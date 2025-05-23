Residential complex XO Project Canggu

XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali

Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enjoy comfort and modern amenities.

1. Objects

One bedroom apartments:

- House area: 32 m²

- Plot area: 42 m²

- Bedroom/living room: 22 m²

- Kitchen: 7 m²

- Bathroom: 5 m²

- Hallway: 3 m²

Double villas:

- House area: 96 m²

- Plot area: 100 m²

- Bedroom: 10 m²

- Second bedroom: 15 m²

- Hall: 18 m²

- Kitchen: 16 m²

- Bathroom: 4 m²

- Wardrobe: 4 m²

2. Advantages of the complex

Rooftop XO:

- Open space of 400 m²

- Bar with snacks and soft drinks

- Cinema under the stars

- Glazed meeting room for business meetings

3. Unique Features:

- Full legal support

- Interior decoration and furnishings

- Design and development of design projects

- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion

- Construction and technical supervision of the facility

- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas

4. Conditions:

- High profitability (ROI 17%)

- Installment plan up to 18 months

- Completion of the complex: August 2025

Call and reserve your villa at XO Project I Canggu today!