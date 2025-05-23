Residential complex XO Project Canggu

XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali
Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enjoy comfort and modern amenities.
1. Objects
One bedroom apartments:
- House area: 32 m²
- Plot area: 42 m²
- Bedroom/living room: 22 m²
- Kitchen: 7 m²
- Bathroom: 5 m²
- Hallway: 3 m²
Double villas:
- House area: 96 m²
- Plot area: 100 m²
- Bedroom: 10 m²
- Second bedroom: 15 m²
- Hall: 18 m²
- Kitchen: 16 m²
- Bathroom: 4 m²
- Wardrobe: 4 m²
2. Advantages of the complex
Rooftop XO:
- Open space of 400 m²
- Bar with snacks and soft drinks
- Cinema under the stars
- Glazed meeting room for business meetings
3. Unique Features:
- Full legal support
- Interior decoration and furnishings
- Design and development of design projects
- Development of a business plan for managing the facility after completion
- Construction and technical supervision of the facility
- Consulting on opening a company, current account, work visas
4. Conditions:
- High profitability (ROI 17%)
- Installment plan up to 18 months
- Completion of the complex: August 2025
Call and reserve your villa at XO Project I Canggu today!