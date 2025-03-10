  1. Realting.com
  Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia

Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
20
ID: 22506
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409987
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands

About the complex

The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali.

In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without disturbing residents.

Another important advantage of the complex, which is rare in Bali, is the use of eco-solutions such as solar panels and inverter air conditioners. These technologies allow residents to save an average of 30% on utility costs.

The villas are made using the best European brands in the interior and decoration and are completely ready for occupancy.

There are 3 types of houses to choose from:

Villa Inspiry - 3 units

479 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, garage, dining & living room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, laundry area, sauna, relax area, terrace, landscaping

Villa Smart - 6 units

159 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, garage, dining & living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, laundry area, landscaping

Villa Passion - 8 units

194 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, parking, dining & living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, laundry area, landscaping

Interest-free installments for 24 months!

Advantages
  • Construction at the developer's expense
  • The lowest down payment on the market, flexible payment system
  • Eco-energy-saving solutions that reduce utility costs
  • Centralized power and energy supply management system, electric generator
  • 5-year structural warranty, as well as other warranties for finishing, waterproofing, anti-termite treatment, etc.
  • Fully equipped turnkey villa
  • 25 years of renewable lease
  • Management company
Infrastructure
  • bar - 7 m
  • barbershop - 10 m
  • beauty salon - 12 m
  • cafe - 24 m
  • clinic - 27 m
  • restaurants - 68 m
  • hospital - 750 m
  • ATM -2,1 km
  • beach club - 3,5 km
Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in a strategic location within close by access to all Bali trendy facillities and hotspots. Perfect alternative for those who appreciate staying away from the tourist noise, yet, close to the main actions. Canggu andKerobokan - 5 minutes by car.

Location on the map

Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia

Ask all your questions
Leave a request
