  2. Indonesia
  3. Wana Giri
  4. Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments

Residential complex XO Pandawa Apartments

Wana Giri, Indonesia
from
$110,000
Last update: 19/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Buleleng
  • Village
    Wana Giri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Apartments in a stylish project in Bali in Badung district.

15 percent ROI. The villa is suitable both for investment for renting and for the format of a second house.

XO Pandawa Apartments for those who appreciate active lifestyle and style. Closed complex of villas overlooking the ocean.

Apartment 2 minutes from the most popular beach - Melastie.

Within walking distance - restaurants and bars, beauty salons, shops, fitness clubs, yoga and Pilates studios.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

