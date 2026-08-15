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Villas for sale in Indonesia

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Bali
892
Lesser Sunda Islands
922
Kuta Selatan
249
Ubud District
133
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982 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud District, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud District, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Discover the pinnacle of island living with this sophisticated two-level luxury residence at…
$508,248
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Villa 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$159,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Spacious villa with 5 bedrooms in Balangan district, Jimbaran!Prefabricated villa with 5 bed…
$292,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant two-story townhouse in the lush green area of Umalas — a quiet and private locati…
$259,000
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villas in the Pandawa area!Oasis Villas Pandawa by PRO BALI REAL ESTATE is a func…
$265,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Villa with a smart home system on Bukita - a ready-made facility near the beach of Melastie!…
$330,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Ready-made villa with 2 bedrooms in Ubud!Villa COMO from the developer Dream House is a read…
$233,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms in Ubud!Villa Casa Mira from the developer Dream House is a r…
$424,500
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach!Melasti Dream Residence is a closed complex of p…
$200,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Cozy villa near Lovina beach!Modern one-storey villa in Lovina district, Buleleng is a great…
$165,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Ready-made villa for living and rental business in one of the best locations in BaliModern v…
$249,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern minimalist Freehold villa in Ungasan!A ready-made two-storey villa in the Ungasan are…
$196,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Freehold villa with 3 bedrooms in Ungasan!The new villa in the Ungasan area is a mode…
$184,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Ready villa with 1 bedroom in the picturesque area of Ubud!Villa Orion from the developer Dr…
$237,350
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover contemporary luxury and wellness living with this 62 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi a…
$225,020
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This Lombok villa investment places you on one of Southeast Asia's most extraordinary beachf…
$139,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This Lombok property investment represents the strongest value proposition on one of Southea…
$229,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Experience refined wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Belres…
$220,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made villa with an area of 112 square meters. with a private pool in the prestigious a…
$165,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Experience luxury wellness living with this 110 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Be…
$358,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Discover contemporary wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Bel…
$220,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Experience a rare opportunity to own a ready-built 69 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-…
$245,080
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Experience luxury wellness living with this 72 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Bel…
$328,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
This Lombok luxury villa represents the flagship offering on one of Southeast Asia's most ex…
$339,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Discover contemporary wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Bel…
$220,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This Sumba villa investment places you at the heart of one of Southeast Asia's most compelli…
$94,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
The two-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia is the recommended unit in this developmen…
$134,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience refined wellness living with this 68 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Be…
$318,800
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Experience luxury wellness living with this 62 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Belreso…
$225,020
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Properties features in Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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