Residential complex XO PROJECT I

Canggu, Indonesia
$160,000
19/09/2025
$160,000
02/12/2024
$140,000
21/03/2024
$125,000
13
ID: 16362
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

A unique complex combining villas and apartments.

Projected return on investment - 17%.

Interior designer decoration and furniture are included in the price.

A residential complex with amenities and varied infrastructure, the popular area of ​​Canggu is in demand among tourists and has everything necessary for a comfortable stay.

Complex amenities:
- Open air cinema;
- Bar, cafe;
- Recreation area.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

*price is indicated as of March 13, 2024

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 37.0
Price per m², USD 4,324
Apartment price, USD 160,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², USD 3,500
Apartment price, USD 350,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

