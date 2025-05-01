  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Buleleng

New buildings for sale in Buleleng

apartments
8
houses
13
Villa NEBIUS
Villa NEBIUS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$435,613
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa away from noise, in a quiet location. Villa in the popular developing area of ​​Melasti, where the average occupancy rate of 3-bedroom villas for daily rent is 67.8%. 3 bedrooms are the most popular segment for rent. High demand for 2-4-bedroom villas and the lack of offers allow u…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Residential complex ELYSIUM VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$81,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Elite residential complex 600 meters from the ocean. Complex of apartments, townhouses and villas. All will have panoramic windows; there are layouts with balconies, private garden. Apartments, villas and townhouses are delivered with turnkey finishing, which is included in the price. Large-…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Garuda
Villa Garuda
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Villa AZORA VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$315,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Cozy villa with a garden and a swimming pool. ROI 16.45% - payback 6.5 years. 85% occupancy rate of the area. Interest-free installments. Villa AZORA VILLAS is located in a quiet and peaceful place in Bali, in the most popular area of ​​Canggu. Just 10 minutes from the ocean. The vil…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Residential complex 5 STORIES
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$400,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! Residential complex 5 STORIES is built of five villas located in the ideal area of Pererenane, 800 meters from the beach. Modern 3-room villa with a spacious living area and a kitchen with panoramic windows. Th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$89,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a stylish project in Bali in the Badung area. ROI - 15%. The villa is suitable for both investment for rent and for the second home format. XO Pandawa Apartments for those who value an active lifestyle and style. A gated community of villas with ocean views. Apartments…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Residential complex OM APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,676
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 58 m²
1 real estate object 1
Premium apartment with the best tourist location. Payback in 4-6 years. Leashold. Increase in cost over 2 years. ROI 15-20%. OM APARTMENTS apartment with terrace and pool. Ultra-modern interior design. Apartment equipment: bed, wardrobe, sofa, refrigerator, audio system in bedroom and bat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa in a cozy and quiet area. Yield up to 15.8%. Villa with a beautiful panoramic view of green forests and the ocean. The villa complex is located on the territory of a golf club, just a minute from the breathtaking Dreamland beach. The location of the villa in a guarded area, whe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa GREEN 1
Villa GREEN 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$410,270
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Apartments in the heart of Bali. Real estate growth in this area, guaranteed high returns. Popular rentals. Apartments with fully equipped furniture. Developed infrastructure and amenities: from original cafes to spas - all this is within walking distance. You will not have to go far f…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa GREEN 2
Villa GREEN 2
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$479,160
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Villa just minutes from the ocean. Villa in a popular area with high rental demand. 2-3 bedrooms are the most popular segment for rent. Villa with a modern design and is completely ready for occupancy. All amenities, including high-quality furniture, will make your life comfortable and c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Residential complex Balix Lofts Ubud
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a modern complex. Individual project for investment. Average rental yield 8% - 13%. Area: Ubud. Completion of the complex: 3rd quarter of 2025. Unique apartments Balix Lofts Ubud with a convenient location. The project is fully furnished and made with a modern inter…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex
Residential complex
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$104,160
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments near the beach, from a reliable developer. Guaranteed price increase in the Pererenan area of ​​at least 30%. Rental income from 12%. Apartments in Bali with full turnkey finishing. Completion of the complex in the 2nd quarter of 2025. Amenities inside the SWOI GARDENS PERERENAN c…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa COCO SHUGAR
Villa COCO SHUGAR
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$390,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
An ideal corner for investment! This COCO SHUGAR project is created for investments in the future. Interest-free installments! Leasehold - 30 years. Each villa is equipped with everything you need and exclusive furnishings. Here you can enjoy privacy and harmony, as well as spend time wi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Villa UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Villa for investment with jungle and river views Rental yield: up to 14.6% per annum at 80% occupancy Villa with Balinese-style architecture. High ceilings, swimming pool, lounge area. Completion date: January 2025 UBUD GREEN VIEW VILLAGE villas are located in the Pejeng area, Ubud. The comp…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Townhouse OASIS III
Townhouse OASIS III
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$340,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 91 m²
1 real estate object 1
Oceanfront townhouse with panoramic picturesque views. The townhouse is ideal for investment with high rental yields (12-20% per annum). Fully equipped kitchen with premium appliances. Complex features with a rooftop lounge area, swimming pool overlooking the ocean. Location: - …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Villa Pandawa Hills Villas
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$210,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Villas in the Pandawa Hills Villas complex with a unique natural landscape on the ocean shore. ROI from renting apartments per year: 14.3% Payment 30% + installments for 7 payments of 10%. Completion date: February, 2026. Main features: - Unique landscape; - Restaurant - Cinema …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$230,321
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa from a reliable developer. The villa is located 600 meters from the sea. Each villa NYANG NYANG RESIDENCE has a private pool and a spacious terrace where residents can relax, enjoy the sun and privacy. This creates ideal conditions for relaxation and entertainment right at …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa BALIWOOD
Villa BALIWOOD
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$700,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 235–310 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Spacious villa with turnkey finishing. Investment attractiveness in Bali: ROI 11-20% (310 sq. m). ROI 8-14%. (260 sq.) ROI 13-24% (332 sq.) Villa with modern interior design. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. On-site amenities: - Lounge area with swimming pool; - Garden; - Manag…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Residential complex Nagaya APARTMENTS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$91,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Bukit with ocean view. Installment plan available. Down payment 50%. Ideal for both investment and comfortable living. Rental yield: 30% during construction. Turnkey finished apartments. Strong interior with high-quality finishing. Completion date: Q1 2025. Luxurious …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Villa GREEN DREAM UMALAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Project for personal accommodation or for profitable investments. Land lease for 23 years. The property has excellent prospects for value growth and will be able to generate rental income in the high tourist season. The space is created with beautiful interior design and modern furniture. Th…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Residential complex KAMMORA LIVING VILLAS
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$149,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Premium class apartments and villas complex in the most popular location in Bali. Apartment profitability: ROI 17.83% - payback 6 years KAMMORA LIVING & VILLAS apartments with a modern design and full finishing (furniture, household appliances). On the territory of the complex there is a lar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
