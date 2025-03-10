Apartments with an ideal location and a beautiful view.
Apartments in a unique residential complex with full turnkey finishing. A “smart home” system has been installed.
Residential complex ALEX VILLAS COMPLEX 7 in the popular area of Canggu. Surrounded by stunning nature and close to the ocean. Modern architecture and infrastructure provide a comfortable and cozy stay.
Amenities:
- Green alley;
- Artificial waterfall;
- Green roof terraces inspired by rice fields Bali;
- Picturesque atrium;
- Jogging and cycling paths around the complex, 500m long;
- Co-working area;
- Gym and yoga room;
- SPA area with sauna, jacuzzi and massage services
- Huge swimming pool with waterfalls and depth transitions of 1,300 m2;
- Children's playground;
- Yoga area;
- Restaurants.
The property is suitable for both investment and permanent residence. Thanks to its location and infrastructure, the area is in demand among tourists.
