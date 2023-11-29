Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Indonesia

215 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Construction comp…
€90,859
Villa 2 room villa with with repair in Padangsambian, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with with repair
Padangsambian, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to buy a villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The…
€81,773
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
€500,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€367,978
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,005
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
€290,748
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
€419,767
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
€324,366
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€397,507
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex villas PARQ BLUE - Project from the legendary creator Andre Frey 600 villas, apartme…
€636,011
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 263 m²
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Area 465 m²
€1,85M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Area 309 m²
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 420 m²
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 263 m²
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
€575,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 274 m²
€650,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Pool
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
€795,382
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools near the beach, in the center of Bukit, Bali…
€262,360
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Buki…
€288,596
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
€247,423
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 315 m²
€290,748
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
€263,490
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
€254,404
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
€420,221
Villa Villa in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa
Bali, Indonesia
Area 75 m²
€104,275
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
€545,152
