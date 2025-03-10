Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia

The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali.

In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without disturbing residents.

Another important advantage of the complex, which is rare in Bali, is the use of eco-solutions such as solar panels and inverter air conditioners. These technologies allow residents to save an average of 30% on utility costs.

The villas are made using the best European brands in the interior and decoration and are completely ready for occupancy.

There are 3 types of houses to choose from:

Villa Inspiry - 3 units

479 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, garage, dining & living room, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, laundry area, sauna, relax area, terrace, landscaping

Villa Smart - 6 units

159 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, garage, dining & living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, laundry area, landscaping

Villa Passion - 8 units

194 m2, 2 storey building, swimming pool, parking, dining & living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, laundry area, landscaping

Interest-free installments for 24 months!

Construction at the developer's expense

The lowest down payment on the market, flexible payment system

Eco-energy-saving solutions that reduce utility costs

Centralized power and energy supply management system, electric generator

5-year structural warranty, as well as other warranties for finishing, waterproofing, anti-termite treatment, etc.

Fully equipped turnkey villa

25 years of renewable lease

Management company

bar - 7 m

barbershop - 10 m

beauty salon - 12 m

cafe - 24 m

clinic - 27 m

restaurants - 68 m

hospital - 750 m

ATM -2,1 km

beach club - 3,5 km

AdvantagesInfrastructureLocation and nearby infrastructure

Located in a strategic location within close by access to all Bali trendy facillities and hotspots. Perfect alternative for those who appreciate staying away from the tourist noise, yet, close to the main actions. Canggu andKerobokan - 5 minutes by car.