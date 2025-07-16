  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

Bukit, Indonesia
from
$127,949
;
20
ID: 27043
In CRM: 2458437
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Karangasem
  • City
    Kecamatan Karangasem
  • Village
    Bukit

About the complex

The first romantic hotel in Bali, created especially for couples, lovers and honeymooners. This project will be included in an exclusive line of boutique hotels with a unique style and personalized service.

Visitors will have access to a SPA complex, a swimming pool with a lounge area, a yoga area, a 230 m2 rose garden on the roof overlooking the ocean, a restaurant with live music, a picturesque park, romantic dinners, picturesque photo zones, organization of dates and leisure activities, laundry and concierge service, parking, 24-hour security.

Leasehold 39+30 years.

Advantages
  • The best management company in Indonesia
  • Guaranteed 8% return for 3 years
  • Own infrastructure
  • Buggy to Melasti Beach
  • Installment for 2.5 years
  • 10 years warranty on the supporting structure and pool bowl
  • 12 months warranty on finishing
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Melasti and Karma Kandara beaches - 5 minutes walk
  • legendary club Savaya - 8 minutes walk
  • GWK park - 15 minutes walk
  • 7 elite beach clubs nearby
  • 30 restaurants within 3 km

Location on the map

Bukit, Indonesia

