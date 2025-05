A premium complex on the oceanfront with its own infrastructure. It's a luxurious residential complex located in a scenic coastal area, offering a unique blend of cultural aesthetics and modern amenities. This hotel complex is designed for those who value comfort and convenience. We provide everything you need for both relaxation and work in one place.

Infrastructure of the complex:

restaurants and bars

co-working spaces

spa

swimming pools with spacious sunbathing areas

fitness center

kids' center

roof-top terrace with a panoramic view

recreation area

promenade area

Completion - February, 2027.

Leasehold 30 years with extension for 50 years;

Tourist land suitable for renting apartments and villas on a daily basis;

Partnership program with Pandawa Beach Club: regular transfer from the hotel to the beach and back, the ability to book places on the beach directly from the room and a system of discounts in partner beach clubs.

Ocean - 2 minutes

Major infrastructure facilities - 7 minutes

Leading hotel chains - 7 minutes

