The second phase of the project is a complex of apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and studios, featuring its' private separate recreation area.

The complex is the perfect choice for investors, offering high yield, sustainable passive income and comfort for both life anf investment.

Infrastructure:

infinity pool

yoga area

kids' area

cafe/bar

lobby and reception

parking

shopping mall and cinema

spa with saunas and gyms

restaurants

co-working space

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.

Features of the flats

Finishing materials:

the facade is finished with natural stone and ventilated aluminium panels;

stretched vinyl ceilings;

track and ceiling lighting;

merbau window frames with Dukko coating, protecting from moisture;

10 mm insulated glass unit, keeping warmth out;

1200x600 large porcelain tiles on the floor;

eco-friendly paints, posing no health hazard.

Built-in appliances

Designer furniture

The developer gives 20-year warranty for the building supporting structures.

Opportunity for the owner to live in the property for up to 30 days per year without loss of rental income.

The downpayment is 50% and the remaining 50% according to the agreed installment plan

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Ubud, within walking distance of restaurants.