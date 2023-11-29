UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Indonesia
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Indonesia
Bali
339
West Nusa Tenggara
184
Ungasan
25
Denpasar
19
Canggu
15
Pecatu
15
Kerobokan
13
Seminyak
13
Benoa
8
Nusa Dua
8
Ubud
7
Candidasa
6
Mataram
6
Sanur
6
Lampung
5
East Java
3
Jimbaran
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
627 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
2
1
40 m²
1/4
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
€63,510
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Apartments in Bali from a well-known developer in the most popular Canggu area, 500 meters f…
€236,233
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Villa Kamboja, Indonesia
2
2
75 m²
1
New villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 Construction comp…
€90,859
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with with repair
Padangsambian, Indonesia
3
2
80 m²
1
We offer to buy a villa from a developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 The…
€81,773
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1
1
81 m²
2/4
Premium apartments in Bali near the ocean A unique project for life and investment that has …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kerobokan Klod, Indonesia
3
2
550 m²
2
Dharma Residence is an elite complex of modern designer premium villas. Closed guarded resid…
€735,955
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sanur, Indonesia
1
1
101 m²
3/4
Premium apartments on the coast The first Royal complex of apartments on the ocean, a proje…
€445,208
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
80 m²
4/5
€240,776
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
68 m²
3/5
€206,249
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
38 m²
5/5
€122,659
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
38 m²
5/5
€153,551
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
55 m²
2/2
€149,917
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Jelantik, Indonesia
1
1
39 m²
4/4
€127,202
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
60 m²
3/4
€149,917
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
2
1
91 m²
4/4
€299,834
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
55 m²
4/4
€184,443
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Bali, Indonesia
1
1
20 m²
1/1
€33,618
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
108 m²
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
1
40 m²
€135,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
4
186 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
70 m²
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Bali, Indonesia
1
20 m²
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
112 m²
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
35 m²
€190,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
3
98 m²
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Bali, Indonesia
2
40 m²
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
3
4
227 m²
2
€367,978
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ubud, Indonesia
2
3
190 m²
2
€318,005
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Green Hills
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
21
Property types in Indonesia
apartments
houses
Properties features in Indonesia
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL