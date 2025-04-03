Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
The project is located on the first line of the Indian Ocean coast with stunning views and a resort atmosphere. Residents of the complex will have access to 8000 m2 of premium infrastructure, five-star service and maintenance at the level of the best hotels in the world.
The complex consists…
Furnished villas and townhouses with private pools and parking spaces in a small complex are for sale. The interior is imbued with the inspiring spirit of Japandi, imparting a unique character and refined simplicity to your home. Exquisite simplicity and the capacity to highlight essential d…