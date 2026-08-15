The island of Bali is dotted with beaches and washed by the Indian and Pacific Oceans, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. This attracts investors who are looking to buy property for sale in completed residential projects in Bali from a developer for rent.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in Bali

Buying real estate in Bali from developer has a number of advantages:

Novelty and modern design. All new buildings in Bali meet modern construction standards.

All new buildings in Bali meet modern construction standards. Quality guarantees from the developer. Housing is sold with a guarantee and the ability to resolve all issues with the quality of the off-plan projects in Bali through the developer.

Housing is sold with a guarantee and the ability to resolve all issues with the quality of the off-plan projects in Bali through the developer. Investment attractiveness. Real estate in Bali continues to rise in price, which means it is a good long-term investment.

Real estate in Bali continues to rise in price, which means it is a good long-term investment. Flexible payment terms. Developers often offer installments or preferential payment terms.

Features of New Residential in Bali

New buildings in Bali have their own unique features that distinguish them from other objects:

Eco-oriented construction. Projects are developed taking into account environmental standards, including energy-efficient technologies, so as not to pollute the nature of the island.

Projects are developed taking into account environmental standards, including energy-efficient technologies, so as not to pollute the nature of the island. Variety of layouts and areas. You can choose housing of any size - from cozy studios to spacious villas.

You can choose housing of any size - from cozy studios to spacious villas. Developed infrastructure. Developers include swimming pools, sports grounds, recreation areas and even commercial spaces in their projects.

Developers include swimming pools, sports grounds, recreation areas and even commercial spaces in their projects. Compliance with international standards. Most new complexes are built taking into account the requirements of foreign investors, which ensures a high level of comfort.

Cost of Housing in New Developments in Bali

Real estate in Bali from the developers is represented by villas, apartments, townhouses, and condominiums. Villas are considered elite properties, as they include a pool and gardens on the surrounding land. Apartments, on the other hand, are the most affordable. In the table below, the upper price range of the mentioned ranges refers specifically to villas, while the lower range applies to houses and apartments.

Average prices for new buildings in Bali:

Area/City Property Type Average Price per Sq.m. (USD) Seminyak Villas, Apartments 3000–5000 Canggu Villas, Townhouses 2500–4000 Ubud Villas, Houses 1500–3000 Uluwatu Villas, Condominiums 2000–4000 Jimbaran Apartments, Houses 2000–3500 Nusa Dua Villas, Apartments 2500–4500

Factors affecting the price of new buildings in Bali include proximity to infrastructure, distance from the coastline, and legal status (freehold or leasehold for foreigners). The market is very dynamic, and properties can be found from as low as $100,000, but they are quickly snapped up.

Popular Areas of Bali for Purchasing Housing in a New Building

Let's consider the most popular areas where you can buy housing from a developer in Bali:

Canggu. Ideal for young people and lovers of an active lifestyle. Here you will find trendy restaurants, beaches and modern new buildings.

Ideal for young people and lovers of an active lifestyle. Here you will find trendy restaurants, beaches and modern new buildings. Seminyak. An elite area known for its vibrant nightlife and exclusive boutiques. An excellent choice for investing in luxury real estate.

An elite area known for its vibrant nightlife and exclusive boutiques. An excellent choice for investing in luxury real estate. Ubud. The cultural center of Bali, surrounded by rice terraces and forests. Suitable for those seeking peace and harmony.

The cultural center of Bali, surrounded by rice terraces and forests. Suitable for those seeking peace and harmony. Nusa Dua. A resort area with white beaches and premium residential complexes. High and premium class properties are concentrated here.

A resort area with white beaches and premium residential complexes. High and premium class properties are concentrated here. Jimbaran. An area with excellent conditions for family life. The new housing stock is represented by spacious villas and apartments.