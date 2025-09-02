Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments

Apartments in a stylish project in Bali in Badung district.
15 percent ROI. The villa is suitable both for investment for renting and for the format of a second house.
XO Pandawa Apartments for those who appreciate active lifestyle and style. Closed complex of villas overlooking the ocean.
Apartment 2 minutes from the most popular beach - Melastie.
Within walking distance - restaurants and bars, beauty salons, shops, fitness clubs, yoga and Pilates studios.
