Residential complex New apartments with jungle views 5 minutes to Ubud centre, Bali, Indonesia

Ubud, Indonesia
from
$135,031
10/08/2025
$135,031
09/08/2025
$134,907
08/08/2025
$134,964
07/08/2025
$135,961
06/08/2025
$135,999
05/08/2025
$135,912
04/08/2025
$135,693
03/08/2025
$135,651
02/08/2025
$137,867
01/08/2025
$137,541
31/07/2025
$135,997
27/10/2024
$120,803
24/10/2024
$120,867
21/10/2024
$120,004
18/10/2024
$120,105
15/10/2024
$119,469
11/10/2024
$119,290
08/10/2024
$118,939
05/10/2024
$118,240
02/10/2024
$117,132
;
16
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 20070
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378853
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Indonesia
  • State
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Region
    Gianyar
  • City
    Ubud District
  • Town
    Ubud

About the complex

Apartments in a small low-rise building with direct jungle views 5 minutes to the centre of Ubud.

Ownership: leasehold for 25 years.

Rental yield estimation by the developer is 15-19%.

All units are equipped with everything necessary for successful daily rentals.

Occupancy: 78%

Location and nearby infrastructure

Ubud is the heart of the island and the centre of attraction for tourists: the best yoga and meditation masters, art galleries, many international schools and development centres for children.

Property in Ubud pays for itself faster than in other areas. Land rentals are much cheaper here than in Changgu or Seminyak, you can make the same profit as you would with expensive land rentals by the sea.

Location on the map

Ubud, Indonesia

