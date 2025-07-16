Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia

Apartments in a small low-rise building with direct jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.

Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.

Rental yield estimation by the developer is 15-19%.

All units are equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals.

Occupancy: 78%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and development centres for children.

Property in Ubud pays for itself faster than in other areas. Land rentals are much cheaper here than in Changgu or Seminyak, you can make the same profit as you would with expensive land rentals by the sea.