The island of Bali is dotted with beaches and washed by the Indian and Pacific Oceans, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. This attracts investors who are looking to buy property for sale in completed residential projects in Bali from a developer for rent.
Advantages of Buying Real Estate from a Developer in Bali
Buying real estate in Bali from developer has a number of advantages:
- Novelty and modern design. All new buildings in Bali meet modern construction standards.
- Quality guarantees from the developer. Housing is sold with a guarantee and the ability to resolve all issues with the quality of the off-plan projects in Bali through the developer.
- Investment attractiveness. Real estate in Bali continues to rise in price, which means it is a good long-term investment.
- Flexible payment terms. Developers often offer installments or preferential payment terms.
Features of New Residential in Bali
New buildings in Bali have their own unique features that distinguish them from other objects:
- Eco-oriented construction. Projects are developed taking into account environmental standards, including energy-efficient technologies, so as not to pollute the nature of the island.
- Variety of layouts and areas. You can choose housing of any size - from cozy studios to spacious villas.
- Developed infrastructure. Developers include swimming pools, sports grounds, recreation areas and even commercial spaces in their projects.
- Compliance with international standards. Most new complexes are built taking into account the requirements of foreign investors, which ensures a high level of comfort.
Cost of Housing in New Developments in Bali
Real estate in Bali from the developers is represented by villas, apartments, townhouses, and condominiums. Villas are considered elite properties, as they include a pool and gardens on the surrounding land. Apartments, on the other hand, are the most affordable. In the table below, the upper price range of the mentioned ranges refers specifically to villas, while the lower range applies to houses and apartments.
Average prices for new buildings in Bali:
|Area/City
|Property Type
|Average Price per Sq.m. (USD)
|Seminyak
|Villas, Apartments
|3000–5000
|Canggu
|Villas, Townhouses
|2500–4000
|Ubud
|Villas, Houses
|1500–3000
|Uluwatu
|Villas, Condominiums
|2000–4000
|Jimbaran
|Apartments, Houses
|2000–3500
|Nusa Dua
|Villas, Apartments
|2500–4500
Factors affecting the price of new buildings in Bali include proximity to infrastructure, distance from the coastline, and legal status (freehold or leasehold for foreigners). The market is very dynamic, and properties can be found from as low as $100,000, but they are quickly snapped up.
Popular Areas of Bali for Purchasing Housing in a New Building
Let's consider the most popular areas where you can buy housing from a developer in Bali:
- Canggu. Ideal for young people and lovers of an active lifestyle. Here you will find trendy restaurants, beaches and modern new buildings.
- Seminyak. An elite area known for its vibrant nightlife and exclusive boutiques. An excellent choice for investing in luxury real estate.
- Ubud. The cultural center of Bali, surrounded by rice terraces and forests. Suitable for those seeking peace and harmony.
- Nusa Dua. A resort area with white beaches and premium residential complexes. High and premium class properties are concentrated here.
- Jimbaran. An area with excellent conditions for family life. The new housing stock is represented by spacious villas and apartments.
Frequently Asked Questions about Buying New Real Estate in Bali
Where is the best place to buy real estate in Bali?
The best locations for investments are considered Canggu, Seminyak, and Uluwatu, where there is high demand for rentals and a price increase of up to 7% annually. For long-term rentals, Sanur or Jimbaran are more suitable. Overcrowded areas like Kuta are ideal for short-term rentals.
Do you pay property tax in Bali?
The main property tax in Bali is called Pajak Bumi dan Bangunan (PBB), and it requires an annual payment of 0.1–0.5% of the estimated property value. Leasehold adds a 10% tax on rent.
Which area of Bali is the best to live in?
For permanent residence, it is better to buy property in Sanur, Canggu, or Ubud. Uluwatu is suited for active holidays, especially for surfers, and elite properties are located in Nusa Dua.
What is the average cost of new apartments and houses in Bali?
The average cost of new housing in Bali ranges from $100,000 to $300,000, while for houses and villas, the range is higher, from $300,000 to $700,000+. The price per square meter is between $2000 and $4000, but for luxury properties, it exceeds $5000.
What are the benefits of buying new real estate in Bali?
Buying property on Bali provides an investment object with a rental income of 8–15%. Its price increases by 5–10% annually.
Is buying property in Bali a good investment?
Bali offers a high ROI (up to 15%) due to the growth of tourism. The real estate market grows on average by 7% annually, with strong demand for rentals.
What are the legal requirements for buying property in Bali?
Foreigners cannot directly own land in Bali. Instead, they have access to the following property rights: Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB — right to build/use), Hak Pakai (HP — right of use), or long-term lease (leasehold). To purchase property under these rights, it is sufficient to have the appropriate visa/residence permit.
Can I get a mortgage for a property in Bali?
A foreigner can get a mortgage in Bali, but banks require a higher down payment (30-40% or more) than for residents. A stable source of income is also necessary, and sometimes a residence permit (such as a stay permit) may be required.