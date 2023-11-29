Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Indonesia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Indonesia

Bali
339
West Nusa Tenggara
184
Ungasan
25
Denpasar
19
Canggu
15
Pecatu
15
Kerobokan
13
Seminyak
13
627 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
VIP
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
1 room apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,510
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters f…
€236,233
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Construction comp…
€90,859
Villa 2 room villa with with repair in Padangsambian, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with with repair
Padangsambian, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to buy a villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The…
€81,773
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
3 room house in Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€735,955
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sanur, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€445,208
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
€240,776
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
€206,249
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€122,659
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
€153,551
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
€149,917
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Jelantik, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Jelantik, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
€127,202
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/4
€149,917
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bali, Indonesia
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
€299,834
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
€184,443
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/1
€33,618
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
€280,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€135,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€180,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
€500,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
€225,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€70,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
€260,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€320,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Bali, Indonesia
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€180,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
€367,978
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
€318,005
Property types in Indonesia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Indonesia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
