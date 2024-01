Denpasar, Indonesia

On the roof of the complex there is a swimming pool, a bar and a restaurant. The residents have a fitness room and a spa, five-star hotel services. Features of the flats The interior of the apartments is thought out to the smallest detail in the best traditions of five-star hotels. The units have its own kitchen and a spacious closet. Facilities and equipment in the house smart home system controls lights, air conditioning, curtains or TV sensors automatically turn off the lights and air conditioning when you leave the unit bespoke handcrafted furniture natural italian marble and premium quality porcelain stoneware tiles Advantages Perpetual ownership of the property Projected occupancy of the complex - 90% and above High profitability and resale potential You can fully remotely rent out your property (15% of income goes to management) The management company takes care of all maintenance issues: security 24/7 maintenance and overhaul cleaning of the territory of the complex apartment cleaning, linen change ensuring the correct operation of all systems rental of property accrual of profitability to any current account payment of taxes provision of financial statements Location and nearby infrastructure The complex is located 30 meters from the ocean in the most famous tourist area of Bali. All infrastructure for life and recreation is within walking distance from the complex. In 15 minutes is located one of the best water parks in all of Asia. In 3 minutes there is an equestrian club. You can also go surfing. Nearby there is a huge selection of cafes, bars and restaurants with a unique atmosphere. The coastline is 12 km long.