Seaview Apartments for Sale in Indonesia

Bali
397
Lesser Sunda Islands
398
Canggu
72
Kuta Selatan
65
52 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sanur, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Breathtaking project in the most valued place in Bali, Sanur from a well-known developer. Lo…
$400,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
located on the picturesque cliff of the complex   offers a unique space that combines comfor…
$94,235
1 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocea…
$204,219
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 50 m²
The complex, located on the first line by the ocean in an elite area of ​​Bali, is an ideal …
$190,372
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$300,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
2 bedroom apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium residence with a swimming pool, a spa center and panoramic views, Jalan Umalas, Bali…
$329,011
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
New project in Sanur - the most prestigious and convenient area for living in Bali. Pre-sal…
$94,500
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Air Kuning, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Air Kuning, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique apartments in beautiful Ubud. Profitability of apartments from renting out up to 1…
$285,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 81 m²
A unique project with the world's longest roof pool in the world – 190 meters.   in the best…
$382,265
3 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
3 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments on the first coastline of the ocean. Benefits for investment: rental income up…
$393,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/4
One-Bedroom Apartment in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🏝 A 5-…
$190,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 33 m²
A complex of 95 apartments in Chanhu (Chemagi), located only 60 meters from the ocean - two …
$88,202
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.36% and re-sale profits…
$231,570
2 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$114,400
Apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
The residential complex of apartments, which is located on the MELASTI beach, the Ungasan ar…
$134,309
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 30 m²
A unique apartment of apartments located in the popular Changua area.   this project – The i…
$90,201
1 room apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a beautiful view of the ocean. Apartments with furniture and a beautiful …
$92,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Seminyak, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Seminyak, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
Premium-class apartment complex on the shore of the Indian Ocean in Seminyak, Bali, Indonesi…
$280,648
Apartment in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartment
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 25 m²
A unique complex with its own 5* infrastructure in Bukit.The boutique hotel includes 50 room…
$80,909
Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 83 m²
located on the first coastline of the beautiful Beach Nusa Dua, the complex is the personifi…
$256,677
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/2
Invest in the chic loft apartments in the prestigious area of ​​Berava, in the Secana Beacht…
$346,500
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$162,000
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$82,300
1 bedroom apartment in Wana Giri, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 5
Fully furnished apartments with turnkey finishing. Payback period 5-6 years. 5-year warra…
$199,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/4
2 bedroom apartments in Bali, Indonesia from a well-known developer in the most popular Cang…
$640,000
Agency
ERA INVEST GROUP
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Română, Türkçe, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
1 room apartment in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Our new complex is the embodiment of dreams of dreams on a paradise island. The complex is l…
$110,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
Situated in a top location and a fully developed area of Canggu, this comfortable living apa…
$143,000
