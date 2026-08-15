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New buildings for sale in Bali, Indonesia

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Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Show all Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Tourist complex AURA Wellness Resort
Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$87,300
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Area 23–170 m²
9 real estate properties 9
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.2 – 35.7
82,300 – 121,900
Villa
25.0 – 170.0
102,900 – 286,900
Studio apartment
23.2
94,900
Agency
ESTABRO
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Show all Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Apart-hotel Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$130,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 32–66 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Apartments in Bali 47 m² • from $130,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa Dream   📊 Investment Metrics • Expected yield: from 16% per annum • Price: from $130,000 • Apartment size: 47 m² • Developer installment plan: down payment from 25% • Leasehold t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0 – 66.0
110,000 – 240,000
Villa
43.0
110,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
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IresIres
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Show all Villa Dreamland
Villa Dreamland
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$303,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Luxury villas in Bali (Uluvatu) - an investment in a paradise holiday and a stable income!Full furnishings!Flexible installments!Rising cost 10-15% per year!The Dreamland project offers stylish 1-3 bedroom villas with private pools, panoramic windows and thoughtful architecture. Modern villa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$278,555
The project consists of 5 two-bedroom villas. The equipped roof-top terrace of the three-storey villa offers of view of the ocean, increasing rental potential of the villa. The convenient driveways and private parking spaces make each villa comfortable for families. Villas has very beautiful…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 4) – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 4) – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 4) – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 4) – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$240,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Berawa, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 4) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers villas, apartments. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices: from $240,000 …
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Oceanfront apartments with unique natural landscape, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$124,355
We offer furnished apartments with unique views of the ocean and jungles. The residence features roof-top restaurants and cinema, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the ocean. Completion - February, 2026. Advantages The yield is 14.6%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium apartments and villas with pools and panoramic ocean views in Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$139,875
The residential complex consists of villas and apartments, a spa center (sauna and hammam), a restaurant (chef from France), a wine cellar and a cigar bar, a gym and a yoga studio, a shop, a garden, a heliport, underground parking and a venue events. The complex has a 24-hour concierge servi…
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Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$626,649
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex NEXA APARTMENTS – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$120,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, NEXA APARTMENTS is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 40 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for mov…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kaba Kaba, Indonesia
from
$328,296
The complex includes 16 villas with 2-4 bedrooms, built with special attention to details and using high-quality materials. Features: private swimming pools picturesque views Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque area of Kabakaba, that has preserved…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$574,221
The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre. The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas and apartments with a swimming pool and a spa center in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$198,968
We offer premium villas and apartments. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Advantages ROI from 15% within 7 years. Location and n…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Show all Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Residential complex BIOHACKING RESORT ONE AND ONLY ON BALI
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Biohacking Resort is an innovative new generation investment project that is being built in the south of Bali and is positioned as the island's first complex with a life extension clinic and a professional wellness center. The project combines advanced biohacking technologies, medical and we…
Agency
Satellite Estate
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Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of turnkey villas with private pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$257,664
We offer you designer villas for short-term rent and profit generation for investors. Each villa has its own pool and garden of 40-55 m2. Leasehold 25+25 years. First payment from 30%. Installments for the construction period. Construction period - 18 months. This complex of villas has been …
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$59,492
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infra…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with a restaurant, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$387,987
We offer villas with unique design, featuring a swimming pool, a small garden, and a kids' playground. The residence has a parking and a restaurant. Facilities and equipment in the house "Safe Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Bali, p…
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Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Show all Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Residential complex THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonesia
from
$170,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Area 48–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment. Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
160,000
Apartment 2 rooms
96.0 – 162.0
355,000 – 690,000
Apartment 3 rooms
162.0
730,000
Agency
ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Baza Kedungu – residential development in Kedungu, Bali
Residential complex Baza Kedungu – residential development in Kedungu, Bali
Residential complex Baza Kedungu – residential development in Kedungu, Bali
Residential complex Baza Kedungu – residential development in Kedungu, Bali
Residential complex Baza Kedungu – residential development in Kedungu, Bali
Kedungu, Indonesia
from
$89,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Kedungu, Bali, Baza Kedungu is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments. Total of 58 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Construction permit PBG has been issued…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Show all Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$112,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali. Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns. Project Overview: Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$348,194
Apartments and villas are offered in a renovated complex with completion in mid-2025. Currently, 5 apartments and 3 villas with their own plots are available for purchase. All apartments are one-bedroom, and the villas have layouts with three or four bedrooms. The infrastructure in the compl…
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$699,069
The complex consists of 6 villas. Each house has a large swimming pool with an outdoor shower and a parking. The villas are ideal for both permanent residence and rental. Location and nearby infrastructure The villas are located in a quiet and cozy location, within walking distance of the e…
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Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$2,39M
Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes: Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area Open kitchen with BBQ area Jacuzzi and sauna Cinema and fire pit on the terrace Spacious living room 95 m2 …
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Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Small residential complex among rice terraces and mountains, 10 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$108,438
A complex of 8 apartments in Bali. An exquisite holiday amidst rice terraces and mountains, where every sunrise and sunset is a masterpiece of nature. Your luxurious secluded paradise with easy access to vibrant local culture - perfection designed for living and renting. The apartment has a …
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Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,981
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
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Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Show all Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali
Sudimara, Indonesia
from
$94,987
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali. A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept. Project Overview: Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali. Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this e…
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Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
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Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,204
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
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Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Show all Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Residential complex Green Village – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, Green Village is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 340 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Show all Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Residential complex Volcano (Комплекс 9) – residential development in Bukit, Bali
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$129,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Bukit, Bali, Volcano (Комплекс 9) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 123 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. …
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Balinsky
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Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Show all Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Villa Premialnaa villa 2 Bedroom v Flower Estates Bali Freehold polnaa sobstvennost Klubnyj poselok iz 20 vill Format rezidencii i kapitalizacii Nuanu Creative City Bali
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 1
Area 135 m²
1 real estate property 1
📊 Premium 2-Bedroom Villa in Flower Estates, Bali Freehold Ownership | Private Gated Community of 20 Villas | Residence & Capital Growth Format Nuanu Creative City, Bali   📈 Key Property Details • Price: from 500,000 USD • Villa size: 106 m² • Land plot: from 265 m² • Fo…
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ESTABRO
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Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali
Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali
Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali
Residential complex Gate 11 – residential development in Kerobokan, Bali
Padangsambian Kelod, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Kerobokan, Bali, Gate 11 is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, commercial. Total of 12 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Construction permit За…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$83,466
There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with views of the ocean, 10 minutes from Nusa Dua Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$288,503
The complex includes 10 modern villas, ideal for both living and investment, Features: abundant natural light open terraces with views of the ocean some villas have private swimming pools Facilities and equipment in the house TV Air conditioning Oven Microwave Fridge Hob Advantages The…
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TRANIO
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Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Hotel VIBE HOTEL – residential development in Nusa Dua, Bali
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$72,600
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Located in Nusa Dua, Bali, VIBE HOTEL is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers hotel. Total of 32 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $72,600 to $125,00…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$646,644
Mini-complex of exquisite turnkey villas. There are villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms to choose from. In this complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, capable of forming new habits. The villas are suitable for both living and renting. Each villa offers several bedrooms with thei…
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Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Show all Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex LUMA UBUD – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Ubud, Bali, LUMA UBUD is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers apartments. Total of 33 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit price…
Agency
Balinsky
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Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Show all Villa U Villas 2
Villa U Villas 2
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$230,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 102 m²
1 real estate property 1
Luxury villas for sale in U Villas Pandawa complex Installment plan: up to 12 months Delivery: December 2024 ROI: 17% 1. Description: We present to your attention an exclusive complex of 7 double villas on the Bukit Peninsula, in the Uluwatu area, Bali. The villas are located in a n…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
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Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools and picturesque views, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$392,961
The last two villas with infinity pool and green surroundings are offered, priced at $300,000 and $380,000. Modern villas, designed according to a unique project, will be built in compliance with European technologies and quality control at every stage. Comfortable and spacious - an ideal ho…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Elysium – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$99,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pererenan, Bali, Elysium is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 350 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Con…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Fabulous residential complex at 400 meters from the beach, Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$147,435
The complex includes 67 apartments, villas and townhouses. The project is an integral part of Nuanu ecosystem, offering its residents full access to well-developed infrastructure, green areas, entertainment centers, and educational facilities. The area infrastructure co-working beach club m…
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TRANIO
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Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Show all Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Apart-hotel Aparthotel Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Profitability 12-16% per annum | Payback in 7-9 y
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$109,700
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 1
Area 73 m²
1 real estate property 1
📊 Investment in Black Sands Oasis in Bali Yield 12–16% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by UNIT Space Management Nuanu, Bali 📈 Investment Metrics Expected yield: 12–16% per annum Projected payback period: 7–9 years Format: Studio Project completion: 2028…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
73.3
189,700
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ESTABRO
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Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Apart-hotel Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$134,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Ramada Encore by Wyndham Bali Anta is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, hotel. Total of 182 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively …
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Balinsky
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Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Show all Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Villa Jungle Flower Villas
Ubud District, Indonesia
from
$340,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Area 87–158 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Jungle Flower Villas is a unique complex of 10 villas located in the heart of Bali, Ubud. This cultural and spiritual center of the island is known for its natural beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The villas are surrounded by jungle and surrounded by greenery, creating a feeling of complete p…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Show all Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Villa Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$249,700
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
📊 Investment 2BD Villa in Black Sands Oasis, Bali Yield 13% per annum | Payback 7.7 years | Family format + capital growth Nuanu, Bali   📈 Investment Metrics • Price: 249,700 USD • Area: 104.6 m² • Format: 2-Bedroom Private Villa • Estimated rental income: around 32,000 …
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ESTABRO
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Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Show all Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex BODY SENSE – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$121,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Located in Pandawa, Bali, BODY SENSE is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 51 units. Estimated completion: 2028. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
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Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$217,869
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
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Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Villa Villas at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$169,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels worldwide. The complex consists of: A hotel that in…
Agency
Smart Home
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Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Show all Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Hotel Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$159,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
📊 Investment Apartment Amani Melasti — Sunset Suite  Higher yield | Faster payback | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Melasti Beach, Uluwatu  📈 Investment Highlights Price: 159,900 USD Expected yield: 11–14% per annum Projected payback period: 7–8 years Unit type: …
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ESTABRO
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Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
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Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$742,980
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
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Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex Oasis II – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, Oasis II is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers смарт villas. Total of 9 units. Estimated completion: 2024. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. …
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Balinsky
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Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$1,84M
A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project. An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not…
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Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Show all Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 33–55 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is…
Agency
Geo Estate
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$300,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Pererenan, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 3) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers townhouses. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices: from $300,000. Gate…
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Balinsky
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Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Show all Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Apart-hotel The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City managed by Nuanu Hospitality.
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$157,800
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali. The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment. The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2. This is not just a…
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Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of townhouses with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$236,274
The complex includes 15 furnished townhouses with 1, 2 or 4 bedrooms. Features: private swimming pools parking terrace patio Advantages The expected yield is 10-16%. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the sought-after tourist area with the best cafes and night …
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Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being built on an area of ​​10,000 m2, of which 50% is green territory, is located 5 minutes from the beach, which makes it attractive for both residents and investors. Proximity to the ocean and convenie…
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Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New freehold complex of apartments and villas in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$378,038
The residential complex consists of 44 apartments and 4 villas. There is a restaurant and a cinema on the roof of the complex. Advantages 5% discount for one-time 100% payment full legal support interior decoration and furnishings business plan for managing the property after completion RO…
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Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Show all Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Hotel Investicia v otel Amani Melasti na Bali Dohodnost 10 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 9 let Upravlenie Wyndham Hotels Resorts
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$129,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
📊 Investment in Amani Melasti Hotel in Bali Yield 10–14% per annum | Payback period 7–9 years | Management by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Melasti Beach, Uluwatu 📈 Investment metrics Expected yield: 10–14% per annum Projected payback period: 7–9 years Format: investment hotel unit …
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Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a large swimming pool and a restaurant, 700 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,169
A premium complex of 50 apartments with a roof-top terrace. Features: views of the ocean and rice terraces large infinity pool restaurant co-working space gym Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in Canggu, 700 meters from the ocean
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Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$387,987
The secluded villa complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. Guests can enjoy the harmony with nature here and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project includes 12 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Modernl…
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Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT SANUR – residential development in Sanur, Bali
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
$468,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Sanur, Bali, MAGNUM RESORT SANUR is a contemporary residential development designed for family living and long-term relocation. The project offers apartments, penthouses. Total of 146 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices:…
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Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Show all Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Residential complex XO Canggu – residential development in Batu Bolong, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Batu Bolong, Bali, XO Canggu is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 35 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for m…
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Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas swimming pools near the ocean, in a popular area Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$396,941
We offer premium villas with garden and swimming pools. The residence features a panoramic swimming pool, an underground parking, a spa center with a sauna, a fitness center, a lounge area with a fireplace, a library. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house …
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Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Show all Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Tourist complex Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12%
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$168,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Villa in Bali 1 Bedroom • Green Village Nusa Dua • 700 m to the ocean • yield from 12% 📊 Investment Metrics • Expected yield: from 12% per annum • Format: 1 Bedroom Villa • Premium location: Nusa Dua • Developer installment plan available • Leasehold: 27 years + extension for 25 year…
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Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$158,180
The first-class residential complex offers a choice of various types studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Infrastructure of the complex: Running track around the complex Сo-working Sports ground Playground SPA-zone (sauna, jacuzzi, massages) Restaurant Large swimming pool Yoga area Mi…
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Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Show all Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Apartment building Magnum Residence Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters from the ocean. Beautiful Berawa Beach and the best beach clubs within walking distance. Residential complex in the TOP location, with a spacious lounge area and the world's longest rooftop pool ove…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
300,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
640,000
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Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,210
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
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Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Show all Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$163,200
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 57–105 m²
2 real estate properties 2
LOFT Umalas is a modern residential complex in a quiet, green neighborhood surrounded by villas and rice fields. It’s the perfect choice for families: no noisy venues nearby, and just 7 minutes by bike to the beach The complex offers: Spacious two-level townhouses and stylish lof…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
57.0
111,000
Villa
105.0
259,000
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
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Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex with a swimming pool, a spa and a kids' club, Bali, Indonesia
Seminyak, Indonesia
from
$133,309
A new-format hotel complex for Bali: loft architecture and premium style combines with island's atmosphere of freedom. The concept features two-level luxury apartments designed for those who seek uncompromising quality. Private infrastructure, high ceilings and thoughtful design transform ea…
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Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
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Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Stylish turnkey apartments with a jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$149,226
Four 1-bedroom apartments in a renovated complex in Ubud with direct views of the jungle. The complex has 2 swimming pools and a garden for walking. The complex was completed in 2023, so it already shows real figures for occupancy per year and rental income. Real occupancy is on average 78%.…
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Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Residential complex Escapist – residential development in Ubud, Bali
Peliatan, Indonesia
from
$83,900
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Ubud, Bali, Escapist is a contemporary residential development designed for those who value nature, quiet and the slow pace of jungle living. The project offers apartments. Total of 38 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices…
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Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali
Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali
Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali
Residential complex SALT of Virgin Beach – residential development in Karanggasem, Bali
Bugbug, Indonesia
from
$243,100
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Karanggasem, Bali, SALT of Virgin Beach is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments. Total of 84 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $243,100 …
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Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Residential complex Melasti Apartments – residential development in Melasti, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$440,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Melasti, Bali, Melasti Apartments is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 20 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pric…
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Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$180,563
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
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Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Large residential complex with a hotel, swimming pools and a flagship beach club, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$166,138
The hotel complex from the world-famous brand from Bali is available. The complex is located on the territory of the popular beach club Finns. Also on the territory will be located: Rooftop pool for adults only Children's water center Splash Swimming pool of 866 m2 25-meter pool Fitness cen…
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Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Residential complex Pandawa Dream – residential development in Pandawa, Bali
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Located in Pandawa, Bali, Pandawa Dream is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers villas, apartments. Total of 300 units. Estimated completion: 2027. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit …
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Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Residential complex Y-WAY Boutique Hotel – residential development in Seseh, Bali
Cemagi, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Seseh, Bali, Y-WAY Boutique Hotel is a contemporary residential development designed for living and investment on Bali. The project offers apartments, villas. Total of 26 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit prices: from $150,00…
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Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$243,735
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
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Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$243,735
Villas are offered for sale in a small renovated complex in Ubud. In total, the complex will have 6 two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and 1 five-bedroom villas, as well as 8 apartments and 1 penthouse. Investment property in the proposed project is suitable not only for daily but also for long-te…
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Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Ocean Bliss – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$130,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Berawa, Bali, Ocean Bliss is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 12 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Constructio…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with picturesque views near all necessary infrastructure, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$397,936
Discover the unique combination of comfort, style, and natural beauty on one of the most picturesque islands in the world. Apartments, townhouses and villas are available in an attractive location next to Parq Ubud. The complex infrastructure: sports grounds 2 swimming pools kids' water par…
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TRANIO
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools near the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$746,128
We offer spacious villa with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful garden, parking space, roof-top lounge area and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages If you decide to rent out your villa to maximise the return potential of your…
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Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments within walking distance from the ocean, Seseh, Bali, Indonesia
Munggu, Indonesia
from
$181,657
The new complex consists of 103 residences, with a choice of 9 different types. On the territory of the complex there will be: restaurant and bar SPA public and private swimming pools fruit shop areas for work and rest parking Services for residents and guests: catering and other services…
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Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) – residential development in Uluwatu, Bali
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$180,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Uluwatu, Bali, Sunny Samudra (Ocean View) is a contemporary residential development designed for premium ocean-view living and resort-grade investment. The project offers apartments. Total of 23 units. Estimated completion: 2025. Currently the project is completed and ready for mo…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$245,625
Prestigious serviced apartments located right on the stunning beach of Nusa Dua. Each building boasts breathtaking ocean views, providing residents with a truly unforgettable living experience. The complex offers a wide range of first-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym for fitne…
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Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$885,406
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
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Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Show all Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 101–337 m²
3 real estate properties 3
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenitie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
101.0
410,000
Apartment 2 rooms
202.0
780,000
Apartment 3 rooms
337.0
Price on request
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ESTABRO
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Show all Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Hotel Investicionnyj nomer Mezzanine v X Hotel Bali Dohodnost do 14 godovyh Okupaemost 7 8 let Otelnyj format pod upravleniem Nuanu Creative City Bali
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$268,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Area 37–47 m²
1 real estate property 1
📊 Mezzanine Investment Room in X Hotel, Bali   Yield up to 14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Hotel investment format under management Nuanu Creative City, Bali   📈 Investment Metrics • Price: from 268,000 USD • Area: 62 m² • Format: Two-level hotel room (Mezzanine Room…
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ESTABRO
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English, Русский, Türkçe
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a …
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Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$235,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Pererenan, Bali, Allex Villas ( Комплекс 6) is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments, villas, townhouses. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. Unit prices:…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$146,242
The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes: Reception with attentive staff; Premiu…
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Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Residential complex Sunny Apart I – residential development in Berawa, Bali
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
Located in Berawa, Bali, Sunny Apart I is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 42 units. Estimated completion: 2023. Currently the project is completed and ready for move-in. C…
Agency
Balinsky
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Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Show all Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Residential complex ROYAL OASIS – residential development in Pererenan, Bali
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$107,825
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Located in Pererenan, Bali, ROYAL OASIS is a contemporary residential development designed for surfers, digital nomads and steady short-term rental income. The project offers apartments. Total of 76 units. Estimated completion: 2026. Currently the construction is actively under way. Unit pri…
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Balinsky
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Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$393,956
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
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Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Show all Villa Pandawa Dream
Villa Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$188,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
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The island of Bali is dotted with beaches and washed by the Indian and Pacific Oceans, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. This attracts investors who are looking to buy property for sale in completed residential projects in Bali from a developer for rent.

Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in Bali

Buying real estate in Bali from developer has a number of advantages:

  • Novelty and modern design. All new buildings in Bali meet modern construction standards.
  • Quality guarantees from the developer. Housing is sold with a guarantee and the ability to resolve all issues with the quality of the off-plan projects in Bali through the developer.
  • Investment attractiveness. Real estate in Bali continues to rise in price, which means it is a good long-term investment.
  • Flexible payment terms. Developers often offer installments or preferential payment terms.

Features of New Residential in Bali 

New buildings in Bali have their own unique features that distinguish them from other objects:

  • Eco-oriented construction. Projects are developed taking into account environmental standards, including energy-efficient technologies, so as not to pollute the nature of the island.
  • Variety of layouts and areas. You can choose housing of any size - from cozy studios to spacious villas.
  • Developed infrastructure. Developers include swimming pools, sports grounds, recreation areas and even commercial spaces in their projects.
  • Compliance with international standards. Most new complexes are built taking into account the requirements of foreign investors, which ensures a high level of comfort.

Cost of Housing in New Developments in Bali

Real estate in Bali from the developers is represented by villas, apartments, townhouses, and condominiums. Villas are considered elite properties, as they include a pool and gardens on the surrounding land. Apartments, on the other hand, are the most affordable. In the table below, the upper price range of the mentioned ranges refers specifically to villas, while the lower range applies to houses and apartments.

Average prices for new buildings in Bali:

Area/City Property Type Average Price per Sq.m. (USD)
Seminyak Villas, Apartments 3000–5000
Canggu Villas, Townhouses 2500–4000
Ubud Villas, Houses 1500–3000
Uluwatu Villas, Condominiums 2000–4000
Jimbaran Apartments, Houses 2000–3500
Nusa Dua Villas, Apartments 2500–4500

Factors affecting the price of new buildings in Bali include proximity to infrastructure, distance from the coastline, and legal status (freehold or leasehold for foreigners). The market is very dynamic, and properties can be found from as low as $100,000, but they are quickly snapped up.

Popular Areas of Bali for Purchasing Housing in a New Building

Let's consider the most popular areas where you can buy housing from a developer in Bali:

  • Canggu. Ideal for young people and lovers of an active lifestyle. Here you will find trendy restaurants, beaches and modern new buildings.
  • Seminyak. An elite area known for its vibrant nightlife and exclusive boutiques. An excellent choice for investing in luxury real estate.
  • Ubud. The cultural center of Bali, surrounded by rice terraces and forests. Suitable for those seeking peace and harmony.
  • Nusa Dua. A resort area with white beaches and premium residential complexes. High and premium class properties are concentrated here.
  • Jimbaran. An area with excellent conditions for family life. The new housing stock is represented by spacious villas and apartments.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying New Real Estate in Bali

Where is the best place to buy real estate in Bali?

The best locations for investments are considered Canggu, Seminyak, and Uluwatu, where there is high demand for rentals and a price increase of up to 7% annually. For long-term rentals, Sanur or Jimbaran are more suitable. Overcrowded areas like Kuta are ideal for short-term rentals.

Do you pay property tax in Bali?

The main property tax in Bali is called Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan (PBB), and it requires an annual payment of 0.1–0.5% of the estimated property value. Leasehold adds a 10% tax on rent.

Which area of Bali is the best to live in?

For permanent residence, it is better to buy property in Sanur, Canggu, or Ubud. Uluwatu is suited for active holidays, especially for surfers, and elite properties are located in Nusa Dua.

What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Bali?

The average cost of new housing in Bali ranges from $100,000 to $300,000, while for houses and villas, the range is higher, from $300,000 to $700,000+. The price per square meter is between $2000 and $4000, but for luxury properties, it exceeds $5000.

What are the benefits of buying new real estate in Bali?

Buying property on Bali provides an investment object with a rental income of 8–15%. Its price increases by 5–10% annually.

Is buying property in Bali a good investment?

Bali offers a high ROI (up to 15%) due to the growth of tourism. The real estate market grows on average by 7% annually, with strong demand for rentals.

What are the legal requirements for buying property in Bali?

Foreigners cannot directly own land in Bali. Instead, they have access to the following property rights: Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB — right to build/use), Hak Pakai (HP — right of use), or long-term lease (leasehold). To purchase property under these rights, it is sufficient to have the appropriate visa/residence permit.

Can I get a mortgage for a property in Bali?

A foreigner can get a mortgage in Bali, but banks require a higher down payment (30-40% or more) than for residents. A stable source of income is also necessary, and sometimes a residence permit (such as a stay permit) may be required.

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