Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia

from €81,622

Completion date: 2024

Developer: ERA INVEST GROUP

Villa from the developer in a gated community in Ubud, Bali🇮🇩 The wonderful climate, long beautiful beaches, the unique culture of the island, the beauty of the buildings and nature attract visitors all year round. Many people come here for permanent residence. There are several types of real estate for sale in the cottage settlement: - apartments - townhouses 100 m2 - villas 150 m2 - villas on individual projects The cottage village is located next to Parq Ubud, which means that within walking distance (2 minutes) you will have more than 8 restaurants, a co-working space, a gym, and regular cultural events at your disposal. The construction is carried out by a team of professionals in compliance with European standards, including waterproofing of the foundation and walls. Real estate is now in very high demand, prices have not yet risen, but this is a matter of six months - several years. Now there is a unique opportunity to make x2 - x3 on real estate investments in this beautiful place. The villa can be resold after construction is completed or rented out, receiving 23% per annum. The villa is transferred to the owner with a full finish and plumbing, landscape design elements, and planted plants. Furniture and appliances are available by agreement. Villas are rented out by a professional management company. Any form of payment. Remote transaction is possible.