  Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7

Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7

Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$124,900
13/05/2025
$124,900
26/08/2024
$140,000
29/01/2024
$144,000
;
7
ID: 14516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Badung
  • Village
    Pererenan

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view.

Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed.

Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of ​​Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close to the ocean. Modern architecture and infrastructure provide a comfortable and cozy stay.

Amenities:
- Green alley;
- Artificial waterfall;
- Green roof terraces inspired by rice fields Bali;
- Picturesque atrium;
- Jogging and cycling paths around the complex, 500m long;
- Co-working area;
- Gym and yoga room;
- SPA area with sauna, jacuzzi and massage services
- Huge swimming pool with waterfalls and depth transitions of 1,300 m2;
- Children's playground;
- Spa area (sauna, jacuzzi, cold, massages );
- Yoga area;
- Restaurants.

The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence. Thanks to its location and infrastructure, the area is in demand among tourists.

Write or call us, we will select a property to suit your preferences. We will organize a safe transaction with the developer!

Location on the map

Pererenan, Indonesia

You are viewing
