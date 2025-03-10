  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia

Residential complex New complex of two-level villas with pools in Ubud, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$249,875
14/04/2025
$248,332
13/04/2025
$248,478
12/04/2025
$249,403
11/04/2025
$255,042
10/04/2025
$256,081
09/04/2025
$257,366
08/04/2025
$257,206
06/04/2025
$257,358
05/04/2025
$255,014
04/04/2025
$258,420
03/04/2025
$261,285
02/04/2025
$260,737
01/04/2025
$260,146
30/03/2025
$259,349
29/03/2025
$261,286
28/03/2025
$262,240
27/03/2025
$261,321
26/03/2025
$261,158
25/03/2025
$260,263
24/03/2025
$259,374
;
20
ID: 24864
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2421988
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

The uniqueness of the project is in the views and layout of the complex. Each villa has a peaceful view of the jungle and rice fields. The territory has a a swimming pool, a spa, a fitness, a co-working area, a restaurant for 30 people.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of the Balinese jungle among rice fields. Complete unity with nature, ideal conditions for a retreat or secluded work of creative introverts: writers, programmers, artists, musicians. 15 minutes will be needed for you to get to civilization.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

