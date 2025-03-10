Villa Garuda

  1. Realting.com
Wana Giri, Indonesia
$240,000
ID: 22528
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Buleleng
  • Village
    Wana Giri

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Invest in a unique project in Bali that combines premium service and harmony with nature!
Installments available!
Guaranteed return of 10% per annum!
Facilities: restaurants, bars, coworking, spa, pool complex, high-speed Internet, fitness center, cozy recreation areas, children's center.
Location:
- within walking distance educational centers, cafes, shopping complexes, medical institutions;
- half an hour drive to Pantai beach;
- International airport 35 km from the complex.
Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Wana Giri, Indonesia

Latest News in Indonesia
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
10.03.2025
“About 50% of Our Clients Choose to Pay with Cryptocurrency.” How to Buy Real Estate in Bali with Crypto in Practice
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
24.12.2024
The Cheapest Property in Bali — From 50,000 Euros
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
01.03.2024
Indonesian Real Estate Market: Average Prices, Government Backing, and Popular Trends
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
01.02.2024
“Even a volcanic eruption did not affect the island market as much as COVID-19.” How to build and make money on Bali real estate even in times of crisis. Expert’s opinion
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
26.12.2023
Indonesia introduces 5-year multiple entry tourist visa: details
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
05.10.2023
“Lombok is similar to Bali 15 years ago.” What is important for investors in Indonesia's real estate market to know?
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
19.09.2023
Sustainability and stability. Expert calculated Country Risk Premium for Indonesia
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
24.06.2023
How to buy property in Indonesia: a detailed guide
Show all publications