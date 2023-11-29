Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Indonesia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€280,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
€260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€360,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€365,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
€318,005
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€236,233
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€290,748
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
CHILDFREE COMPLEX CONCEPT  Ideal living conditions surrounded by top-end establishments , F…
€204,432
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
€227,147
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
€218,061
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€227,147
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
€272,576
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€236,233
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€236,233
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Denpasar, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Denpasar, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern is a complex of 30 contemporary villas in the picturesque area of Bali-Umalas. The de…
€236,233
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
Serenity is a premium complex of villas and townhouses located in the central area of Bali-U…
€177,174
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour in Apuan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Online tour
Apuan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€238,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
€245,318
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
€236,233
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
€318,005
Leave a request
Townhouse in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
€163,546
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 floors 3 bedrooms Pool Area:Building - 100 m ² P…
€198,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Ubud. Description: 2 bedrooms Pool Spacious terrace Area:Building - 1…
€185,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in a new complex in the picturesque area of Bali in Changu. Description: 2 bedroo…
€260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
The complex of modern villas is only 1 minute from Batu Bologn Beach. Description: 2 floors…
€350,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Uluvata. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool Ocean Area:Building - …
€320,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Townhouse in Bali in Changu. Description: 2 floors 2 bedrooms Pool 6 m2 Reception coffee ho…
€230,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir