New buildings for sale in Sanur

Residential complex Luxury oceanfront residence with a private beach and a spa center, Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$488,971
The project is located on the first line of the Indian Ocean coast with stunning views and a resort atmosphere. Residents of the complex will have access to 8000 m2 of premium infrastructure, five-star service and maintenance at the level of the best hotels in the world. The complex consists…
TRANIO
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses and villas in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur, Indonesia
from
$354,255
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…
TRANIO
