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Residential properties for sale in Indonesia

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Bali
3185
Lesser Sunda Islands
3217
Kuta Selatan
964
Ubud District
351
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3 302 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud District, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud District, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Discover the pinnacle of island living with this sophisticated two-level luxury residence at…
$508,248
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Villa 1 bedroom in Sumbawa, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Sumbawa, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
The Rinjani Bay 1-Bedroom Pool Villa is one of only 12 exclusively positioned villas within …
$288,750
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Villa 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Set amidst the lush jungle landscapes of Penestanan, Re Villas Ubud 2 is a boutique collecti…
$159,000
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Spacious villa with 5 bedrooms in Balangan district, Jimbaran!Prefabricated villa with 5 bed…
$292,000
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant two-story townhouse in the lush green area of Umalas — a quiet and private locati…
$259,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Ready-made villas in the Pandawa area!Oasis Villas Pandawa by PRO BALI REAL ESTATE is a func…
$265,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
Villa with a smart home system on Bukita - a ready-made facility near the beach of Melastie!…
$330,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Ready-made villa with 2 bedrooms in Ubud!Villa COMO from the developer Dream House is a read…
$233,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Spacious villa with 3 bedrooms in Ubud!Villa Casa Mira from the developer Dream House is a r…
$424,500
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DDA Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium townhouse in Berawa district, Changu!Oasis III is a ready-made premium townhouse in …
$329,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach!Melasti Dream Residence is a closed complex of p…
$200,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Cozy villa near Lovina beach!Modern one-storey villa in Lovina district, Buleleng is a great…
$165,000
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pererenan, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
Ready-made villa for living and rental business in one of the best locations in BaliModern v…
$249,000
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern minimalist Freehold villa in Ungasan!A ready-made two-storey villa in the Ungasan are…
$196,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern Freehold villa with 3 bedrooms in Ungasan!The new villa in the Ungasan area is a mode…
$184,000
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Penestanan, Indonesia
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Villa 1 bedroom
Penestanan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 100 m²
Ready villa with 1 bedroom in the picturesque area of Ubud!Villa Orion from the developer Dr…
$237,350
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Discover contemporary luxury and wellness living with this 62 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi a…
$225,020
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Villa 1 bedroom in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This Lombok villa investment places you on one of Southeast Asia's most extraordinary beachf…
$139,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
This Lombok property investment represents the strongest value proposition on one of Southea…
$229,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Experience refined wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Belres…
$220,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made villa with an area of 112 square meters. with a private pool in the prestigious a…
$165,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Experience luxury wellness living with this 110 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Be…
$358,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Discover contemporary wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Bel…
$220,000
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Experience a rare opportunity to own a ready-built 69 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-…
$245,080
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Experience luxury wellness living with this 72 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Bel…
$328,000
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kute, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kute, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
This Lombok luxury villa represents the flagship offering on one of Southeast Asia's most ex…
$339,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Discover contemporary wellness living with this 57 m² Deluxe Suite with Jacuzzi at Swiss-Bel…
$220,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This Sumba villa investment places you at the heart of one of Southeast Asia's most compelli…
$94,990
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sumba Barat Daya, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
The two-bedroom beachfront villa Sumba, Indonesia is the recommended unit in this developmen…
$134,990
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Villa 1 bedroom in Mengwi, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Mengwi, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Experience refined wellness living with this 68 m² River Suite with Private Pool at Swiss-Be…
$318,800
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Property types in Indonesia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Indonesia is called the country of a thousand islands, and although this is not entirely true, it holds the palm as a popular tourist destination. Therefore, those who have visited it seriously think about buying a home in Indonesia for both permanent residence and investment.

Advantages of buying real estate in Indonesia

Indonesia has an actively developing housing market, but this is not only new buildings. High demand from tourists encourages investors to buy secondary market properties and carry out their restoration and modernization, and then resell or rent them out. However, there are also options for buying it for permanent residence. Here are the advantages that help with this:

  • Affordable cost. Compared to other tropical countries, real estate prices in Indonesia remain relatively low - within $ 1000-4000 per square meter.
  • High profitability. If you buy real estate in Indonesia specifically for renting out, it can bring up to 8-15% of its value per year (although more realistic figures are 6-10%).
  • Developed infrastructure. Popular regions offer everything you need, from modern shopping malls to international schools.
  • Investment potential. Construction of new facilities and growth in tourism increase the value of assets.

Popular areas in Indonesia for foreigners to buy Indonesian real estate

Choosing a region is an important step for those who want to buy real estate in Indonesia. Let's look at the most popular locations:

  • Bali (Canggu, Seminyak, Ubud). A dream island with developed infrastructure. Canggu attracts surfers and digital nomads, Seminyak - lovers of luxury, and Ubud - connoisseurs of nature and yoga. The average cost of housing in Indonesia here: villas - $ 150,000 - $ 400,000, apartments - $ 80,000 - $ 200,000.
  • Jakarta. The capital with business activity, which is ideal for investing in apartments and commercial properties. Average price: $ 1,500 - $ 3,000 per m².
  • Lombok. A quiet neighbor of Bali, where tourism is developing. Suitable for those seeking privacy. Villas start at $100,000, land plots start at $20,000.
  • Batam. An island near Singapore, popular with expats. Average house prices: $80,000–$150,000.

Prices of real estate in Indonesia

The market offers a variety of options: from compact apartments to luxury villas. The secondary market is not far behind the primary market, and you can find apartments, studios, villas, townhouses and land plots.

Average property prices in Indonesia:

Property type Average price (USD) Notes
Studio $50,000–$100,000 In tourist areas
Apartments $80,000–$250,000 1–3 bedrooms, new buildings
Villa $150,000–$500,000 With pool, 2–4 bedrooms
Townhouse $100,000–$200,000 In residential complexes
Plot $20,000–$100,000 Depends on location

Nuances of buying property for sale in Indonesia

Buying property in Indonesia for foreigners has its own peculiarities. The main limitation is the inability to own land on the right of full ownership (Hak Milik). Instead, foreigners issue a long-term lease (Hak Sewa) or the right of use (Hak Pakai) for up to 80 years with the possibility of extension.

Features and requirements:

  • Taxes. When purchasing, a transfer tax (5% of the cost) and VAT (11% in 2024, 12% from 2025) are charged. Annual property tax is about 0.5%.
  • Documents. Passport, lease agreement or Hak Pakai certificate, proof of payment of taxes.
  • Restrictions. Mortgages are almost unavailable to foreigners, so the purchase is usually at your own expense.

Purchase stages:

  1. Selecting an object. Study the real estate catalog through agencies or developers. Clarify the status of the object (new building or secondary).
  2. Checking the legal purity. The notary confirms the absence of debts and third-party rights.
  3. Conclusion of the contract. An agreement on long-term lease or right of use is signed.

After this, you need to complete the payment for the transaction or make a deposit if it is an installment plan. Having confirmed the transfer of funds, the notary issues a certificate confirming the right of ownership, and you receive the keys and documents.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Indonesia

How to buy property in Indonesia: step-by-step guide 
How to buy property in Indonesia: step-by-step guide 
Buying Real Estate in Bali with Cryptocurrency: Interview with an Expert
Buying Real Estate in Bali with Cryptocurrency: Interview with an Expert

Frequently Asked Questions about Indonesia Real Estate

Why is it advantageous to buy real estate in Indonesia?

Buying real estate in Indonesia allows you to live in a country with good ecology, mild climate and a large number of beach areas. The purchase is also favorable in terms of investment: local apartments and houses regularly rise in price due to the large influx of foreigners.

In which neighborhoods and cities are the most commonly purchased homes in Indonesia?

The most popular areas for investors are located on the island of Bali. Umalas and Changgu are in particular demand, where luxury villas are adjacent to beach areas.
In addition to Bali, investors often choose Jakarta and Surabaya. These cities attract buyers with an abundance of affordable and comfortable housing.

What are the average real estate prices in Indonesia?

The price per square meter varies from 1300 to 3500 euros. The most expensive objects are located near the coast.

Is there any way to buy real estate in Indonesia without coming to the deal?

Yes, you need a power of attorney for your representative. You can also buy a home in Indonesia remotely through one of the local real estate agencies, which will act as an intermediary in the transaction.
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