean view
1 bedroom
Pool
Fitness center
Area:
Building - 81 m²
Price: 350,000 $ (4,321 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 250 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per year taking…
Income-generating real estate with high payback is offered for sale! Bali is one of the most desirable and attractive places not only for short-term trips but also for long-term stays. The climate conditions make you feel like you are in an endless summer, which accompanies year-round touris…
Residential complex in the popular area of Canggu.
Expected payback - 17%. Reliable developer.
Apartments and villas are fully furnished and created with a beautiful interior design.
A residential complex with amenities and a variety of infrastructure, the popular area of Can…
Townhouse
Private pool
2 cabinets
2 bedrooms
View of green landscapes
Area:
Building - 112 m²
Price: $260,000 ($2,321 per m2)
Rental income:
Revenue per day: $166.8
Loading - 90%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the facility - $150
Revenue per year taking into accoun…
The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located:
Rooftop pool for adults only
Children's water center Splash
Swimming pool of 866 m2
25-meter pool
Fitness cen…
Townhouse
Pool
2 bedrooms
Developed infrastructure of the complex
Smart home system
Area:
Buildings- 76 m²
Land - 50 m²
Price: 225,000 $ (2,960 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year-…
SWOI LOFT UMALAS complex of 40 premium townhouses with excellent internal infrastructure and easy access to all major locations in Bali.
Townhouses - from 75 to 108 sq.m. With a fully equipped view (furniture, built-in kitchen, household appliances, plumbing, decor and landscaping, smart …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Townhouse
2 bedrooms
Pool
2 Floors
Parking
Smart home
Free FINS membership
Area:
Building - 90 m²
Price: 365,000 $ (4,055 $ per m² )
Income from renting a villa:
Loading - 85%
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object per year - 200 $ (45,890 $)
Profit taking …
The project has two remaining villas: a three-bedroom villa for $900,000 and a five-bedroom villa for $1,900,000. The three-bedroom villa will be completed in January 2025, and the five-bedroom villa will be built to order within a year and a half.
The villa is ideal for any style of spendin…
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of 193 sq.m.
Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object.
The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu.
Complex amenities:
- Inf…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
The Aquamarine 1 villa complex consists of 17 spacious 3-4 bedroom villas and is located in the heart of tourist life, the ultra-popular area of Canggu, Bali. The villas are located in a closed area, under 24-hour security.
The distance to the ocean is only 2 minutes by transport or 7 min…
Apartments
1 bedroom
View of the ocean
Pool
Gym
Area:
Object area - 60.58 m²
Price: 240
000 $ (3,962 $ per m² )
Income from renting:
Revenue per day - 160 $
Loading - 70 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object: 112 $
Revenue per year taking into account the…
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset.
We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Advantages
The developer's management com…
Apartments
1 floor
1 bedroom
Terrace with its own garden
Area:
Apartment - 71 m²
Price: 200,000 $ ( 2 817 $ per m²)
Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 150 $
Loading - 75 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 112.5 $
Revenue per year taking into accoun…
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics.
Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex:
Running track around the complex
Сo-working
Sports ground
Playground
SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages)
Restaurant
Large swimming pool
Yoga area
Mi…
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Situated 300 metres from Berawa Beach, this modern complex of villas, townhouses and apartments is for those who love nightlife and appreciate the pleasure of socialising with Bali's international community. Within a kilometre radius are the best of Canggu: restaurants, clubs, bars, boutique…
Designer apartments in the heart of Canggu.
Payback: 6.2 - 9.9 years
Boutique apartment complex in one of the most touristic places on the island. The apartments are fully furnished and have designer finishes. Made in the style of the movie "The Great Gatsby".
More than 50 popular c…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting.
The apartment has a …
A unique complex combining villas and apartments.
Projected return on investment - 17%.
Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price.
A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of Canggu is in demand among tourists and …
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments in a popular tourist location.
Rental yield is 12-20% per year.
The apartments are located in a popular area — Berawa. Three minutes from the ocean and social infrastructure. The project is ideal for investment.
Equipped kitchen with new premium appliances. Full turnkey f…
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartments
Rooftop on the roof of the complex
Studio
Kitchen area
Area:
Apartments - 35 m²
Price: $110,000 ($3,143 per m² )
Rental income:
Occupancy rate - 70%
Revenue per day, taking into account occupancy - $49
Revenue, taking into account occupancy of the facility p…
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden.
The residence features around-the-clock security.
Completion - September, 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Supermarket - 1 minute
Ocean - 4…