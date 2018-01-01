New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Grohe sanitary ware
Daikin air conditioning
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to clubs and a school, 35 minutes drive from the international airport.
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces.
The property is located in a green and quiet area, 5 minutes away from Canggu, between the areas of Canggu and Seminyak, near cafes and clubs, shops, schools and kindergartens.
International school - 5 minutes
International kindergarten - 1 minute
Tennis center - 4 minutes
Supermarket - 1 minute
Indian Ocean - 10 minutes drive
International airport - 40 minutes drive