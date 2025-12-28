  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Flats in new buildings

New Apartments in Indonesia

Bali
250
Lesser Sunda Islands
253
Badung
154
North Kuta
78
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Show all Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Residential complex XO Project Canggu
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$160,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 46 m²
1 real estate property 1
XO Project I Canggu Villas & Apartments for Sale in Canggu, Bali Luxury villas & apartments for sale in the unique XO Project I Canggu complex, located on the most tourist street of Canggu - Batu Bolong. This complex is ideal for those who like to be at the epicenter of the action and enj…
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the Wellness complex with a guaranteed income of 10% per annum!
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
A next-generation wellness complex that combines investment real estate and lifestyle experiences. The project is being built on a 2.5-hectare site using 3D Concrete Printing (3DCP), a future technology that ensures rapid construction, seismic resistance, and unique architectural forms. …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Show all Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Residential complex Exclusive LUXURY apartments in the first hotel in Nuanu Creative City.
Beraban, Indonesia
from
$157,000
Finishing options Finished
Investment in the heart of Nuanu Creative City in Bali. The first hotel in Nuanu Creative City, open to private investment. The hotel is located in the center of the creative cluster Nuanu Creative City on the southwest coast of Bali in Nuanu, on a plot of 8,400 m2. This is not just a…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses with swimming pools near the ocean, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
We offer townhouses with swimming pools 5 x 2.5 m, roof-top terraces, and parking spaces. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque tourist area of Uluwatu, 8 minutes away from the ocean and 30 minutes from the airport. Karma …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Show all Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Residential complex Amani Melasti by Wyndham – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali.
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$112,728
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Amani Melasti – Boutique Oceanfront Luxury by TEUS Group, Bali. Where Serenity Meets Investment – Designed for Lifestyle & Returns. Project Overview: Welcome to Amani Melasti, a luxury boutique resort perfectly positioned just 250 meters from Melasti Beach, one of Bali’s most breathtaking…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Show all Residential complex VODOPAD
Residential complex VODOPAD
Penestanan, Indonesia
from
$67,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
Area 28–45 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Apartment with views of the jungle and waterfall. Apartments with investment attractiveness from 14.3% per annum (long-term rental); from 17.07% per annum (daily rental). Full turnkey finishing. Increase in cost after completion of construction 62%. LEASEHOLD 30 years + 25 years with e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
28.0
79,000
Apartment 2 rooms
45.0
99,000
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished townhouses near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$318,348
We offer a townhouse with a swimming pool and a garden. The residence features around-the-clock security. Completion - September, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house It's possible to install a "Smart Home" system. Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 1 minute Ocean - 4…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with jungle view in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$348,194
Apartments and villas are offered in a renovated complex with completion in mid-2025. Currently, 5 apartments and 3 villas with their own plots are available for purchase. All apartments are one-bedroom, and the villas have layouts with three or four bedrooms. The infrastructure in the compl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Show all Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Residential complex PREMIUM CLASS apartments on the first line of the ocean.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$290,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This complex is not just apartments, it is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and interaction with nature on the shores of the Indian Ocean, in the area of ​​Canggu | Seseh. Each apartment has private pools, jacuzzis or bathrooms, central air conditioning, smart home technologies …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Show all Residential complex Melasti Beach
Residential complex Melasti Beach
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$132,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Area 33–55 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The complex features a comprehensive infrastructure of 20,000 m², designed to support residents' comfortable recreation and daily life. On the territory, there is…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Show all Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Residential complex MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$280,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 81–162 m²
4 real estate properties 4
MAGNUM RESORT BERAWA is an exclusive premium-class complex located in the very heart of the tourist area of Berawa, just 500 meters from the famous Batu Bolong and Berawa beaches. The area is known as the epicenter of surf culture, trendy beach clubs (FINNS Beach Club, Atlas Beach Club, La B…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
81.0
280,000 – 430,000
Apartment 2 rooms
162.0
540,000 – 840,000
Agency
ESTABRO
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with swimming pools in an elite complex with first-class infrastructure, Candi Dasa, Mangis, Bali, Indonesia
Candidasa, Indonesia
from
$1,98M
A complex of villas right on the oceanfront overlooking the sacred Mount Agung (about 3 km high). The project includes 250 villas, houses on the first line have private pools with sea water. On an area of 12,000 m2 there will be a restaurant, a cafe, a bakery, co-working, a spa, a gym, a sch…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments and villas with large rooftop and outdoor cinema, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The unique project located on the most touristy street in Changgu, Batu Bolong. It is a complex of 6 double villas and 4 floors of apartments. On the roof of the complex, a 400 m2 space will be created consisting of: restaurant and a bar room for business meetings open-air cinema infinity p…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Designer apartments with guaranteed income in a new residential complex with a unique concept, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$127,105
The first romantic hotel in Bali, created especially for couples, lovers and honeymooners. This project will be included in an exclusive line of boutique hotels with a unique style and personalized service. Visitors will have access to a SPA complex, a swimming pool with a lounge area, a yog…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Spacious townhouses surrounded by rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
In the closed area of the complex there is a parking lot, a lounge area and a communal swimming pool. Surrounded by beautiful rice fields in a quiet and peaceful location, these townhouses suitable for both residential, long and short term rentals. Form of ownership: Leasehold 25 years (rene…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$109,900
Finishing options Finished
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in Nusa Dua under the management of the Ramada by Wyndham brand (4 stars), which is represented in 95 countries and has more than 9,300 hotels around the world. The complex consists of: A hotel …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Show all Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Residential complex APARTMENTS CANGGU
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$155,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Modern apartment with ocean views. Attractive apartments for investment. The average occupancy of the island is 70-90%. The tourist season is 365 days. Rental yield - 17%. Payback in 6 years. Apartment with a private terrace overlooking the ocean, from where you can watch beautiful sun…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$421,314
We offer villas with swimming pools, summer kitchens, barbecue areas. The residence features a spa center, a restaurant, a gym, a kids' play room, a mini park, around-the-clock security and video surveillance. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Sound sy…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security on the first line of beach, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$676,490
We offer exclusive apartments with panoramic views of the coast. The residence features: Private lift to the beach 68 m infinity pool on the edge of the cliff Personal 5-star concierge service Restaurant and bar Fitness club and gym Yoga class, dance studio Jacuzzi, ice bath, sauna and hamm…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villas with swimming pool, 10 minutes away from Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$699,069
The complex consists of 6 villas. Each house has a large swimming pool with an outdoor shower and a parking. The villas are ideal for both permanent residence and rental. Location and nearby infrastructure The villas are located in a quiet and cozy location, within walking distance of the e…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a view of the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A premium complex of 40 apartments located in the heart of Canggu. A special lifestyle with a rooftop pool and ocean views. The project is aimed at people who value unique spaces, premium interiors, modern technologies and ergonomics. Leasehold for 30 years with the right to extend for anoth…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments for rent in a developed aparthotel space, with yield from 12%, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$118,187
Residential complex in a new gated community with a diverse infrastructure for living, entertainment and recreation. Community points of attraction: art objects, walking areas, Workout, playgrounds for children, table tennis, and outdoor chess. Estimated yield from the developer: from 12% pe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a kindergarten, Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$174,097
A project with a low entry threshold in a prestigious location a few minutes drive from the azure ocean and one of the best beaches in Bali - Melasti Beach. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' studios, a swimming pool 40 x 50 m and sports grounds, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Turnkey apartments with ocean views in a residential complex surrounded by greenery, Uluwatu, South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$393,956
Locations can be premium, sought-after, strategic, or exceptional. In the most sought-after point of the island, just 2 minutes from the island's famous beach - Uluwatu, hotel property with ocean views and a limited number of units is being built. The task for the architects was to create so…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Luxury designer villas with pools in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
from
$547,160
A mini complex of exquisite turnkey villas. You can choose between 2-bedroom villas of 125.7 m2 and 3-bedroom villas of 424 m2. Each villa has a private pool. The 3-bedroom villas have a rooftop terrace with a barbecue area. Features of the flats high-quality porcelain tiles on the floor s…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villa with a view of the jungles in a residential complex with co-working areas, 5 minutes from the center of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$243,735
Villas are offered for sale in a small renovated complex in Ubud. In total, the complex will have 6 two-bedroom, 3 three-bedroom and 1 five-bedroom villas, as well as 8 apartments and 1 penthouse. Investment property in the proposed project is suitable not only for daily but also for long-te…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$248,710
A gated community in the picturesque hills of the most sought-after area of Bali - Canggu. The architects managed to combine modern technologies and minimalist design, which go together with the natural landscape. Features: wide roads and parking tropical gardens and large swimming pools wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Show all Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a stylish project in Bali in Badung district.15 percent ROI. The villa is suitable both for investment for renting and for the format of a second house.XO Pandawa Apartments for those who appreciate active lifestyle and style. Closed complex of villas overlooking the ocean.Apar…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$150,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
SWOI BERAWA is a residential complex in a popular area of ​​Canggu. Down payment 25%. Canggu is the most popular area in Bali among tourists, which guarantees investment attractiveness and return on investment. Villa with designer renovation and furniture. The villa has a private pool …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a restaurant, a swimming pool and a co-working space, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$85,099
Located in Nusa Dua’s exclusive coastal enclave, complex offers a refined retreat where luxury, culture, and connection converge. Surrounded by world-class hospitality and pristine beaches, it redefines modern living with a selection of elegant apartments, townhouses, and villas—each designe…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Show all Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$115,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 38–52 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for those who value active lifestyle, freedom and style.42 UNIT52 m2 living area + balcony44 m2 living area + balcony40 m2 living area + balcony38 m2 living area + balcony25 m2 living area with ocean viewsWh…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
135,000
Studio apartment
38.0 – 40.0
110,000 – 120,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Kaba Kaba, Indonesia
from
$328,296
The complex includes 16 villas with 2-4 bedrooms, built with special attention to details and using high-quality materials. Features: private swimming pools picturesque views Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the picturesque area of Kabakaba, that has preserved…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Beachfront villas in a residential complex in the best surfing spot in Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$189,019
We offer furnished apartments, terraced houses, and villas, created specifically for surfers. The apartments and penthouses have private entrances and terraces. The apartments on the ground floor, villas, and terraced houses have private swimming pools. Some flats have sea views. The concept…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New guarded complex of villas near the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$815,767
The complex includes 4 large villas with an exclusive rooftop, where you can have a BBQ party and admire the sunset. We offer a furnished villa with a swimming pool, a roof-top terrace and a parking. The residence features around-the-clock security. Advantages The developer's management com…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a rood-top garden and a swimming pool, Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$139,138
Two-level loft apartments with full furniture and appliances. Residence infrastructure: lobby, garden, underground parking, fitness, swimming pool, restaurant, hotel, 24-hour reception and security. The project has already been completed! Features of the flats Each flat includes a living ro…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey townhouses near rice fields, 15 minutes to the beach, Changgu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$217,869
Modern two-storey complex of 6 townhouses in delicate colours with private pool and exotic plants. Each house has two spacious bedrooms with bath on the ground and first floors, a study, kitchen and living room. A balcony and large panoramic windows overlook the rice terraces, creating a fee…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Show all Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Apart-hotel Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali.
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$95,045
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azoria Living – Luxury, Lifestyle & Investment in Uluwatu, Bali. A Unique Wellness & Resort-Inspired Living Concept. Project Overview: Azoria Living by COCO Development redefines modern living and investment opportunities in Bali. Located just 3 minutes from Nunggalan Beach, this e…
Agency
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Leave a request
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$742,980
We offer spacious and luminous villas with gardens and swimming pools. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Berawa Beach is situated on the southwestern coast of Bali Island
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Unique residential complex in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$83,466
There are 38 apartments on offer in a modern complex in the heart of Ubud. Apartment types: standard studios, glass studios, apartments with arches and duplex apartments. The apartments are ideal for resale during construction or for renting out to digital nomads or freelancers, or for those…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Exclusive townhouse complex in a popular location near the beach, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$288,503
Complex 2 minutes to Batu Belig beach, with swimming pool, restaurant, co-working area, and 2 bedroom townhouses. Plumbing, furniture, ventilation and air conditioning systems of premium quality. The developer's management company performs organisational duties: concierge, security system, m…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of stylish townhouses with swimming pools in Bukit, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$210,906
The 40 m2 townhouses have a fenced plot of 100 m2 with a swimming pool and a recreation area. The complex has a communal swimming pool, a coffee shop and a co-working area. Leasehold - 30 years. Construction period: 12 months. Payment plan: On the day of signing the contract 30% of the firs…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of furnished apartments in the center of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$188,024
Income-generating real estate with high payback is offered for sale! Bali is one of the most desirable and attractive places not only for short-term trips but also for long-term stays. The climate conditions make you feel like you are in an endless summer, which accompanies year-round touris…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of luxury villas with swimming pools and sea views, Pandawa, Bali, Indonesia
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$2,39M
Modern villas will be built in an industrial style. Bamboo outside the windows creates a feeling of calm and tranquility. Each villa includes: Swimming pool 80 m2 with relaxation area Open kitchen with BBQ area Jacuzzi and sauna Cinema and fire pit on the terrace Spacious living room 95 m2 …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished villa with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$3,09M
We offer exclusive villa with 5-star services and a panoramic view of the ocean, roof-top terrace and swimming pool of 108 m2. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2021. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of beaches and beach clubs, cafes and restauran…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, an underground parking and a panoramic view, Bali, Indonesia
Mengwi, Indonesia
from
$427,780
The complex consists of 95 comfortable studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. This is more than just a home. It's a sanctuary, where every moment is filled with pleasure and comfort. Features: cozy courtyard with a safe kids' playground roof-top terrace with a swimming pool restaurant wi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with a spa center in the heart of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$146,242
The complex consists of 66 premium townhouses, of which only 6 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom lots are available for purchase. The infrastructure of the complex is harmoniously integrated into the landscape and naturally zoned by a stream. It includes: Reception with attentive staff; Premiu…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of furnished villas surrounded by tropical nature and fields, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$358,141
The secluded boutique complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. The project includes 5 spacious and modern villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Each villa has: large outdoor area with a terrace and a swimming pool picturesque …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex First class beachfront complex of villas and townhouses with a huge swimming pool and restaurants, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$243,735
We offer different villas (resale) and townhouses in a prestigious and large-scale project. The villas have private swimming pools. In total, about 600 units are planned (in 3 stages of construction) on an area of 21 hectares. The residence features restaurants, cafes, bakeries, a spa center…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New gated complex of villas with 5-star services close to a picturesque waterfall, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$387,987
The secluded villa complex in Ubud, Bali, offers breathtaking views and is located within walking distance from a picturesque waterfall. Guests can enjoy the harmony with nature here and escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The project includes 12 villas with 2-3 bedrooms. Modernl…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur Kaja, Indonesia
from
$373,065
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New villas with pools and ocean views in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia
Jimbaran, Indonesia
from
$422,807
European-class real estate in the tropical paradise of Bali! The complex will have a club infrastructure for more than 50 types of activities - recreation areas, SPA, gym, swimming pool, event venues, etc. A permanent doctor and nurse will be available to residents on site. There are 6 types…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments in a quiet rainforest area with ocean views, Melasti, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$574,221
The complex is on a hill in a unique natural location: one side is a canyon, on the other side is a forest. This creates absolute privacy. The complex includes 18 villas (sold), 20 apartments, restaurant, library and spa centre. The land is leased for 39 years with a priority right to renew …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 25–92 m²
44 real estate properties 44
The Pandawa Dream project by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments! 1. Objects One bedroom apartments: - House area: 30,3 m² - Hallway:  3,7 m² - Bathroom: 3,4 m² - Bedroom: 9.0  m² -  Living room: 8.3 m² - Balcony: 5.9 m² Two-room apartm…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
25.0 – 92.0
105,000 – 320,000
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
320,000
Villa
32.0 – 47.0
110,000 – 130,000
Apartment
92.0
320,000
Developer
LOYO & BONDAR
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium residential complex with hotel infrastructure and fully ready-to-move-in villas, Bali, Indonesia
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
from
$1,19M
The first private complex of premium villas with hotel infrastructure in Bali. In addition to hotel-type services and amenities such as a hall, coworking, restaurant and 24-hour security, the complex also provides the possibility of centralized maintenance of villas from the outside, without…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Show all Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Apart-hotel Magnum Resort Sanur
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$410,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 101–337 m²
3 real estate properties 3
**MAGNUM RESORT SANUR** is an ultra-luxury complex located on the prime beachfront of the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Sanur area. Sanur is known as Bali's most developed resort with a scenic 5.5 km promenade, pristine white-sand beaches, and a calm lagoon protected by reefs. Key amenitie…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
101.0
410,000
Apartment 2 rooms
202.0
780,000
Apartment 3 rooms
337.0
3,50M
Agency
ESTABRO
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Türkçe
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of villas and apartments 250 m from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$343,119
Start of sales of a new apartment building with special conditions for Tranio clients. Since the start of sales in November, the developer has already increased prices for apartments in the first phase by more than 15%. Apartments with a good views and a volcano concept. Volcanic rocks are u…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Gated residence with a swimming pool and a spa center, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$59,492
We offer apartments with private entrances. The residence features a kindergarten and kids' playground, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, a co-working area, a swimming pool and sports grounds. Facilities and equipment in the house Ceiling height - 4 m. Location and nearby infra…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Show all Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Apart-hotel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$99,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! Our premium boutique hotel, located in one of the best locations in Bali - 400 meters from Melasti Beach, Bukit. The project includes 90 units, designed with an emphasis on unique style, panoramic views, high level of servic…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, 100 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$1,84M
A luxurious villa with a spacious rooftop lounge area overlooking the ocean, a tropical garden and an infinity pool is offered. High-quality finishes, premium materials, successful design solutions - all the best is realized in this project. An incredible five-room villa is distinguished not…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residential complex near Batu Bolong Beach, Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$174,097
The modern residential complex includes a large swimming pool, a terrace with a seating area on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, an open-air cinema. Apartments are sold furnished and equipped. The developer's management company maintains tax records, maintains the project's territory and provi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished villa with swimming pools and views of the ocean at 200 meters from the beach, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$885,406
We offer fully equipped villas with two swimming pools (one of them on the roof), beautiful gardens, parking spaces, roof-top lounge areas and views of the ocean. The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service. Only 2 villas left for sale! Facilities and equipment in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New apartments with hotel yield in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$161,164
It is not just an apart hotel, but a cultural space that immerses guests in the rich heritage of Bali. The concept is based on the idea of combining traditional architecture, art and crafts with modern comforts. Here, every element - from the design of the rooms to the service - reflects the…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Apartments with infrastructure of a five-star hotel, 6 minutes drive to the beach of Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$117,391
New residential complex with hotel service in a popular area of the island. A complex of private apartments with gardens and lounge areas on terraces and rooftops. The exterior calm atmosphere and the energy created inside the complex organically complement each other. Investment potential: …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Duplex apartment near the prestigious Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,981
The apartments are delivered with turnkey finishing, furniture and appliances of premium class. Perfect for both investment and personal residence. The amenities in the project are swimming pool, co-working, lounge areas, spa, steam room, places for parties. The design is a cosy and stylish …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$164,148
We offer modern premium class apartments with their own infrastructure. The residence features a restaurant, a co-working center, a swimming pool, a gym, a parking, a roof-top terrace with a picturesque view, concierge service and around-the-clock security. The complex still has apartments o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of apartments and villas with swimming pools, restaurants and a spa, 7 minutes from the beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$89,535
The premium resort complex on the second line of the ocean consists of apartments and villas. The modern apartments are built in the Balinese style, and have floor-to-ceiling windows, convenient layouts and private balconies. The smart villas are on the ground floor of the apartment building…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with swimming pools, a spa and a restaurant near the ocean, Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonesia
from
$179,071
This is the largest unique eco-city located in Pererenan, which occupies an area of ​​2 hectares 600 meters from Lyma Beach, embodied in the style of modern Singapore. This is a place where urban design and Balinese nature are in harmony, creating a comfortable space for living, working and …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa and a panoramic view of the ocean close to Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$152,210
The apartments combine modern comfort and coziness with the potential for significant value growth and stable income. As an investment product, this is a long-term investment in a high-quality, well-thought-out project. Beautiful and safe apartments always attract the attention of buyers and…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Show all Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Residential complex SWOI BERAWA
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SWOI Berawa is a modern residential complex located in the heart of Berawa – one of Bali’s most prestigious and vibrant neighborhoods. Here, the island’s social life is right at your doorstep: top restaurants, bars, three of the best beach clubs (Finns, Atlas, La Brisa), and just 300 meters …
Developer
SWOI DEVELOPMENT
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a residential complex with a swimming pool and spa 5 minutes from the ocean, on the main street of Canggu, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$363,116
The main idea of the project is to create terraces around the complex with benches, where you can relax and communicate. That's why we have built the residential complex without bikes and cars. Tо achieve that, there are 2 underground parkings with assigned spaces for the residents and guest…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of two-storey villas close to beaches, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$288,503
Two-storey villas in two neighboring complexes are offered. Of the 13 villas, 7 are available for purchase. The villas are located next to the premium area of ​​Nusa Dua, surrounded by the most expensive hotels and the best beaches on the island. Thanks to the new four-lane highway from the …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Residential complex Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL near Batu Bolong beach managed by Colliers.
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$189,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from a developer with 20+ years of experience in Bali! Our premium BOUTIQUE HOTEL Prima Residence, located in one of the best locations - on the main street of the Bali area - Canggu, just 300 meters from Batu Bolong Beach. The Canggu area is o…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex of apartments and townhouses in Nuanu, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$180,563
Premium eco-luxury residences in Bali, designed using high-quality materials, advanced energy-saving technologies and their own private club infrastructure. Residences have panoramic views of tropical jungle, picturesque garden and green rice fields. All conditions for maintaining an active …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Villas in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and ocean view near Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$626,649
The elegant and cozy complex of 51 villas with a communal swimming pool, a bar, and a roof-top terrace with a view of the ocean. There is a retail area with commercial premises and a kids' playground in the territory. The highly-demanded project in the premium location. All the apartments in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses with swimming pools, a shopping mall and restaurants, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$616,800
The first phase of the project includes furnished townhouses an villas with private swimming pools and gardens. The complex is the perfect choice for investors, offering high yield, sustainable passive income and comfort for both life anf investment. Infrastructure: infinity pool yoga area …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Hotel rooms for passive income in Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$134,204
A modern hotel complex, with all the environment for a comfortable life, includes: Ground floor - conference room, exhibition space, underground parking, internal offices, kitchen and storage areas. First floor - swimming pool, lounge area, pool day club, restaurant and 24-hour bar, lobby, …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New premium villas in an oceanfront complex, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonesia
from
$492,445
The modern residential complex, just 80 meters from the ocean, consists of 53 villas with swimming pools (only 18 houses with 1 and 2 bedrooms remain for sale). Warranty from the developer under the contract: 10 years for construction and 2 years for waterproofing. Houses are built taking in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Low-rise residential complex with jungle views 5 minutes from Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$193,993
Apartments in a low-rise complex with jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud. Ownership: leasehold for 25 years. Projected rental yield by the developer - 19%. Equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals. Occupancy: 78% Price at pre-sale stage: from $132,000 Locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Premium apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonesia
from
$179,071
The complex only has options for secondary purchase, 2 apartments on the first and second levels, priced at $170,000 and $180,000. Complex amenities: spa, yoga room; cafe; playground; fitness centre; coworking; rooftop bar and oceanfront restaurant; private beach with beach club; undergroun…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$90,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Area 26–125 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of Melasti beach, on an area of 21 hectares. The infrastructure of the complex consists of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, spas, yoga centers, supermarkets, brand boutiques, a kindergarten, a school,…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
26.0
90,000
Villa
75.0 – 125.0
277,500 – 437,500
Studio apartment
35.0 – 45.0
120,000 – 148,000
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Two-storey ocean view villas 2 minutes from Melasti Beach, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$318,348
Villas in an ideal holiday location for investment, relaxing holidays and living. The project is at pre-sale stage. After the start of sales the entry threshold will increase significantly. The price of the villas includes finishing, furniture and appliances. Available instalments 30/70. Per…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of apartments and furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Ungasan, Bali, Indonesia
Ungasan, Indonesia
from
$99,484
We offer flats and villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the bay. The residence features a communal swimming pool and a bar, a co-working area, a fitness room, a roof-top restaurant, a massage room, a yoga studio, concierge service and around-the-clock security. A bou…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Show all Residential complex
Residential complex
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$500,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 186–275 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex is located on a hill overlooking the ocean. Each villa has its own swimming pool. Samsara and Pantai beaches are within walking distance. Premium quality materials are used for construction: Grone plu…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a gym and a spa in Nuanu City, Bali, Indonesia
Tabanan, Indonesia
from
$234,194
A real estate project on Bali inside Nuanu Creative City, 10 minutes walking from the ocean, 5 minutes from all city facilities. We offer a new type of real estate that you can use for part-time community living, enjoying a vacation in welcoming Balinese culture or generating income by renti…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Boutique hotel rooms for rental income in the centre of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
from
$94,509
A boutique hotel with 50 rooms, offering views of the canyon, jungle and river, right in the centre of Bali's spiritual heart. The hotel will feature: large, picturesque infinity pool overlooking the jungle spa with traditional treatments restaurant for guests The hotel is designed for sho…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Show all Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Residential complex Apartments and villas in the 5* hotel SPA complex Ramada Encore.
Bukit, Indonesia
from
$119,000
Finishing options Finished
The complex consists of hotel rooms, townhouses and villas, a total of 138 units, is being built on an area of ​​10,000 m2, of which 50% is green territory, is located 5 minutes from the beach, which makes it attractive for both residents and investors. Proximity to the ocean and convenie…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia
Pecatu, Indonesia
from
$348,194
The residence features a co-working area, a restaurant, a gym, an infinity pool with a view of the ocean, around-the-clock concierge service and security. Two-bedroom townhouses and one-bedroom apartments are available. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools in the heart of Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$288,503
A complex of 10 villas located among rice terraces, 4 minutes from the center of Ubud. We offer furnished villas in the style of a barn house with infinity pools of 15 m2 and views of the rice fields, parking spaces. Ownership - freehold. The last villa left for sale! Facilities and equipme…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Show all Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Residential complex Pandawa Dream
Kutuh, Indonesia
from
$105,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!Installments available!Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.Locati…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Show all Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Modern apartment complex with jungle views in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Ubud, Indonesia
from
$164,148
Apartments for sale in a small complex with direct views of the jungle in Ubud. The complex consists of two buildings with 3 floors, with two apartments on almost each floor. Of the 11 apartments, 9 are currently available for purchase. The project is expected to be completed in the spring o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Residential complex Complex of furnished premium villas with swimming pools, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia