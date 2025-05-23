  1. Realting.com
Townhouse View apartments

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$109,000
;
7
ID: 26107
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Additionally

  • House leased

About the complex

Русский Русский

Your investment project is in Bali! Modern townhouses with smart home technology in the heart of Changu!
High rental yields!
Installments available!
Complete turnkey finish! Premium materials!

Changu is Bali’s most sought-after area, combining tropical relaxation and the dynamic life of digital nomads. ADVA is not just housing, but a thoughtful space for a comfortable life and profitable investments.

Facilities: full automation of lighting, climate control and safety management through a mobile application, 2 swimming pools (indoor and outdoor with a recreation area), a modern fitness center, coworking and yoga areas, a protected area with video surveillance, energy-efficient solutions to save costs.

Premium location:
Located in Changu, one of the most popular and developing areas of Bali, gives convenient access to ocean beaches, cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment facilities. This area attracts both tourists and permanent residents, making the property attractive for rent.

Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Similar complexes
Villa THE CUBE
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$350,000
Villa Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Villa s vidom na okean
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$490,000
Cottage village TOWNHOUSE ULUWATU
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$250,000
Townhouse Kompleks OASIS 3 300m do okeana
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$320,000
Other complexes
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Villa DREAM VIEW 1
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Villa in a cozy and quiet area. Yield up to 15.8%. Villa with a beautiful panoramic view of green forests and the ocean. The villa complex is located on the territory of a golf club, just a minute from the breathtaking Dreamland beach. The location of the villa in a guarded area, whe…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Villa Villa na Bali v Ubude No 283
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$329,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Villa 3 bedrooms Developed infrastructure of the district View of rice fields Pool Area: Building - 230 m² Price: 329,000 $ ( 1 430 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 260 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object -…
Agency
Baliray - Real Estate Investmant
Villa Y-WAY
Villa Y-WAY
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$289,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 41–193 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Fully furnished turnkey villa with an area of ​​193 sq.m. Payback period is 5-6 years. 5 year warranty on the object. The residential complex is located just 200 meters from the ocean, in the picturesque Seseh area, in the most promising location of Canggu. Complex amenities: - Infinity p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
