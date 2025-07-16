Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia

The first romantic hotel in Bali, created especially for couples, lovers and honeymooners. This project will be included in an exclusive line of boutique hotels with a unique style and personalized service.

Visitors will have access to a SPA complex, a swimming pool with a lounge area, a yoga area, a 230 m2 rose garden on the roof overlooking the ocean, a restaurant with live music, a picturesque park, romantic dinners, picturesque photo zones, organization of dates and leisure activities, laundry and concierge service, parking, 24-hour security.

Leasehold 39+30 years.

The best management company in Indonesia

Guaranteed 8% return for 3 years

Own infrastructure

Buggy to Melasti Beach

Installment for 2.5 years

10 years warranty on the supporting structure and pool bowl

12 months warranty on finishing

Melasti and Karma Kandara beaches - 5 minutes walk

legendary club Savaya - 8 minutes walk

GWK park - 15 minutes walk

7 elite beach clubs nearby

30 restaurants within 3 km

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure