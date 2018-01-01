  1. Realting.com
  3. Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu, Indonesia
€165,032
12
About the complex

Complex amenities:

  • spa, yoga room;
  • cafe;
  • playground;
  • fitness centre;
  • coworking;
  • rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant;
  • private beach with beach club;
  • underground parking;
  • swimming pools.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Daikin air conditioning
Advantages

Guaranteed rental income of 13% per annum.

The price includes furniture, appliances and decor.

For payment without installments, a discount of $10–20 thousand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The center of Bali's premium tourism is Sanur, where the G20 summit was held in 2022. Sanur features a long, wave-free beach with yellow sand (the rest of the island's coastline is mostly gray volcanic sand), walking paths and traffic-free highways. The main highway of the island connects Sanur with the airport. A special economic zone has been organized in Sanur with major projects, such as the largest international clinic in Indonesia, a port for liners, a university under a joint project of the United States and China, and a shopping center with a capacity of 22 thousand visitors per day.

Canggu, Indonesia

Other complexes
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Apart-hotel Modern apartments for investment in Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€100,122
Area 43–69 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apartment has red zone status, which guarantee the investors the right to rent accommodation to tourists on a daily basis. It is only within walking distance to the beach, medical center, tennis courts, pastry shops, cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and others. The apartment has 4 storey, stylish interiors with aviation motifs in the decoration, strong wall, modern bathroom and kitchen facilities, and peaceful views outside the window. It is being built as a capital building, free of the traditional Indonesian accommodation disadvantages. It will be a pleasure to stay in any weather, now or ten years from now. It also comes with a one-year renewable insurance policy, 5 years guarantee for building construction and 1 year for furniture and fittings. Features and specifications: 1 Bed | 1 Bath Enclosed living and dining area Land size: 400 m2 Living space: 36-69 m2 Land title: Leasehold Building: 4-level Furnishing: Furnished Year Built: March 2023 – March 2024   Leasehold: 30 Years (guaranteed extension) Available in 9 units – Category A (3 units): USD 109,000 – Category B (4 units): USD 123,000 – Category C (2 units): USD 139,000  
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex Residential complex with developed infrastructure in the cultural centre of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Bangkiang Sidem, Indonesia
from
€386,909
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a masterpiece of bionic architecture located in the cultural heart of Bali - Ubud, and more specifically in the most sacred place, the Artists' Trail. The complex comprises luxurious 1, 2, 3-bedroom duplex apartments with private pools. The complex also has all the facilities for your comfort - spa, restaurant, co-working space, gym, children's area. Legally guaranteed annual return on the property's transfer to management: 12% 1-bedroom apartment 11% 2 bedroom apartment 10% 3-bedroom apartment Location and nearby infrastructure Ubud is a town on the Indonesian island of Bali in the district of the same name, set amidst rice fields and steep gorges in the central foothills of the Gianyar district. It is considered a centre of art and culture, and tourism is the most developed sector of the economy. There are many ancient temples, museums, art galleries and dance performances. The town also hosts several festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Bali Spirit Festival, Ubud Food Festival and Ubud Writers and Readers Festival.
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Apart-hotel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€122,167
Completion date: 2025
Apartments 7 Minutes to the beach Panoramic view Pool 1 bedroom Area: Apartment area - 38 m² Price: 135,000 $ ( 3 553 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 150 $ Loading - 80% Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 120 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 43,800 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 38,982 $ (28 %) Payback - 4 years Income from purchase and sale : Purchase price: 135 000 $ Sale price: 168 750 $ Profit: 33 750 $ (25 %) Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: End of construction: june 2025 Type of ownership of land and real estate - leasehold 26 years + 25 years
