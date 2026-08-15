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Commercial real estate in Indonesia

;
Bali
30
Lesser Sunda Islands
31
Kuta
7
Canggu
6
32 properties total found
Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable hotel investment entry Nuanu Creative City, Bali in Tabanan, Indonesia
Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years | Affordable hotel investment entry Nuanu Creative City, Bali
Tabanan, Indonesia
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 3
📊 Investment Hotel Room in X Hotel, Bali Yield up to 13–14% per annum | Payback 7–8 years…
$165,700
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ESTABRO
Languages
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Premium Boutique Hotel Complex | Turnkey Investment Business in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Premium Boutique Hotel Complex | Turnkey Investment Business
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Area 967 m²
Number of floors 2
Umalas Oasis ComplexType: 1 x 3-Bedroom Villa + 4 x 2-Bedroom Townhouses, 966.55 m² (Total),…
$2,00M
VAT
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ESTABRO
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Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡 in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Exclusive Investment Opportunity – Boutique Villa Complex in Bali 🌴🏡
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a complex of 10 private one-bedroom villas in one of Bali’s most sought-after loc…
$2,70M
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ESTABRO
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Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from 65,000 USD per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Commercial property 45 m² in Ubud District, Indonesia
Commercial property 45 m²
Ubud District, Indonesia
Area 45 m²
Commercial project! PRE-SALE VIP project 🚨My name is Leon, ask me your question, availabilit…
$100,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Hotel 45 m² in Canggu, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 Welcome to the ELLE Resort & Beach Club,…
$45,182
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International Property Alerts
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TekceTekce
Hotel 45 m² in Canggu, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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International Property Alerts
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Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from 65,000 AUD per fraction  Welcome to the ELLE Resort…
$45,182
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Hotel 45 m² in Tua, Indonesia
Hotel 45 m²
Tua, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Fractional Investment: Price starts from AUD 65,000 per fraction Welcome to the ELLE Resort …
$45,182
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Blissful Lotus Villas & Retreat — Turnkey Hospitality Business, Bali in Dalung, Indonesia
Blissful Lotus Villas & Retreat — Turnkey Hospitality Business, Bali
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
12-Year Leasehold | $320,000 (negotiable for serious buyers) | ROI in 4–6 years Overview …
$320,000
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🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴  in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
🍽️ Running business: Restaurant + Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
🍽️ Restaurant/Event Space for Sale in Canggu, Bali 🌴 🌟 Unique opportunity to lease a full…
$325,000
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ESTABRO
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Hotel 1 m² in Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Hotel 1 m²
Lombok Utara, Indonesia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 m²
Rimba Villas – A Private Estate of Elegance and EscapeWhere Tropical Grandeur Meets Secluded…
$3,60M
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International Property Alerts
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Hotel 28 m² in Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Hotel 28 m²
Tegalinggah, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
Direct offer from the construction company!Amani Melasti is a premium investment hotel opera…
$142,470
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Investment in Commercial Real Estate in Bali — Setter Berawa in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Investment in Commercial Real Estate in Bali — Setter Berawa
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern coworking space and network of private offices located in the heart of Berawa, Cang…
$1,50M
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Investment in Commercial Real Estate in Bali — Setter Ubud in Cimenyan, Indonesia
Investment in Commercial Real Estate in Bali — Setter Ubud
Cimenyan, Indonesia
Area 720 m²
Setter Ubud is a modern coworking space with private offices located in the cultural heart o…
$1,05M
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Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$299,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Hotel 32 m² in Ungasan, Indonesia
Hotel 32 m²
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Closed Pre-Sale in a boutique-hotel, near the best beach on Bali-  Bich's melast   🔴 Wha…
$110,000
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Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham. in Bukit, Indonesia
Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! Our premium boutique hotel,…
$99,000
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Hotel in Bukit, Indonesia
Hotel
Bukit, Indonesia
Luxury hotel on the cliff overlooking the ocean - a project for renovation on the Bukit Peni…
Price on request
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Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham. in Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms at the Art-Wellness Hotel managed by Ramada by Wyndham.
Benoa, Indonesia
Investments in luxury real estate in Bali from the developer! The only resort complex in …
$109,900
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Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace in Legian, Indonesia
Bliss Suite Room with a separate bedroom and a large terrace
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 65.43 m2 Living area 17.99 Bedroom 14.70 Bathroom 7.91 Terrace 25.45
$270,000
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Hotel 3 000 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 3 000 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 3 000 m²
Hotel for renovation in the center of Kuta - a stable investment project intouristicWe prese…
$2,20M
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Sunset Suite Room with sunset view in Legian, Indonesia
Sunset Suite Room with sunset view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30.80 m2 Living area 19.81 Bathroom 3.31 Terrace 7.68
$137,000
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Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$549,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Sky Infinity Suite Room with living room and infinity pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 44.10 m2 Living area 27.02 Bathroom 3.97 Terrace 13.11
$217,000
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Hotel 660 m² in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Hotel 660 m²
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
Nusa Penida is the most instagram island, ecotourism paradise and diving place,Located just …
$250,000
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Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views in Legian, Indonesia
Melasti Sky View Suite Rooftop room with a separate bedroom, two terraces, sea and sunset views
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 64.36 m2 Living area 17.26 Bedroom 19.62 Bathroom 4.24 Terrace 18.90 …
$328,000
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Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool in Legian, Indonesia
Lagoon Suite Room with access to the pool
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 30m2 Living area 19.55 Bathroom 3.45 Terrace 7.00
$119,900
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Commercial property in Canggu, Indonesia
Commercial property
Canggu, Indonesia
Exclusive investment offer Premium Tennis & Padel Club!My name is Leon, ask me your question…
$79,000
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Harmony Suite Room with pool view in Legian, Indonesia
Harmony Suite Room with pool view
Legian, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
Total area 35.75 m2 Living area 19.06 Bathroom 4.51 Terrace 12.18
$147,500
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