  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia

Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€187,954
;
9
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool and a pool bar, a gym, a business center.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Bali International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Beach - 30 seconds
  • Cafe - 30 seconds
  • Beach club - 3 minutes
New building location
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€260,000
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
€175,118
Residential complex Casa Anna
Bumbangku, Indonesia
from
€95,000
Residential complex SWOI LOFT UMALAS
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€174,525
Residential complex Modern
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€238,823
You are viewing
New exclusive residence with a swimming pool and a business center a few steps from the ocean, in a prestigious area, Bali, Indinesia
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
from
€187,954
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€165,032
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Grohe sanitary ware Daikin air conditioning Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to clubs and a school, 35 minutes drive from the international airport.
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of modern townhouses in a picturesque area, Jalan Umalas, Bali, Indonesia
Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€260,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished townhouses with swimming pools and parking spaces. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 12% per annum. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a green and quiet area, 5 minutes away from Canggu, between the areas of Canggu and Seminyak, near cafes and clubs, shops, schools and kindergartens. International school - 5 minutes International kindergarten - 1 minute Tennis center - 4 minutes Supermarket - 1 minute Indian Ocean - 10 minutes drive International airport - 40 minutes drive
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
€761,043
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island.
Realting.com
Go