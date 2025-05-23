  1. Realting.com
Residential complex XO Project Canggu

Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
18/07/2025
$160,000
28/03/2025
$145,000
04/12/2024
$140,000
29/05/2024
$125,000
23 1
ID: 19849
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Town
    Canggu

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali

Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enjoy comfort and modern amenities.

1. Objects

One bedroom apartments:

- House area: 32 m²
- Plot area: 42 m²
- Bedroom/living room: 22 m²
- Kitchen: 7 m²
- Bathroom: 5 m²
- Hallway: 3 m²

Double villas:

- House area: 96 m²
- Plot area: 100 m²
- Bedroom: 10 m²
- Second bedroom: 15 m²
- Hall: 18 m²
- Kitchen: 16 m²
- Bathroom: 4 m²
- Wardrobe: 4 m²

2. Advantages of the complex

Rooftop XO:
- Open space of 400 m²
- Bar with snacks and soft drinks
- Cinema under the stars
- Glazed meeting room for business meetings

3. Unique Features:

- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas

4. Conditions:

- High profitability (ROI 17%)
- Installment plan up to 18 months
- Completion of the complex: August 2025

Call and reserve your villa at XO Project I Canggu today!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 46.0
Price per m², USD 3,152
Apartment price, USD 145,000

Location on the map

Canggu, Indonesia

Video Review of residential complex XO Project Canggu

23.05.2025
Yields of Up to 15% and a Doubling of Value by 2027: A New Project in Bali That is About to Start Construction
Ask all your questions
Back
